In your quest for survival, you will find many different crafting materials on the map. Some crafting materials are common while some will be pretty rare to find. One of the rarer crafting materials in Ark Fjordur is the Rare Mushroom which has only a few spawn locations across the map.

In this guide, we will list down all the Ark Fjordur Rare Mushrooms Locations and how to farm them.

Ark Fjordur Rare Mushrooms Locations

Currently, there are two known (and probably the best) locations from where to farm Rare Mushrooms on Fjordur.

Rare Mushroom Farming Location #1

Region: Swamp Biome

Coordinates: 46.4 LAT and 13.8 LON

On this swampy island, there are lots of Rare Mushroom farm locations. You will not have to go far before coming across several trees covered in mushrooms. You can easily farm a healthy yield here.

Rare Mushroom Farming Location #2

Region: Mines of Moria

Coordinates: 83.1 LAT and 21.2 LON, 86.2 LAT and 05.4 LON

The second area where Rare Mushrooms have several spawn locations is the Blue Zone cave in Mines of Moria. The cave can be entered through areas at the above-listed coordinates.

Inside the cave, look for the trees with blue glowing mushrooms and take them down to obtain Rare Mushrooms.