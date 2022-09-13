Honey is an essential resource that you will get from Bee Hives in Ark Extinction. You can use it for eating. It is also an ingredient for recipes like Sweet vegetable Cake and Extraordinary Kibble. Its usage is not limited to the abovementioned things.

You can use it as bait and calm aggressive creatures in the water. We have created this comprehensive Bee Hive and Honey location guide, so you can quickly find this resource in Ark Extinction.

ARK Extinction bee hive and honey locations

Finding Bee Hive in Ark Extinction wouldn’t be an easy job at all. We recommend you get tame like Snow Owl since it has Night Vision that will help you find Bee Hives. You can look at the map below to see where you will find the Honey in Ark Extinction.

Location #1

The first location where you can find a bee Hive is at the following coordinates:

26.8 LAT

13.6 LON

Once you get to the coordinates, you will find a Bee Hive on a cliff. You can access it using the grappling hook.

Location #2

The second location to find Bee Hive in Ark Extinction is at the following coordinates.

28.3 LAT

25.9 LON

It is again a spot on the side of a cliff that you can see using the Night Vision of the Owl.

Location #3

49.5 LAT

69.2 LON

This bee hive is in the city area. It is built right behind a small tree. Once you reach the abovementioned coordinates, you will find it pretty quickly.

Location #4

The fourth spot to find Bee Hive is located at the following coordinates.

53.1 LAT

54.4 LON

It is again a location in the central city. Once you reach the coordinates above, you can find the Bee Hive behind some bushes. You can use the night vision of Owl to get a clear view.

Location #5

The fifth location to find Bee Hive in Ark Extinction is at the following coordinates.

31.0 LAT

24.9 LON

This spot is close to Beaver Lake. Right under the big tree root, you will find the Bee Hive pretty easily by using Night Vision.

Location #6

Head to the following coordinates and find the sixth Bee Hive location.

27.4 LAT

09.1 LON

This location is pretty close to the first bee hive location. Here you will find a bee hive on the side of the mountain. This Bee Hive is easily accessible, so you don’t have to worry a lot.

Location #7

The seventh location where you can find a bee Hive is at the following coordinates:

35.4 LAT

19.4 LON

This one is in the corner of the cliff. You can easily spot it using the Night Vision of the Owl after getting to the coordinates mentioned above.