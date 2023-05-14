Animal Crossing New Horizons Rare Fish List

In this Animal Crossing New Horizons Rare Fish guide, we’ll help fill your Critterpedia by enlisting all the rare fish that you can find in ACNH, along with how and where you can find these fish. We also note the price of each fish in case you want to sell. Without any further ado, let’s get started.
Animal Crossing New Horizons Rare Fish
Rare Fish are very hard to find in Animal Crossing New Horizons and these Rare Fish will probably earn you a huge number of bells If you sell them at Nook’s Cranny.
You can use these bells to buy furniture, tools and other items of your use. You can also donate these fish to the museum, but you won’t get any bells in exchange.
Each Rare Fish in ACNH has a specific price and a specific time period during which it appears in both hemispheres (North and South). Also, some fish are only available during specific hours of the day.
So, if you want to be efficient, you must know when and where these fish appear in both hemispheres to be able to catch these rare fish in Animal Crossing easily.
ACNH Rare Fish List
We have made a list of all Rare Fish that you can find in Animal Crossing. We have also mentioned their prices and when and where you can find these ACNH rare fish.
|Fish Name
|Finding Place
|Price (in Bells)
|Availability Period
|Finding Time
|Goldfish
|Pond
|1300
|Throughout the Year
|Throughout the Day
|Ranchu Goldfish
|Pond
|4500
|Throughout the Year
|9 AM – 4 PM
|Pop-eyed Goldfish
|Pond
|1300
|Throughout the Year
|9 AM – 4 PM
|Tuna
|Pontoon
|7000
|November – April (In North) May – October (In South)
|All Day
|Gar
|Pond
|6000
|July – October (In North) January – April (In South)
|4 PM – 9 AM
|Mahi-mahi
|Pier
|6000
|May – October (In North) November – April (In South)
|Throughout the Day
|Sturgeon
|Estuary
|10,000
|September – March (In North) March – September (In South)
|Throughout the Day
|Ribbonfish
|Ocean
|9000
|December – May (In North) June – November (South)
|Throughout the Day
|Hammerhead Shark
|Ocean
|8000
|June -September (In North) December – March (In South)
|4 PM – 9 AM
|Blue marlin
|Pier
|10,000
|July – September / November – April (In North) January – March / May – November (In South)
|Throughout the Day
|Arowana
|River
|10,000
|June – September (In North) December – March (In South)
|4 PM – 9 AM
|Napoleon
|Ocean
|10,000
|January – February (In South) July – August (In North)
|4 AM – 9 PM
|Whale Shark
|Ocean
|13,000
|December – March (In South) June – September (In North)
|Throughout the Day
|Arapaima
|River
|10,000
|December – March (In South) July – September (In North)
|4 PM – 9 AM
|Saw Shark
|Ocean
|12,000
|June – September (In North) December – March (In South)
|4 PM – 9 AM
|Great White Shark
|Ocean
|15,000
|June – September (In North) December – March (In South)
|4 PM – 9 AM
|Barreleye
|Ocean
|15,000
|Throughout the Year
|4 PM – 9 AM
|Dorado
|River
|15,000
|June – September (In North) December – March (In South)
|4 AM – 9 PM
|Stringfish
|Pond (At the top of a cliff)
|15,000
|June – September (In South) December – March (In North)
|4 PM – 9 AM
|Golden Trout
|Pond (At the top of a cliff)
|15,000
|March – May / September – December (In South) March – June / September – November (In North)
|4 PM – 9 AM
|Coelacanth
|Ocean
|15,000
|Only appears when it rains
|Throughout the Day
|Oarfish
|Ocean
|9000
|December – May (In North) June – November (In South)
|Throughout the Day
|Suckerfish
|Ocean
|1500
|June – September (In North) January – March (In South)
|Throughout the Day
|Barred knifejaw
|Ocean
|5000
|March – December (In North) January – May / September – December (In South)
|Throughout the Day
|Giant Trevally
|Pier
|4500
|May – October (In North) January – April / November – December (In South)
|Throughout the Day
|Saddled Bichir
|River
|4000
|June – September (In North) January – March (In South)
|9 PM – 4 AM
|Betta
|River
|2500
|May – October (In North) January – April / November – December (In South)
|9 AM – 4 PM
|Giant Snakehead
|Pond
|5500
|June – August (In North) January – February (In South),
|9 AM – 4 PM
|Koi
|Pond
|4000
|Throughout the Year
|Throughout the Day
|Blowfish
|Ocean
|5000
|November – February (In North) May – August (In South)
|6 PM – 4 AM
|Ocean Sunfish
|Ocean
|4000
|July – September (In North) January – March (In South)
|4 AM – 9 PM
|Snapping Turtle
|River
|5000
|April – October (In North) October – April (In South)
|9 PM – 4 AM