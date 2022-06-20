There are a total of 7 bosses in the Fjordur region of Ark Survival Evolved. To get to boss terminals in Ark Fjordur, you need to get to the artifacts that are mainly hidden within the region’s caves.

Having a hard time tracking down all the bosses and Artifacts in the Ark Fjordur? Don’t worry; this Ark Fjordur Artifacts and Boss Terminals Locations guide will cover what you need to do to track down these bosses and the artifacts, along with the coordinates for each one of them.

Ark Fjordur Artifact Locations

Where to find the Strong Artifact

The Artifact of the Strong is just located north of the redwoods in the bear caverns. The coordinates for the cave are 09.9 Latitude – 84.3 Longitude.

The cave is full of creatures like spiders, and Titanboas and you may even encounter a couple of bears in there.

Where to find the Hunter Artifact

The Artifact of the Hunter is found in North West region of the map inside of the Drengrheimr Cave. The coordinates for the location are 03.3 Latitude – 32.6 Longitude.

A massive rock is blocking the entrance to the cave, which can make it a bit tricky to find. You need to blast your way through with a c4. Once you open up an entrance, it will be a straightforward run. You will find a couple of bats and Purlovias along the way.

Where to find the Immune Artifact

Artifact of the Immune can be found on the Volcano Island within Mount Doom Caverns South East of the map. The coordinates for the cave are 90.8 Latitude – 78.1 Longitude.

The entrance to the cave is easy to find. It’s a straightforward run towards the artifact. You will find a couple of scorpions, arthros and bats when rushing toward the artifact.

Where to find the Clever and Pack Artifact

Artifact of the Clever and Pack can be found inside of the Molten Caverns North of the map. The coordinates for the cave are 21.2 Latitude and 57.4 Longitude.

You will find two artifacts in a single cave. To get to the artifacts, the pathway will split off into two different directions, each leading to one of the artifacts. For the left path, you’ll need to parkour your way toward the artifact.

For the right path, you’ll need a grappling hook to jump your way across the lava. Your only foe in this cave will be lava.

Where to find the Brute Artifact

Artifact of the Brute can be found inside the Bolbjord cavern on the Swamp Island west of the map. The coordinates for the cave are 49.4 Latitude – 14.3 Longitude.

The cave is filled with bats, spiders, arthropods and leeches along with the poisonous gas. So, to survive inside the cave, you will need a gas mask.

Where to find the Skylord Artifact

Artifact of the Skylord can be found within the Frozen Fortress North West of the map. The coordinates for the fortress are 07.7 Latitude – 23.5 Longitude.

You will need thermal insulation and a grappling hook to survive and parkour your way inside of the fortress. You will encounter a couple of strong animals like wolves, apes and bears along your way.

There will be a couple of loot boxes found within the fortress that you can loot along your way towards the artifact.

Where to find the Cunning Artifact

Artifact of the Cunning is located undersea in the forgotten caves. The coordinates for the cave are 76.8 Latitude – 66.0 Longitude.

Swim your way through the cave then you will eventually pop out to the land. From there, you will explore your way through, finding a worn-out ship. You will encounter a couple of bats and scorpions, finally reaching the artifact in a massive room.

Where to find the Devourer Artifact

Artifact of the Devourer can be found undersea inside of the Mariana Caverns to Far North West of the map. The coordinates for the cave are 03.3 Latitude – 03.7 Longitude.

You may need to tame a Basilosaurus for this one. Its immunity to shock and stuns will help you traverse through the area that is filled with Jellyfishes and Eels.

Where to find the Massive Artifact

Finally, we have the Artifact of the Massive. You can find this one in Nidisheim Depths, located far West to the edge of the map. The Coordinates for the cave are 71.8 Latitude – 01.2 Longitude.

You may need to get either a tame or a scuba suit to dive your way to the surface. Once you get to the surface, you will be introduced to the Nidisheim labyrinth, which will be filled with booby traps and puzzles for you to solve.

Once you reach the end, you will then find your artifact, completing the search for all of the artifacts.

Ark Fjordur Boss Terminal Locations

You have to beat the bosses in order to get to the final boss

Where to Find Beyla Boss Terminal

Now that we have all the artifacts, we need to access the terminals. We will head to the first terminal. The coordinates for the Beyla Terminal are 04.2 Latitude – 47.3 Longitude located inside of the Beehive. You will need 30 runestones that are gained from killing alphas to activate the terminal.

Once defeated, it will drop Beyla Relic which you will need for the Broodmother Terminal.

Portal Room

To access the next few bosses, you will need to go through the portal rooms. The coordinates for the portal room are 40.7 Latitude – 57.5 Longitude. You can access different realms in order to find the terminals.



Where to Find Steinbjorn Terminal

Steinbjorn Terminal can be found in Jotunheim Realm inside a well-hidden cave. The coordinates for the cave are 77.1 Latitude – 30.9 Longitude.

Crouch your way into the cave towards the terminal. You will see a grand tree and the terminal to access. You will need 30 Runestones to access the terminal.

Once defeated, Steinbjorn will drop its relic which will be used to activate Megapithecus terminal.



Hati and Skol Terminal

Hati and skol can be found quite out in the open on Asgard Realm. The Coordinates for Hati and Skol are 20.5 Latitude and 37.1 Longitude for the terminal. You will need 30 runestones to access the terminal

Once Defeated, Hati and Skol will drop their relic, which will be used for the Dragon Terminal.



Where to Find Broodmother Terminal

Once you have gotten all of the previous relics, you will have to find all the original Island bosses. Starting off with Broodmother, which will be located at 57.4 Latitude – 65.6 Longitude.

To summon the boss, you will need

Artifact of the Clever

Artifact of the Hunter

Artifact of the Massive

Beyla Relic

Where to Find Megapithecus Terminal

Megapithecus can be found inside of the aberration cave East of the Map. The coordinates for the cave are 56.9 Latitude – 85.1 Longitude.

To summon the boss, you will need

Artifact of the Brute

Artifact of the Devourer

Artifact of the Pack

Steinbjorn Relic

Where to Find Dragon Terminal

The cave for the Dragon Terminal is located far South West of the map. The coordinates for the cave are 86.2 Latitude – 04.5 Longitude.

To summon the boss, you will need

Artifact of the Cunning

Artifact of the Immune

Artifact of the Skylord

Artifact of the Strong

Hati Relic

Skoll Relic

Where to Find Fenrir Terminal

After you have defeated all the bosses and mini-bosses, you can then access Fenrir from any realm terminal. To summon Fenrir, you need to have a minimum survivor level of 55 and trophies for the Island bosses you defeated around the map.