Ark Aberration Crystal Locations Guide

Crystal is an important resource that can be used to craft many important items in Ark Aberration. There are a lot of crystal deposits found all over the map. You can easily identify the crystal deposits due to their bright white color.

Once located, you can farm crystals with the help of Pickaxe. Finding all the crystal deposit locations on the map can be a little difficult. We have therefore put together a detailed guide on all the Crystal locations in the Ark Aberration.

Ark aberration Crystal locations

There are plenty of crystal deposits found all over the Aberration. Most of the crystal deposits are found in the Surface region which has very temperatures. You can also find crystals deposits appearing from the ground in the regions after the earthquake.

Ark Aberration has regions with extreme ground conditions such as radiation, boiling, and freezing temperatures. It is best to wear protective gear while searching for crystals. You can learn about all the crystal deposit locations from the map image below:

Location #1

The biggest deposit on the Aberration can be found in the Northwest Surface region. This location has the most concentrated crystal deposits located in one region. Spotting the crystals is also easy due to their bright white color. The coordinates of this location are:

18 LAT

18 LON

Location #2

The Northeast side of the Ark Aberration map also has a lot of crystal deposits. These deposits however are spread out all over The Surface region located on the Northeast side of the map. The coordinates of this location are:

20 LAT

81 LON

Location #3

There are three subparts of the Surface region in the aberration: Northeast, Northwest, and Southwest. Just like the other two regions discussed above, the Southwest part of the Surface is also rich in crystal deposits. The coordinates of this location are:

65 LAT

19 LON

Location #4

You can also find Crystal deposits in the Luminous Marshlands region of the Aberration. This region has the highest concentration of Bio Luminous cold region. Players can get hypothermia while gathering crystals therefore it’s best to wear protective gear. The coordinates of this location are:

49 LAT

68 LON

Location #5

There are also crystal deposits on the green fertile regions of the Aberration. These regions are Halls of the Reaper and Element Falls. Unlike other regions, the players do not have to worry about radiation and low temperature. The coordinates of this location are: