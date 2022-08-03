Ark Lost Island Caves Locations and Loot Map

In Ark Lost Island, caves are a perfect spot for building your base of operation. You can hide rare items in there and find some as well. This guide will cover all the important cave locations and their loot maps in Ark Lost Island.

Where to Find Waterfall Cave

Location

Waterfall Cave is located at 28.4 Latitudes and 54.0 Longitude.

It is also a beautiful cave but dangerous because of its huge entrance. You will find a huge room here and a big pillar as well. If you are starting, it is one of the best caves for you in Ark Lost Island. It is good for both PvE and PvP.

Loot

You will find the following loot inside the cave.

Artifact of Strong

Metals

Crystals

Where to Find Lava Cave

Location

Lava Cave is located at 28.6 Latitudes and 71.1 Longitude.

The Lave cave will serve the purpose if you are looking for a defense base. This base is difficult to attack because of its small passage.

Loot

You will find the following loot inside the cave.

Artifact of Immune

Crystals

Gems

Where to Find Redwood Cliff Cave

Location

Redwood Cliff Cave is located at 41.6 Latitudes and 36.9 Longitude.

You will find this on the Redwood Cliffside, right behind a waterfall. This cave is a little hard to enter as its entrance is in the middle of the cliff.

After entering this cave, you will find a big chamber where you can set up your base. It has a big area, making it good for PvP and PvE.

Loot

You will find the following loot inside the cave.

Pearls

Crystals

Where to Find Jungle Crouch Cave

Location

Jungle Crouch Cave is located at 60.5 Latitudes and 45.7 Longitude.

Jungle Crouch is considered the best cave in the Ark Lost Island. The reason behind this is its entrance. You cannot enter it without crouching. In this cave, you will find three big rooms and a lot of space to set up your base of operations here.

Loot

You will find the following loot inside the cave.

Artifact of Massive

Artifact of Devious

Where to Find Shipwreck Cave

Location

Shipwreck Cave is located at 58.9 Latitudes and 72.3 Longitude.

You will find this cave under a cliff near the Shipwreck. Once you enter it through the narrow passage, you will encounter some bats.

It is a huge cave with many ways leading you to its main chamber, where you can build your base of operation. It is even better for the PvE mode in Ark Lost Island.

Loot

You will find the following loot inside the cave.