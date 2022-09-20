HLNA is an Artificial character that Helena creates in Ark Genesis Part 2. This artificial being has left some explorer notes that you can collect to get information about the background story of Arks.

Exploring these notes is not a bad option as you get to know more details about the game story and earn XP.

We have created this HLNA Explorer notes guide, so you don’t have trouble finding these notes in Ark Genesis Part 2.

Ark Genesis: part 2 HLNA explorer notes locations

We have already told you about the HLNA, an artificial character built by Helana. Now it’s time to talk about its Explorer notes, which will give you a chance to earn some good XP.

Not just XP, you will also get a buff that you can multiply by collecting more notes within 10 minutes. Below you will find coordinates and details about all the HLNA Explorer Notes.

Location #1

Latitude: 41

Longitude: 70

Location #2

Latitude: 29

Longitude: 80

Location #3

Latitude: 34

Longitude: 87

Location #4

Latitude: 46

Longitude: 86

Location #5

Latitude: 49

Longitude: 87

Location #6

Latitude: 46

Longitude: 75

Location #7

Latitude: 61

Longitude: 79

Location #8

Latitude: 60

Longitude: 83

Location #9

Latitude: 79

Longitude: 75

Location #10

Latitude: 47

Longitude: 53

Location #11

Latitude: 43

Longitude: 43

Location #12

Latitude: 47

Longitude: 42

Location #13

Latitude: 46

Longitude: 27

Location #14

Latitude: 51

Longitude: 37

Location #15

Latitude: 52

Longitude: 38

Location #16

Latitude: 59

Longitude: 37

Location #17

Latitude: 61

Longitude: 26

Location #18

Latitude: 41

Longitude: 16

Location #19

Latitude: 56

Longitude: 28

Location #20

Latitude: 59

Longitude: 28

Location #21

Latitude: 61

Longitude: 26

Location #22

Latitude: 61

Longitude: 27

Location #23

Latitude: 62

Longitude: 26

Location #24

Latitude: 65

Longitude: 29

Location #25

Latitude: 64

Longitude: 26

Location #26

Latitude: 63

Longitude: 26

Location #27

Inside Elite Boss Arena

Location #28

Close to the Console on the left side in the boss arena.

Location #29

Close to the Console on the Right side in the boss arena.

Location #30

To unlock this one, you have to find a Mutagen plant.

Location #31

To unlock this one, you have to find a Mutagen plant again.

Location #32

To unlock this, you have to craft a Hoversail Tek Replicator.

Location #33

It is unlocked from a Tek Replicator.

Location #34

It is unlocked from a Tek Replicator at level 104.

Location #35

It is unlocked from a Tek Replicator.

Location #36

You have to tame a Maewing to get this Explorer note.

Location #37

You have to tame a Shadowmane to get this Explorer note.

Location #38

You have to tame a Tek Stryder to get this Explorer note.

Location #39

You have to tame an Astrodelphis to get this Explorer note.

Location #40

You have to tame a Voidwyrm to get this Explorer note.

Location #41

You have to tame a Noglin to get this Explorer note.