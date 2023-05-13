Animal Crossing: New Leaf Fish Guide – How To Catch



The Anthropomorphic world of Animal Crossing is incomplete without Fishing. The fishing activity in the ‘New Leaf’ is almost same as the previous installment with a few additions.

A total of 72 different types of Fish can be found in different aquatic environments in the game. Of course, if you want to go fishing, you are going to need a Fish Rod. You can buy it from Nookling Stores for 500 Bells or Isabelle will sell it to you for the same price.

You have got the rod, what now? You need to track down the shadows appearing on the water of different fishes. You won’t find every fish in the same aquatic habitat/region so be sure of what you are looking for at what place before hanging in your rod. Then there are time and duration of year that is important to find these creatures. Complete information about the creature being hunted will reduce your time to find it to a minimum.

To catch a fish, you should press ‘A’ while facing water and wait for the floater to be immersed in the water. Once the fish is stuck, press the same button again to catch it. Timing of pressing the buttons is important, and you will learn it over time by practice.

For more help on Animal Crossing: New Leaf, read our Diving and Bugs Guide.

Animal Crossing: New Leaf Fish Rod Upgrades

The efficiency of fish-catch can be increased by purchasing rod upgrades. There are two packages you can upgrade to. The silver package will provide you greater efficiency and for this upgrade, you will have to donate 30 fish to the second floor of the museum.

For the Golden upgrade, you can talk to the host of Fishing Tournament. However, the Golden upgrade is possible only after you have caught every fish in the game.

Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Fish Types, Locations and Value

Now, let’s discuss (type, location and value) the various types of fish you will come across in the game. Keep in mind that these fishes are different from the deep-sea creatures which you can find here. Let’s get stared.

Bittlerling (3600)

You can find them in the rivers from December-February. Day time is best suited to catch them.

Pale Chub (800)

If you can’t find this creature trough April-June, search for it in early September, October or November. Day time is good for hunting. The creature is river exclusive.

Crucian Crap (480)

Another river creature which you should look for in March-October. Day time is preferable to catch it.

Dace (800)

The night of the month of march are good to find this creature. Rivers have it.

Barbel Steed (800)

It shares the same habitat and duration as that of Dace.

Carp (1200)

This river creature can be found in October during the night time. And if you want to search for it during the day, the month of November is well suited.

Koi (16000)

You can find this river creature throughout the year either day or night.

Goldfish (5200)

The best duration to find the Goldfish in the river is June-August. Day time is recommended to search for it.

Popeyed Goldfish (5200)

You can find it swimming in the rivers from May till early September. You need to search for it during the day time.

Killifish (1200)

The month of June is well suited to look for it. You can find it in the rivers during the day time.

Crawfish (800)

The month of April is the best time to catch it. The river dwelling Species can be found during the day time.

Soft-shelled Turtle (15000)

You can find it in the month of September during the night time.

Tadpole (400)

You can find many tadpoles swimming in the rivers/ponds during the month of July.

Frog (480)

You know where to find frogs, right? You can find them in ponds or rivers during the month of August.

Fresh Water Goby (1200)

You can find it in the river during night in the month of October-March.

Loach (1200)

Another River creature that can be found in the month of April during the day time.

Catfish (3200)

You can find the catfish during the early days of September. Look for it in the rivers during the night time.

Eel (8000)

The month of July is the best time to find it in the river water. They are more abundant during the night time.

Bluegill (480)

In the rivers, this creature can be found during the months of June, October, early September or November.

Yellow Perch (960)

November-February is the best time of the year to find this river creature during the day time.

Black bass (1200)

In the rivers, it can be found in August in the morning or evening.

Pike (7200)

Although it can be found in rivers throughout the year, but percentage of occurrence is quite low.

Pond Smelt (1200)

The daylight of months of January and February is a good time to find this type. It’s a fresh water fish.

Sweetfish (3600)

In the month of July, look for it during the daylight. It’s another fresh type.

Cherry Salmon (4000)

October is the best month to catch this fish in the river. Make sure that you are not looking for it during the night time.

Char (15200)

You can find it in the waterfalls from April-October in the day light.

Rainbow Trout (3200)

You can find it swimming in the rivers during the month of October in the day light.

