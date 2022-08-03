Ark Lost Island Caves Locations and Loot Map

In Ark Lost Island, caves are a perfect spot for building your base of operation. You can hide rare items in there and find some as well. This guide will cover all the important cave locations and their loot maps in Ark Lost Island.
- Shipwreck Cave
- Waterfall Cave
- Redwood Cliff Cave
- Lava Cave
- Jungle Crouch Cave
Where to Find Waterfall Cave
Location
Waterfall Cave is located at 28.4 Latitudes and 54.0 Longitude.
It is also a beautiful cave but dangerous because of its huge entrance. You will find a huge room here and a big pillar as well. If you are starting, it is one of the best caves for you in Ark Lost Island. It is good for both PvE and PvP.
Loot
You will find the following loot inside the cave.
- Artifact of Strong
- Metals
- Crystals
Where to Find Lava Cave
Location
Lava Cave is located at 28.6 Latitudes and 71.1 Longitude.
The Lave cave will serve the purpose if you are looking for a defense base. This base is difficult to attack because of its small passage.
Loot
You will find the following loot inside the cave.
- Artifact of Immune
- Crystals
- Gems
Where to Find Redwood Cliff Cave
Location
Redwood Cliff Cave is located at 41.6 Latitudes and 36.9 Longitude.
You will find this on the Redwood Cliffside, right behind a waterfall. This cave is a little hard to enter as its entrance is in the middle of the cliff.
After entering this cave, you will find a big chamber where you can set up your base. It has a big area, making it good for PvP and PvE.
Loot
You will find the following loot inside the cave.
- Pearls
- Crystals
Where to Find Jungle Crouch Cave
Location
Jungle Crouch Cave is located at 60.5 Latitudes and 45.7 Longitude.
Jungle Crouch is considered the best cave in the Ark Lost Island. The reason behind this is its entrance. You cannot enter it without crouching. In this cave, you will find three big rooms and a lot of space to set up your base of operations here.
Loot
You will find the following loot inside the cave.
- Artifact of Massive
- Artifact of Devious
Where to Find Shipwreck Cave
Location
Shipwreck Cave is located at 58.9 Latitudes and 72.3 Longitude.
You will find this cave under a cliff near the Shipwreck. Once you enter it through the narrow passage, you will encounter some bats.
It is a huge cave with many ways leading you to its main chamber, where you can build your base of operation. It is even better for the PvE mode in Ark Lost Island.
Loot
You will find the following loot inside the cave.
- Crystals
- Artifact of the Cunning