Nida Explorer Notes are collectibles in Ark Genesis Part 2 that will tell you the background story of the Arks. You can easily collect them by walking or flying close to them.

We have prepared this guide to help you find Nida’s explorer notes in Ark Genesis Part 2.

Ark Genesis: part 2 Nida explorer notes locations

Collecting Explorer Notes is not just crucial for knowing the back story of Arks but also for earning XP. Each Explorer Note will reward you with 100 XP and a Special buff.

That buff will last 10 minutes; you can multiply it by collecting more notes. Now without further ado, let’s talk about the locations of all the Nida’s Explorer Notes in Ark Genesis Part 2.

Location #1

Latitude: 18

Longitude: 71

Location #2

Latitude: 17

Longitude: 89

Location #3

Latitude: 28

Longitude: 85

This one is located right at the edge of the waterfall.

Location #4

Latitude: 30

Longitude: 80

Location #5

Latitude: 33

Longitude: 75

It is located right between some rocks at the base of a mountain.

Location #6

Latitude: 37

Longitude: 86

It is located on the ledge next to a stream at the coordinates above.

Location #7

Latitude: 24

Longitude: 60

It is inside a tunnel at the abovementioned coordinates.

Location #8

Latitude: 28

Longitude: 64

It is on top of a cliff between some bushes.

Location #9

Latitude: 36

Longitude: 72

Location #10

Latitude: 38

Longitude: 63

You can find this under a tree after reaching the abovementioned coordinates.

Location #11

Latitude: 37

Longitude: 60

It is again on the corner of the waterfall.

Location #12

Latitude: 37

Longitude: 52

It is located inside the structure.

Location #13

Latitude: 43

Longitude: 70

You can find it easily on the ground right under a structure.

Location #14

Latitude: 44

Longitude: 62

It is again inside a structure next to some plants.

Location #15

Latitude: 46

Longitude: 60

It is inside the structure location where you will find the Explorer note.

Location #16

Latitude: 48

Longitude: 60

After reaching the coordinates mentioned above, you will find this note on the side of a circular structure.

Location #17

Latitude: 52

Longitude: 61

It is located on the edge of stair type structure.

Location #18

Latitude: 55

Longitude: 64

It is another spot on top of a structure close to the previous one.

Location #19

Latitude: 80

Longitude: 92

Location #20

Latitude: 57

Longitude: 91

Location #22

Latitude: 55

Longitude: 81

After reaching the coordinates, you will find the note on the side of a waterfall.

Location #23

Latitude: 65

Longitude: 82

Location #24

Latitude: 69

Longitude: 83

It is on top of the white cliff.

Location #25

Latitude: 77

Longitude: 64

Location #26

Latitude: 66

Longitude: 76

You can find this on the edge of a stream.

Location #27

Latitude: 73

Longitude: 58

It is located inside a tunnel. You must turn right after moving a little forward to reach this spot.

Location #28

Latitude: 70

Longitude: 60

Location #29

Latitude: 63

Longitude: 61

It is next to a stream right where the waterfall falls.

Location #30

Latitude: 52

Longitude: 57

It is located inside the structure.