Animal Crossing New Horizons Rare Fish List

In this Animal Crossing New Horizons Rare Fish guide, we’ll help fill your Critterpedia by enlisting all the rare fish that you can find in ACNH, along with how and where you can find these fish. We also note the price of each fish in case you want to sell. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Rare Fish

Rare Fish are very hard to find in Animal Crossing New Horizons and these Rare Fish will probably earn you a huge number of bells If you sell them at Nook’s Cranny.

You can use these bells to buy furniture, tools and other items of your use. You can also donate these fish to the museum, but you won’t get any bells in exchange.

Each Rare Fish in ACNH has a specific price and a specific time period during which it appears in both hemispheres (North and South). Also, some fish are only available during specific hours of the day.

So, if you want to be efficient, you must know when and where these fish appear in both hemispheres to be able to catch these rare fish in Animal Crossing easily.

ACNH Rare Fish List

We have made a list of all Rare Fish that you can find in Animal Crossing. We have also mentioned their prices and when and where you can find these ACNH rare fish.

