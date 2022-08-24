In Ark Crystal Isles, Organic Polymer is one of the many natural resources available for crafting new equipment. It is the direct substitute for normal Polymer.

Organic Polymer is primarily obtained by harvesting dead Mantis, Karkinos, Hesperornis, and Beehives though it may also be collected as a loot drop from Deathworms or by harvesting specific plants.

The most notable use of Organic Polymer is in the crafting of the Ghillie Armor, which helps survive in the scorching heat. Additionally, Organic Polymer may also be used as a replacement ingredient for regular Polymer in any crafting recipe.

As opposed to regular Polymer, Organic Polymer spoils after 30 minutes. This time may be increased to 1hr 30 mins by leaving the Organic Polymer in the Achatina.

The following guide will discuss the best locations and farming tips to obtain Organic Polymer in Ark Crystal Isles.

Ark Crystal Isles Organic Polymer Locations

Organic Polymer can be harvested from several creatures in Ark Crystal Isles which include the Mantis, Karkinos, and Hesperornis.

The most suitable way to obtain Organic Polymer is to locate, kill and harvest Karkinos since they drop a significant amount upon death.

While harvesting, using a Club or Sword will increase the yield of Organic Polymer that is obtained. Tamed Carnivore creatures may also be used for harvesting.

An additional way for acquiring Organic Polymer is to harvest Beehives with a Doedicurus.

The map below shows the beehive and spawn locations for creatures that drop Organic Polymers.

The red region represents the spawn locations for Karkinos, and the Black region represents the spawn locations for Mantis while the yellow circle indicates the position of the Bee Cave.

The following are the best locations for Organic Polymer Farming.

Location #1- Eldritch Isle (Karkinos Spawn)

Latitude: 40.8

Longitude: 77.8

The best way to obtain Organic Polymer is to harvest it from dead Karkinos. These coordinates lead you to the Island of Eldritch Isle where plenty of Karkinos spawns may be found.

Hop on a strong tame to handle fighting and venture out. Wait for a while for the Karkinos to spawn.

Once you find and kill them, you must then harvest them using Club or Sword for the max yield.

Location #2- Eldritch Isle (Karkinos Spawn)

Latitude: 44.2

Longitude: 77.1

The second Karkinos spawn location can be found by the main river in the floating isles biome.

Plenty of Karkinos spawn here and you can venture outward toward the water and the beach to find even more.

Once you find and kill them, you must then harvest them using Club or Sword for the max yield of Organic Polymer.

Location #3- Eldritch Isle (Karkinos Spawn)

Latitude: 53.0

Longitude: 77.3

This is a relatively smaller spawn point for the Karkinos. However, at least 1-5 Karkinos spawn simultaneously near the body of water here.

Once you find and kill them, you must then harvest them using Club or Sword for the max yield of Organic Polymer.

Location #4- Bee Cave

Latitude: 32.8

Longitude: 31.0

This location will use the second method of Organic Polymer farming which is its extraction from Beehives.

These coordinates lead you to the entrance of the bee cave. Enter the cave to find several beehives that can be harvested by Dinos or tools to collect the Organic Polymer and a bit of honey as a bonus.

The beehives respawn pretty quickly so you can easily clear out the cave and return later for it to have replenished.

The best Dino for harvesting beehives is the Doedicurus.

Location #5- Wander’s End (Mantis Spawn)

Latitude: 83.18

Longitude: 43.32

Mantis spawn in either deserts or caves, these coordinates are for a vast desert spawn location. Hop on a strong flying creature and venture south to the bottom of the map.

Once you reach there scan the area on top of your flying creature to look for Mantis spawns.

Once you find one, engage while using your tame to attack and harvest without getting off. Repeat this process until you have enough Organic Polymer.

For max yield, you may want to use Clubs or Swords for harvesting.