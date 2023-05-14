Animal Crossing New Horizons Turkey Day DIY Recipes Guide

It’s time to celebrate thanksgiving with the Animal Crossings Turkey Day event that brings new Animal Crossing New Horizons Turkey Day DIY Recipes. How to find those? What are the DIY recipes? and much more will be answered in this guide.

Franklin will initiate the event on 26th November by arriving in your village around 6 am. There is a lot to in this event and you will surely get to enjoy thanksgiving.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Turkey Day DIY Recipes

Franklin will want you to cook the recipes he asks you for which you will have to gather ingredients.

Some ingredients will be fairly easy to find. These are mostly the same ingredients from the Turkey Day events before but there are some secret ingredients too that Franklin will not tell you about.

Secret Ingredients

The secret ingredient is something that you will eventually figure out as you prepare the recipe specifically asked by Franklin. He will only give you a hint.

As this recipe could be different for everyone so there is no way to ascertain what it will be.

The good news is that it’s one of the recipes that the villagers have already created before so all you need to do is to get assistance from them.

All Ingredients

As of now, we can guess what will be all the ingredients that you would need to prepare the DIY recipes.

Make sure you stack these up well so that when you start crafting them you don’t have to go collect them again. Most of the ingredients can be found in abundance around in your island.

In case you are unlucky collecting the ingredients on your own you might trade some with the villagers that will already be busy cooking.

Nevertheless, the ingredients that you will require for the recipes you need to cook in Animal Crossing New Horizons Turkey Day Event are:

Manila Clams

Orange, Green, White, and Yellow Pumpkins

Mussel

Round, flat, skinny mushrooms

Oyster

Dungeness Crab

Sea Bass

Olive Flounder

Dab

Red Snapper

Barred Knifejaw

Squid and sea urchin if in southern hemisphere

Recipes

Now that you are done gathering the required ingredients its time to head back to Franklin so you can ask him what he needs to be prepared.

You need to complete the recipes so that you get the DIY crafting techniques for the Turkey Day furniture.

The recipes that you are most likely to cook so that Franklin give you the Turkey Day furniture crafting techniques are:

Clam Chowder – 3 Manila Clams, add Scallop as the secret ingredient

Pumpkin Pie – 1 Orange Pumpkin and random second color pumpkin ,two other color pumpkins should be added as secret ingredients

Seafood Gratin – Mussel and either round, flat, or skinny mushrooms or an oyster with Dungeness Crab as the Secret Ingredient

Southern hemisphere swaps squid and sea urchin for the mushrooms/oyster

Fish Meuniere – Sea bass and either olive flounder, dab, or red snapper and also add Barred Knifejaw as the secret ingredient

Turkey Day DIY Furniture Set

As you complete the dishes required by Franklin in ACNH you will get the technique to crafting the DIY furniture set!

Some of these will be available to be purchased from Nook’s Cranny, the next day after the event.

Anyway, you need to know what you might be expecting and how you will have to craft them. Following are the items:

Turkey Day Flooring

This will not have to be crafted rather to be obtained from Franklin directly by completing your third dish.

Turkey Day Rug

Same as the Flooring but you will get it after the first dish. So make sure you get this from franklin

Turkey Day Wall

Cook your second dish to obtain this from Franklin directly. Once again no dish with secret ingredients is required to be cooked for this one.

Turkey Day Casserole

5 iron nuggets and 1 clay will be required for this one. You will get the recipe after preparing four dishes using secret ingredients

Turkey Day Chair

5 wood, 2 hardwood and 2 softwood are the main ingredients for this chair and obviously you need to prepare four dishes with secret ingredients to obtain the recipe

Turkey Day Decorations

2 softwood, 5 weeds and 2 clay are the main ingredients. Get the recipe by following the four dishes with secret ingredients step

Turkey Day Garden Stand

8 stones and 3 clays will be required for this item. For the recipe cook four dishes with secret ingredinets

Turkey Day Hearth

1 campfire, 30 stones and 10 clay! But you will have to prepare four dishes with secret ingredients for this one too.

Turkey Day Table Setting

4 clay and 2 iron nuggets will be needed. To get the recipe, you know the drill

Turkey Day Wheat Decor

10 weeds only, will do the job. But make Franklin happy with four dishes using secret ingredients

Cornucopia

You only need to cook the fourth dish for this one.

That’s all for ACNH Turkey Day Guide. So make sure you gather all the required ingredients and then craft them timely!