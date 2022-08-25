Ark Crystal Isles Wyvern Eggs Locations

Wyvern eggs are very important if you want to hatch your Wyverns which you can then raise and ultimately tame to use for your advantage. Ark Crystal Isles features only Crystal Wyvern eggs and are a little different from the ones featured in other DLC Scorched Earth and Ragnarok of the game.

Crystal Wyvern comes in three types: Ember, Blood, and Tropical. Read this guide to learn about the location of Crystal Wyvern Eggs in the Ark Crystal Isle.

Ark Crystal Isles Wyvern Eggs Location

You can only find the Crystal Wyvern Eggs in the Ark Crystal Isle and they have three subtypes differentiated by color: Ember, Blood, and Tropical. The eggs that look more yellow are Ember Crystal Wyvern eggs compared to the Blood Crystal Wyvern Eggs that are redder in color.

You can find all these eggs in the nests of the Wyverns located in the Desert Wyvern Hives. Once you have located the egg that you want to collect, you can go to the nest and collect the eggs, but the Wyvern is aggressive towards whoever steals their eggs therefore they will chase you and try to kill you.

There are not many creatures that match the flying speed of the Wyvern and Griffin is one of the creatures fast enough to match the flying speed of the Wyvern so it’s best to have a tamed Griffin when you are trying to steal the Wyvern eggs from the nest.

Try to fly inside the Griffin Trench which is very close to the Wyverns Nest and make sure to gain some height and dive. This will eventually get the Wyverns off your back when you steal their eggs. The location of Crystal Wyvern Eggs is marked with a red circle in the map image below:

Crystal Wyvern Egg

You can find Crystal Wyvern Egg in the Desert Wyvern Hives located in Wander’s Hope of Crystal Isles. This location has a big mountain close to the desert that has Crystal Wyvern nests on top of it. The coordinates to find the location of crystal wyvern eggs are shown below: