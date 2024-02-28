How To Get And Use Warp Pipes In Animal Crossing New Horizons

Added to Animal Crossing New Horizons as the Mario franchises’ 35th anniversary, Warp Pipes are a fun addition that allow players to quickly travel from one place on their island to another. Just like the Super Mario Bros franchise, pipes in Animal Crossing New Horizons are green in color and can’t be customized with patterns or any other color. They are iconic afterall.

Since ACNH has no vehicles, players have resorted to using these pipes as a mode of transportation. Instead of Mario, you will be the one jumping in a pipe and then appearing in another place. A total of 40 pipes can be placed at one time on your island. However, if there are more than 2 pipes then which one you appear through is random.

How to get Warp Pipes in Animal Crossing New Horizons

While originally only available during the anniversary event from September 2020 to March 2021, pipes in ACNH are now an item that can be purchased from the Nook Stop in Resident Services building at any time.

To get Warp Pipes in Animal Crossing New Horizons, you simply have to head to the Nook Stop and buy a pipe for 5,000 Bells. You can buy a maximum of 5 pipes per day. The pipes will arrive the next day after your purchase.

FYI If you purchased over 100 items from Nook Stop, you can also use the Nook Shopping app on your Nook Phone to order pipes in ACNH.

How to set up Warp Pipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

As metioned before, you can only place a max of 40 pipes at one time. The Warp Pipes will function similarly as they did in the Super Mario games transporting you to any place. If you have no idea how to use this item then you can set up two warp pipes in an open area.

Then you can make your way to one of these specific items and press the A button to jump inside one of the warp pipes. The screen will cut to black for a few seconds and you will re-emerge from the other Warp Pipe.

You can set up more of these Warp Pipes and it can easily become an effective means for fast travel to reach other areas within your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Things will get a little more interesting if you have placed three or more Warp Pipes around your island as you will be able to warp out randomly from any other pipes.

This means that you will not be able to warp out of the same Warp pipe that you initially jumped into, instead, the destination pipe will be determined via RNG.

How long does it take to use a Warp Pipe?

If you have placed a Warp Pipe inside a building in Animal Crossing New Horizons and proceeded to place the other one in an open area then it will take approximately up to 12 seconds of screen load time for you to pop out of the other Warp pipe.

On the other hand, if you have placed both warp pipes out in the open it will take half the amount of time which in this case will be 6 seconds. Now that you are aware of both of these scenarios you can simply place them outside the buildings in order to get much quickly to other places.

FYI You can hide the Warp Pipe by using the terraforming feature to basically bury the pipe and surround it on all sides. The Warp pipe will function perfectly in that case as well.

Lastly, you can also reach top of a cliff more effectively without using a ladder to climb if you previously placed a Warp Pipe on it. Similarly, you can also place this item next to a cliff and jump into the Warp pipe from the top of the cliff level to warp out of another pipe.

How to use Warp Pipes effectively in ACNH

Warp Pipes can often prove to be lifesaving items, especially in the case where you want to evade the angry wasps in ACNH. As a matter of fact, you can simply bring this specific item with you, place a warp pipe next to a tree, and shake the tree causing the wasp net to fall down and run directly to the Warp Pipe.

The wasps will follow you but will disperse immediately once you jump into a Warp pipe. The best part about this strategy is that you will only require one Warp pipe to get away from those speedy wasps and can return back to the tree to collect the wasp net. You can sell this to earn a nice amount of bells quickly in ACNH.

It is suggested that you should not set up a lot of warp pipes on your island as you will only end up warping randomly at different locations. Instead, you should only use 2 Warp Pipes to reach one precise location.

The best area to place both of these Warp Pipes in Animal Crossing New Horizons would be outside your house and one near the Airport. This will be helpful for you as you will be able to reach the Airport area without strolling through other parts of your island in a matter of seconds.

Similarly, you can set a Warp pipe inside your house and another one on any one of the floors such as the basement floor, attic, 1st floor, etc. This way you will be able to jump between floors and reach the room you want as Warp Pipes will function just like elevators between these floors.

There are countless places where you can place a Warp Pipe so you can choose wisely and make the most of this specific Mario item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Can you reach your a friend’s island using a Warp Pipe?

If you are thinking about using the Warp Pipes to reach your friend’s island then this is not going to be possible. Animal Crossing: New Horizons only allows you to use the warp pipes on your island.

You can however host events on your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons with your friends to play games using the Warp Pipes. These pipes help elevate multiplayer mode to a whole new level and make your interactions more enjoyable.

Do keep in mind that while pipes can be used in multiplayer of ACNH, they can’t be moved. So you will need to place them in proper places before someone joins your island.

How to gift Warp Pipe to a villager

You will be able to gift a Warp Pipe like all regular items to a fellow NPC villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You can speak with a random villager and select the option to gift him an item which in this case will be a Warp Pipe.

After you have done this act you can visit their home after some time just to notice that they have set up a Warp Pipe at their homes.

FYI Your villagers will not be using the Warp Pipe and will display no interest in it.

However, these Warp Pipes will not be connected with the ones you set up personally on your island in ACNH. Instead, if you jump into a Warp Pipe set by a villager at its home you will only warp back to that same place.

On the other hand, if you think that placing a Warp Pipe outside that specific villager’s house will allow you to warp out of the pipe inside his house then you will be mistaken. The outcome will remain the same and you will only be wasting your time warping in and out of the same pipe.