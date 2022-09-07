Ark Aberration Polymer Locations Guide

Polymer is a very strong and useful resource in Ark Aberration that can be used to craft tools, armors, and other items as well. This Ark Aberration guide is all about locating and farming Polymer without running into any kind of problems.

Using two ounces of obsidian and two ounces of cementing paste, the Fabricator creates polymer. In addition to killing Kairuku, Hesperornis, Mantis, Karkinos, and harvesting bee hives, organic Polymer can be obtained by killing Kairuku, Hesperornis, Mantis, and Karkinos.

As a replacement for Polymer, it is always an option, but it is not as ideal since it is prone to spoilage and can only stack up to 20, while regular Polymer can stack up to 100. Polymers found in Extinction, and Corrupted Nodule are both natural versions of each other. Corrupted Creatures in the Wasteland can be harvested for this resource.

Ark aberration polymer locations

There are plenty of locations in Ark Aberration where Polymer is found. Lucky for you, we have marked and mentioned the exact coordinates in which Polymer is found in abundance.

Location #1

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to farm some Polymer:

LAT: 81.0 LON: 67.0

Location #2

Use the coordinates below if you find want to find some Polymer in Ark Aberration:

LAT: 79.1 LON: 82.3

Location #3

If you go to the coordinates mentioned below, you will find a lot of Polymer:

LAT: 65.4 LON: 65.4

Location #4

Using the coordinates below will help you farm some Polymer.

LAT: 60.6 LON: 46.8

Location #5

Simply use these coordinates on the map and you will be able to find Polymer easily.

LAT: 64.8 LON: 30.5