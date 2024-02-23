Animal Crossing New Horizons May 2024 Guide

During May, you can find various new bugs and creatures in both Hemispheres in Animal Crossing New Horizons. May is the last month of Spring, and if you are in the Northern Hemisphere, this is when you can gather some mushrooms.

Maple Leaves also fall this month if you are in the Southern Hemisphere; you can collect and use them in crafting after getting the mushroom DIY recipes. Besides that, there are some events that you can experience in May. This guide will cover everything you need to know about new Fish, Bugs, Sea Creatures, Events, and Birthdays in ACNH.

ACNH May 2024 Events and Seasonal Items

As May starts, you can experience two events. The first one is the Mushroom season, which will start on May 1 and end on May 31. During this time, you can collect mushrooms for the mushroom DIY recipes. Some specific seasonal mushroom items will also be available for sale.

From May 1 to 7, you will also experience the May Day event, during which Tom Nook will invite you for an activity called May Day Maze. It has a special prize as well so you should participate in it.

Mother’s Day is also celebrated during May, but its days will vary depending on the region you are in. The Maple Leaf season in Animal Crossing New Horizons will last from May 16 to 25, but only in the Southern Hemisphere.

During this season, you can collect DIY recipes from Balloons and craft Maple Leaf Seasonal items.

TIP If you are in the Northern Hemisphere, you can Time Travel to November as this event lasts from November 16 to 25.

Moreover, you can also participate in the International Museum Day event to collect stamps and enjoy the end of May. Blathers will host it, continuing from May 10 to 31. This is pretty much all for the events and seasonal items. If there are some new additions, you will be notified by the announcements.

May Bugs

During May, besides the regular bugs that may appear in April, you will start to find some new Bugs as well. Both Hemispheres will host new bugs, and that is when you will start to see a couple more bugs if you are in the Northern Hemisphere.

Northern Hemisphere

The Northern Hemisphere will welcome new Bugs in Animal Crossing New Horizons. These bugs will serve the same purpose as any other, and you can either donate them to Blathers at the museum or sell them for Bells.

Bug Where to Catch Sell Price Great Purple Emperor This bug will fly on flowers from 4 AM to 7 PM on your Island. 3000 Queen Alexandra’s birdwing Search for Queen Alexandra’s birdwing around flowers from 8 AM to 4 PM to find it. 4000 Banded Dragonfly You can find this bug around water from 8 AM to 5 PM if it is not raining. 4500 Pondskater This bug is flying on ponds and rivers from 8 AM to 7 PM. 130 Diving Beetle As the name suggests, this one is close to fresh water throughout the daytime. 800 Violin Beetle The Violin Beetle is available on the Tree Stumps throughout the day. 450 Rosalia Batesi Beetle You can find this bug on Tree Stumps when it is not raining. 3000 Scorpion Scorpion is a ground bug that you can find From 7 PM to 4 AM. 8000

Southern Hemisphere

In the Southern Hemisphere, you can find three new bugs besides the ones that become available in April. Below, you will find all the details about the new bugs, like how you can catch them and their sell price.

Bug Where to Catch Sell Price Damselfly The Damselfly can be caught flying near water all day. 500 Mole Cricket It is an underground bug that you can catch while digging up. 500 Tarantula It is a rare bug you can find roaming on the ground from 7 PM to 4 AM and sell to make Bells. 8000

May Fish and Deep Sea Creatures

Besides the regular Fish, you can find some new Fish and Sea Creatures in both Hemispheres. We will cover the fish and sea creatures in both Hemispheres separately.

Northern Hemisphere

You will find eight new Fish types and five Sea Creatures in the Northern Hemisphere. You can catch them all in May and sell or donate them to Blathers.

Fish/Deep Sea Creature Where to Find Sell Price Frog You can catch This pond fish throughout the day and sell it for Bells. 120 Catfish Another pond fish that you can identify because of the small shadow throughout the day. 800 Nibble Fish This turtle has a large shadow; you can find it in the river from 9 PM to 4 AM. 1500 Angelfish The Guppy is a tiny shadow river fish that you can catch from 9 AM to 4 PM in ACNH. 3000 Betta This beautiful small fish is available in the river from 9 AM to 4 PM. 2500 Rainbowfish Head to the Sea and look for a tiny shadow to catch it is ACNH. 800 Giant trevally It is a sea fish that you can catch throughout the day. 4500 Mahi-mahi This sea fish is also available throughout the day in the Sea, and you can identify it because of the small shadow. 6000 Sea Urchin This sea creature in Animal Crossing New Horizons has a small, slow shadow that will appear throughout the day. 1700 Slate pencil urchin From 4 PM to 9 AM, you can find this medium shadow size creature. 2000 Gigas giant clam It is a fast and hard-to-catch sea critter in ACNH. Circling its moving direction will help you catch it. 15000 Vampire squid Another fast creature that you can find from 4 PM to 9 AM. 10000 Spotted garden eel It is an easy-to-catch creature available from 4 AM to 9 PM. 1100

Southern Hemisphere

In May, you will find five new Sea Creatures and Fish in Animal Crossing New Horizons. We have listed all below with details like where to catch and sell price. Catching Fish will also help you progress in the Nook Miles reward tasks.

Fish/Deep Sea Creature Where to Find Sell Price Bitterling It is a tiny shadow river fish that you can catch throughout the day. 900 Blowfish This sea fish has a medium shadow, which you can find from 9 PM to 4 AM. 5000 Tuna It is a rare fish that you can only find on Pierside. It has a huge shadow and is available throughout the day. 7000 Blue Marlin Another fish that you can find at the Pier has a big shadow. 10000 Football fish From 4 PM – 9 AM, you can find this one in the Sea and identify it because of the large shadow. 2500 Sea Cucumber This sea creature is available throughout the day and moves slowly. Sea Pig It is hard to catch as it moves fast and is available from 4 PM to 9 AM. Dungeness Crab This medium size crab is available throughout the day. Snow Crab You can find this sizeable shadow and fast creature all day. Red King Crab This creature is unavailable until you catch around 80 critters in ACNH. It is swift and has a large shadow.

ACNH Villagers Birthdays in May

Like any other month in Animal Crossing New Horizons, you can head to these villagers and celebrate their birthdays if they live on your Island.