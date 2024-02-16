Animal Crossing New Horizons Halloween Event Guide

Halloween is a time-specific event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It will start at 5 PM on 31 Oct. when Jack visits the Town Plaza. Speaking with him will give you an idea of what you should do to get Halloween rewards, reactions, recipes, and costumes in ACNH.

Candy is an essential item that will help you on Halloween, and if you have a shortage of it, you may be unable to get your hands on some Halloween items. Let’s start with how you should prepare for it to help you get the most out of this October event.

How to prepare for the Halloween Event in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Even though it is a one-day event that will start at 5 PM and end at midnight, its preparation should be started from 1 Oct. Candy is the first and most essential item you will need at Halloween. You can only purchase it in October from Nook’s Cranny for 120 Bells, but you can’t buy more than one daily.

We recommend gathering at least 15 to 20 candies before Halloween so you can unlock all the reactions and Spooky DIY recipes in ACNH.

It would be best to start growing Pumpkins as October begins so you can use them. An early start is better since you will need orange-colored pumpkins for recipes; getting them is not guaranteed.

To start growing pumpkins, we recommend purchasing pumpkin starters from Leif. Nook’s Cranny will charge you 280 Bells per Pumpkin Start, double Leif’s price. Growing them is similar to flowers; you must water them for four days.

After four days, harvest and leave the plant, which will regrow in 2 days. If the Pumpkin is not the color you need for Spooky DIY recipes, it is better not to regrow it and focus on the one with an Orange color.

After arranging Candies and Pumpkins, your next focus should be purchasing Halloween-specific costumes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons from Able Sisters Shop and unlocking Body Paint and eye contact by spending 2400 Nook Miles.

From 29 Oct. onwards, you will notice two Spooky Towers outside the Resident Services building, and characters like Tom Nook and Isabelle will appear wearing Halloween costumes.

Halloween Event Activities in ACNH

You need to find and talk to Jack to start the Halloween Event activities. You can find him near the Resident Services plaza. He will ask you for candies, which you should give him for his costume items and the Haunt Reaction. You will get The following two items by giving Jack Candies.

Jack’s Robe

Jack’s Face

After that, if you give him Candy, you will receive five random pumpkins, so we don’t recommend it. You should save these for Villagers. Candies will help you get Spooky Items and Lollipops. Talk to villagers during the event to start a Trick or Treat interaction and learn the Scare reaction.

The Halloween item that you get from Villagers after giving them candies will be any of the following:

Spooky Set Items: Spooky Garland, Spooky Table Setting. Spooky Flooring, Spooky Rug, and Spooky Wall.

Spooky Garland, Spooky Table Setting. Spooky Flooring, Spooky Rug, and Spooky Wall. Spooky Set (DIY Recipe)

Lollipop

It would be best to gather more Lollipops in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as you can give them to Jack for Spooky Items. If you are short on Candy, you can get a free one by talking to Villagers in Halloween costumes during the event.

You can also visit the Villagers’ homes, which will get you free Candy. If you have a Jack Costume in ACNH, you should wear it and scare villagers with reactions you learn to get free Candy.

Get Extra Spooky Items from Jack

After getting Lollipops, you should head to Jack again and initiate the talk. Giving Lollipop will get you an extra spooky item you can’t get otherwise. You should have at least three lollipops so you can get the following items:

Spooky Carriage

Spooky Carrige (DIY Recipe)

Spooky Wand (DIY Recipe)

Animal Crossing New Horizons Halloween Rewards list

Now you know what items, costumes, reactions, and recipes you can get for Halloween, but to make things even easier, we just came up with a list of items and how to get them to clear any confusion.

By giving Candies to Jack, you will get the following:

Haunt Reaction

You can give Jack Lollipos to get the Following:

By giving Candy to Villagers, you will get the following Halloween items in ACNH: