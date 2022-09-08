You can farm Rare Flowers from different mushroom types in Ark Aberration. These mushrooms are very abundant and can be found almost everywhere on the map. Once harvested, Rare Flowers can be used to craft Re-Fertilizer, Lesser Antidote, and Exceptional Kibble in Ark Aberration.

There are many locations in Ark Aberration where you can find Mushrooms to harvest Rare Flowers therefore, we have made a guide that has all the exact locations for your convenience.

Ark aberration rare flowers locations

In Ark Aberration, you can easily farm Rare Flowers from the Mushroom found all over the map. They can be found scattered along the green and blue areas of the map. The red Mushroom can be located inside the green fertile region such as River Valley and Mushroom Forest.

The Red Mushroom that yields Rare Flowers has a red base and can give you hallucinations when approached. The hallucinations can be cured by eating the Aggeravic Mushrooms.

You can find Blue Poisonous Mushrooms in the Blue region of the map. These regions are Fallen Nexus and Luminous Marshlands. To identify the Blue Poisonous Mushrooms among the non-poisonous ones, you must see a dark blue glow at the bottom ring of the mushroom.

To learn about all the spawning locations of the Mushroom to harvest Rare Flowers, you can look at the map image below:

Location #1

You can easily get Rare Flowers by farming Red Mushrooms. These Red Mushrooms are found in the dense Mushroom Forest. The coordinates to this location are:

42 LAT

31 LON

Location #2

The Blue Bioluminescence region of the Fallen Nexus houses a lot of Blue Poisonous Mushrooms. Among those blue mushrooms, the mushrooms with glowing vertical stripes can be harvested for Rare Flowers. The coordinates to this location are:

23 LAT

37 LON

Location #3

The Luminous Marshlands have the biggest portion of the Blue Bioluminescence region in Ark Aberration. You can also find Blue Poisonous Mushrooms in the Blue region and then farm Rare Flowers from them.

This is the coldest region in Ark Aberration. You must wear protective gear before entering. The coordinates to this location are:

45 LAT

57 LON

Location #4

You can also find a lot of Red Mushrooms in the Green region of Ark Aberration. River Valley has a big portion of the Green Region that houses Red Mushrooms. You can then harvest them for the Rare Flowers. The coordinates to this location are: