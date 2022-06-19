To grow Plant Species X in Ark Survival Evolved, you need to find the Plant X Seeds. Luckily for you, the new Fjordur map has a location that contains several different farming spots for Plant X Seeds. To help you out with farming Plant X Seeds, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you the best Plant X Seeds farming location in Ark Fjordur.

Ark Fjordur Plant X Seeds Locations

The best place to farm Plant X Seeds in Ark Fjordur is the small island located on the eastern corner of the map, at the coordinates (40,10). The exact location of this island is marked in the map image below.

There are many different spots on this island where you can find plants that drop the Plant X Seeds. To extract the Plant X Seeds from the plant, simply interact with it and the seeds will drop. For each plant you find, you’ll get 10x Plant X Seeds.

You’ll find these plants scattered all around this Fjordur island. To make things easier for you, below, we have listed down the coordinates of the 4 most easily-accessibly Plant X Seeds farming spots in Ark Fjordur.

Plant X Seeds Location #1

The first Plant X Seeds farming spot on this Fjordur island is located at the following coordinates:

43.8 LAT

13.5 LON

Plant X Seeds Location #2

The second Plant X Seeds farming spot on this Fjordur island is located at the following coordinates:

42.5 LAT

07.7 LON

Plant X Seeds Location #3

The third Plant X Seeds farming spot on this Fjordur island is located at the following coordinates:

50.0 LAT

06.0 LON

Plant X Seeds Location #4

The fourth Plant X Seeds farming spot on this Fjordur island is located at the following coordinates: