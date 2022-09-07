Explorer Notes tell you all the background story of Arks and they are scattered throughout the map of Ark Aberration. You can collect them simply by walking or flying close to them. To make it easier for you to find Explorer Notes, we have prepared this guide to pinpoint their locations in Ark Aberration.

Ark aberration explorer notes locations

Every Explorer Note that you collect will give you 100 XP and an effect that will double the amount of XP you collect. This effect will last for 10 minutes, and you can double it further by collecting one more note in a short time.

The map above will cover the locations of all Explorer Notes you can find in Ark Aberration.

Location #1

The following coordinates will take you to the Portal area to find Explorer Notes.

43.8 LAT

12.4 LON

It is a portal area where you can find some notes in linear order and scattered around. You will also find some on the upper side of the portal area, like on some platforms extended from the cliff, so be attentive.

Location #2

Go to the coordinates below to find Explorer Notes in Old Railway Cave.

48.3 LAT

27.1 LON

Inside the Old Railway cave, you will find one Explorer Notes after entering the open area. The cave entrance is located at the coordinates mentioned above.

Location #3

Head to the following coordinates to find Explorer Note in Fertile Lake Area 1.

48.3 LAT

27.1 LON

In Fertile lake area 1, right above the Old Railway cave entrance, you will find the Explorer Note. In this area, you will find a lot of notes. Check close to the pillars you see here, as most notes are close to them.

Location #4

Go to the coordinates mentioned below to find the Explorer Notes area in Fertile Lakes 2.

32.4 LAT

34.3 LON

At the Fertile lakes Area 2, you will find Explorer Notes right at its entrance. After that, continue to explore this area more to see more Explorer Notes.

Location #5

These are the coordinates of the first Explorer Note that you will find in Fertile Lakes Area 3.

13.0 LAT

37.9 LON

Here you can start from the notes found at the coordinates mentioned above and then explore further to find more. You can consult the map if you are having trouble finding others.

Location #6

The following coordinates will take you to the Fertile Lakes Area 4 to find Explorer Notes.

34.3 LAT

53.9 LON

These coordinates will take you to Explorer Note in Fertile Lakes Area 4. Here again, you will find more notes by exploring the area further.

Location #7

You can start from the following coordinates to find Explorer Notes in Blue Areas.

41.6 LAT

52.4 LON

These coordinates will take you to the first Explorer Note in Blue Area. There are a lot of Explorer Notes that you will find in all Blue Areas and Cave inside it. It would help if you searched every corner of this area to collect all the Explorer Notes in Ark Aberration.

Location #8

You can find the Explorer Notes in Red Zone by heading to the coordinates below.

69.6 LAT

29.1 LON

Right after entering the Red Zone, you will find the Explorer Note at the abovementioned coordinates. After that, you will need to explore all four Red Zones to collect all the notes. It is a massive area, so things can get more manageable if you have some fast-flying tame.

Location #9

The following coordinates will take you to the Green Surface area to find Explorer Notes.

19.5 LAT

27.5 LON

In the Green Surface, you will find a cave entrance at the coordinates mentioned above. After moving a little forward, jump above and collect an Explorer Note at the 16.6 LAT and 23.5 LON. Just make sure to consume some mushrooms before entering this area. Here you will find three Explorer Notes.

Location #10

The following coordinates will take you to the Blue Surface to find Explorer Notes.

26.7 LAT

62.5 LON

In the Blue Surface, you will find the Explorer Note after reaching the above location. It is right under a giant mushroom. Just explore it thoroughly to see a few more notes.

Location #11

Head to the coordinates below to find the Explorer Notes in Red Surface.

52.3 LAT

22.9 LON

Red Surface is the last area where you will find some Explorer Notes in Ark Aberration. Here, you will find three notes scattered away from each other. The coordinates mentioned above will take you to the entrance of Red Surface, and after that, you have to explore it to find more notes.