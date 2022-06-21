While it may seem like Cactus wouldn’t be growing in the frozen Nordic-themed map of Fjordur, that is not the case. For those interested in farming cactus sap for their crafting needs in Ark Fjordur, we have the ideal locations. This detailed guide will help you find the spawn locations of cactus sap in Ark Fjordur by pinpointing the farming spots with map images for your inconvenience.

Ark Fjordur Cactus Sap Farming Locations

Cactus Sap is a consumable which is used to satisfy your hunger in dire situations or can be used as an ingredient to cook some cactus broth. Consuming Cactus Sap can also refill your thirst meter by quite a lot.

It can be easily found on Volcano Island, southeast of the Fjordur Region. While the sap can be found in abundance on the island, we have marked some locations with will ease your search.

Cactus Sap Farming Location #1

There are two main farming locations where you can farm the cactus sap. The best cactus sap locations are at the following coordinates:

75.5 LAT

81.0 Lon

The Precise location of the cactus sap farming spot is marked in the map image below.

Once you are at the marked spot, you’ll find cacti plants all around you. You can either punch at the cacti to harvest them or just use a sickle which will give a bit more cactus sap.

Cactus Sap Farming Location #2

Just like the previous location given, cactus sap can be found on the same island at the given coordinates:

85.9 LAT

75.8 LON

The precise location of the cactus sap farming spot is marked in the map image below.

You will find a few animals that will attack you on sight. Try to eliminate them first if you want to farm lots of cactus sap peacefully.