Hardwood is another important material in Animal Crossing. This Animal Crossing: New Horizon Hardwood Recipes Guide will give you all the Hardwood Recipes in Animal Crossin: New Horizon and tell you how to get hardwood.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Hardwood Recipes List

To get hardwood, you need an Axe that you must use to hit any tree on the map. It’ll drop wood which may contain Hardwood as well. For even more trees to harvest the wood from, you can take the Mystery Island Tour.

Below are all the Hardwood recipes classed into various sets;

Tools

Flimsy shovel
Cost: 200
Material Required; 5x hardwood
Recipe Source: Blathers

Slingshot
Cost: 225
Material Required; 5x hardwood
Recipe Source: Timmy

Ladder
Cost: 1,440
Material Required; 4x wood, 4x hardwood, 4x softwood
Recipe Source: Tom Nook after placing 2nd house plot

Housewares Recipes

Clackercart
Cost: 960
Material Required; 2x hardwood, 6x softwood
Recipe Source: Villager

Destinations signpost
Cost: 1,440
Material Required; 4x hardwood, 8x softwood
Recipe Source: Nook Stop for 1,500 Nook Miles

Doghouse
Cost: 2,040
Material Required; 10x wood, 7x hardwood
Recipe Source: Island resident

Hearth
Cost: 5,470
Material Required; 2x bamboo piece, 5x iron nugget, 4x Clay, 5x hardwood
Recipe Source: Wildest Dreams DIY

Log bed
Cost: 3,600
Material Required; 30x hardwood
Recipe Source: Island resident

Log bench
Cost: 600
Material Required; 5x hardwood
Recipe Source: Tom Nook after receiving the first three housing kits

Log dining table
Cost: 1,800
Material Required; 15x hardwood
Recipe Source: Tom Nook after receiving the first three housing kits

Log garden lounge
Cost: 1,440
Material Required; 12x hardwood
Recipe Source: Tom Nook after receiving the first three housing kits

Log round table
Cost: 180
Material Required; 15x hardwood
Recipe Source: Message in a bottle

Log sofa
Cost: 960
Material Required; 8x hardwood
Recipe Source: Island resident

Log stakes
Cost: 360
Material Required; 3x hardwood
Recipe Source: Unlocked when Tom Nook gives you your first recipes

Log stool
Cost: 480
Material Required; 4x hardwood

Mini DIY workbench
Cost: 2,580
Material Required; 3x wood, 3x hardwood, 3x softwood, 2x iron nugget
Recipe Source: Test Your DIY Skills

Music stand
Cost: 960
Material Required; 8x hardwood
Recipe Source: Message in a bottle

Natural garden chair
Cost: 2,220
Material Required; 6x hardwood, 2x iron nugget
Recipe Source: Message in a bottle

Natural garden table
Cost: 3,330
Material Required; 9x hardwood, 3x iron nugget
Recipe Source: Island resident

Natural square table
Cost: 1,980
Material Required; 4x hardwood, 2x iron nugget
Recipe Source: Island resident

Pansy table
Cost: 760
Material Required; 5x yellow pansies, 3x hardwood

Signpost
Material Required; 2x hardwood, 3x softwood

Silo
Cost: 13,920
Material Required; 12x iron nugget, 6x hardwood, 12x Clay, 12x stone
Recipe Source: Nook Stop for 3,000 Nook Miles

Simple DIY workbench
Cost: 1,350
Material Required; 5x hardwood, 1x iron nugget
Recipe Source: Message in a bottle

Tea table
Cost: 1,440
Material Required; 12x hardwood
Recipe Source: Message in a bottle

Wild log bench
Material Required; 8x hardwood, 3x softwood
Recipe Source: Wildest Dreams DIY from Nook’s Cranny

Wooden-plank sign
Cost: 600
Material Required; 5x hardwood
Recipe Source: Message in a bottle

Wall-mounted

Boomerang
Cost: 360
Material Required; 3x hardwood
Recipe Source: Villager

Log wall-mounted clock
Material Required; 2x hardwood, 1x iron nugget

House Decor

Jungle wall
Material Required; 15x clump of weeds, 3x wood, 3x hardwood, 3x softwood
Recipe Source: Balloon

Modern wood wall
Cost: 1,800
Material Required; 5x wood, 5x softwood, 5x hardwood

Stacked-wood wall
Material Required; 15x hardwood

Wooden-knot wall
Material Required; 15x hardwood
Recipe Source: Message in a bottle 

Equipment Recipes

Log pack
Cost: 960
Material Required; 3x wood, 5x hardwood
Recipe Source: Balloon

Barbed-wire fence x10
Cost: 198 each
Material Required; 4x hardwood, 2x iron nugget
Recipe Source: Nook Stop for 1,000 Nook Miles

Country fence x10
Cost: 72 each
Material Required; 6x hardwood
Recipe Source: Nook Stop for 1,000 Nook Miles

Spiky fence x10
Cost: 96 each
Material Required; 8x hardwood
Recipe Source: Nook Stop for 1,000 Nook Miles

Miscellaneous

Cutting board
Material Required

  • 2x hardwood
  • 1x iron nugget

