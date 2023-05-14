Animal Crossing New Horizons Rare Fish List

By Editorial Team

In this Animal Crossing New Horizons Rare Fish guide, we’ll help fill your Critterpedia by enlisting all the rare fish that you can find in ACNH, along with how and where you can find these fish. We also note the price of each fish in case you want to sell. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Rare Fish

Rare Fish are very hard to find in Animal Crossing New Horizons and these Rare Fish will probably earn you a huge number of bells If you sell them at Nook’s Cranny.

You can use these bells to buy furniture, tools and other items of your use. You can also donate these fish to the museum, but you won’t get any bells in exchange.

Each Rare Fish in ACNH has a specific price and a specific time period during which it appears in both hemispheres (North and South). Also, some fish are only available during specific hours of the day.

So, if you want to be efficient, you must know when and where these fish appear in both hemispheres to be able to catch these rare fish in Animal Crossing easily.

ACNH Rare Fish List

We have made a list of all Rare Fish that you can find in Animal Crossing. We have also mentioned their prices and when and where you can find these ACNH rare fish.

Fish Name Finding Place Price (in Bells) Availability Period Finding Time
Goldfish Pond 1300 Throughout the Year Throughout the Day
Ranchu Goldfish Pond 4500 Throughout the Year 9 AM – 4 PM
Pop-eyed Goldfish Pond 1300 Throughout the Year 9 AM – 4 PM
Tuna Pontoon 7000 November – April (In North) May – October (In South) All Day  
Gar Pond 6000 July – October (In North) January – April (In South) 4 PM – 9 AM
Mahi-mahi Pier 6000 May – October (In North) November – April (In South)   Throughout the Day
Sturgeon Estuary 10,000 September – March (In North) March – September (In South) Throughout the Day
Ribbonfish Ocean 9000 December – May (In North) June – November (South) Throughout the Day
Hammerhead Shark Ocean 8000 June -September (In North) December – March (In South) 4 PM – 9 AM
Blue marlin Pier 10,000 July – September / November – April (In North) January – March / May – November (In South) Throughout the Day
Arowana River 10,000 June – September (In North) December – March (In South) 4 PM – 9 AM
Napoleon Ocean 10,000 January – February (In South) July – August (In North) 4 AM – 9 PM
Whale Shark Ocean 13,000 December – March (In South) June – September (In North) Throughout the Day
Arapaima     River 10,000 December – March (In South) July – September (In North) 4 PM – 9 AM
Saw Shark Ocean 12,000 June – September (In North) December – March (In South) 4 PM – 9 AM
Great White Shark Ocean 15,000 June – September (In North) December – March (In South) 4 PM – 9 AM
Barreleye Ocean 15,000 Throughout the Year 4 PM – 9 AM
Dorado River 15,000 June – September (In North) December – March (In South) 4 AM – 9 PM
Stringfish Pond (At the top of a cliff) 15,000 June – September (In South) December – March (In North) 4 PM – 9 AM
Golden Trout Pond (At the top of a cliff) 15,000 March – May / September – December (In South) March – June / September – November (In North) 4 PM – 9 AM
Coelacanth Ocean 15,000 Only appears when it rains Throughout the Day
Oarfish     Ocean 9000 December – May (In North) June – November (In South) Throughout the Day
Suckerfish Ocean 1500 June – September (In North) January – March (In South) Throughout the Day
Barred knifejaw Ocean 5000 March – December (In North) January – May / September – December (In South) Throughout the Day
Giant Trevally Pier 4500 May – October (In North) January – April / November – December (In South) Throughout the Day
Saddled Bichir River 4000 June – September (In North) January – March (In South) 9 PM – 4 AM
Betta River 2500 May – October (In North) January – April / November – December (In South) 9 AM – 4 PM
Giant Snakehead Pond 5500 June – August (In North) January – February (In South), 9 AM – 4 PM
Koi Pond 4000 Throughout the Year Throughout the Day
Blowfish Ocean 5000 November – February (In North) May – August (In South) 6 PM – 4 AM
Ocean Sunfish Ocean 4000 July – September (In North) January – March (In South) 4 AM – 9 PM
Snapping Turtle River 5000 April – October (In North) October – April (In South) 9 PM – 4 AM