Stringfish (60000)

One hell of a fish. Not by the name but also by the value. In the month of September, you should be hanging your rod into the river water to find it. Chances of finding it are quite rate so you need to be patient till your luck saves you.

Salmon (2800)

It can be found both in sea (early September) and rivers (late september. Day light time is best to hunt for it.

King Salmon (7200)

Like the normal Salmon, it shares the same habitat and duration of the year.

Mitten Crab (4000)

The best time to find this river creature is October-November. You should hunt for it during the night time.

Guppy (5200)

You have time from June till early September if you want to find it. It’s a fresh water creature.

Nibble Fish (6000)

It has same habitat and duration as that of Guppy but it’s slightly harder to find than the latter.

Angelfish (12000)

The fish has got quite a hefty tag on it. you can find it in rivers in June through early September. Day time is good for hunting.

Neon Tetra (2000)

Shares the same habitat and duration as of Angelfish.

Piranha (10000)

At the same place and time as that of Neon Tetra or Angelfish.

Arowana (40000)

Night or early morning (of June-September) is a good time to search for it. It’s one of the most expensive fishes you will come across.

Dorado (60000)

Dorado is the most valuable fish of river. You can find it in September during the day time.

Gar (24000)

You should hunt for it in the lakes during night or early morning in the month of June-September.

Arapaima (40000)

Another Royal Fish i would say.You can find it in the rivers during night or early morning in the month of July-September.

Saddled Bichir (16000)

You should look for it in June-September during night time in the river.

Sea Butterfly (4000)

You can find it in the river in the month of January.

Sea Horse (4400)

Late September (whole day) is the best time to find this creature.

Clown Fish (2600)

It’s a sea dweller which can be found in May through June during the night time or all day in the months of July and August.

Surgeon Fish (4000)

Another sea creature that can be found in April-August throughout the whole day.

Butterfly Fish (4000)

This sea dweller can be found in the month of May and June during the night time.

Napoleon Fish (40000)

You should look for this fish in the month of July or August in the sea.

Zebra Turkey Fish (1600)

During Late August, you can catch it in the sea in the morning or evening time.

Blowfish (500)

You can catch it in the winter nights in the sea.

Horse Mackerel (600)

It’s a Marine creature that can be found throughout march in the day time.

Barred Knife Jaw (20000)

You can choose to catch it any day in the month of November. It’s a marine creature.

Red Snapper (12000)

Another sea creature that can be found throughout the year.

Dab (1200)

You can find this sea creature in January (during the day time), February (Morning, Evening and Night), December (morning and evening).

Olive Flounder (3200)

The sea creature can be found in the months of January, February and December. Best time to look for it is the day time.

Squid (1600)

You should search for the squids in the month of April. They can be found in the sea during the nights.

Moray Eel (8000)

This sea creature can be found throughout the year.

Ribbon Eel (2400)

It’s an Island exclusive creature. You can choose to catch it any time of the day.

Football Fish (10000)

The nights of January and February are the best times to find this sea swimming fish.

Tuna (28000)

The month of February is the recommended duration to hunt down tuna. It’s a marine creature.

Blue Marlin (40000)

You can find it throughout the month of July. It can also be found during late August or September in the sea.

Giant Trevally

Another Island exclusive creature. You can find it during the day time.

Ray (12000)

The ray fish can be found in the sea throughout the year.

Ocean Seafish (16000)

You can catch it in the day time during July or August.

Hammerhead Shark (32000)

Although the percentage of occurrence of this creature is quite low, but you can try out your luck to catch this valuable fish throughout the year.

Normal Shark (60000)

It’s the most valuable sea creature. You can find it during June through early August. If you are in luck, it can also be found in late September days.

Saw Shark (48000)

With a little bit of luck, you can found this sea creature throughout the year.

Whale Shark (52000)

It’s another Island exclusive sea creature. You can hunt for it all day throughout the year.

Oar Fish (36000)

It’s another expensive sea creature that has not specific duration but is rare in existence.

Coelacanth (60000)

Finally, the exotic Coelacanth. You should catch it in the ocean when its raining. It can be caught during either day or night all year.