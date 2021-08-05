The latest update to ANCH brings the Fireworks Festival and a whole bunch of new items! During the Fireworks Festival, players can win a variety of thrilling rewards from Redd Raffle. Boba Tea is one of the rewards you can get during this festival and in this guide we’ll show you exactly how to get some in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

How to Get Boba Tea in Animal Crossing New Horizons

There are five types of boba tea/drinks that you can get during the festival. Boba drinks are a type of tool in New Horizons. You can drink the delicious Boba tea up to three times. The player can drink it and gain energy quite similar to fruits!

Fireworks Festival schedule

Fireworks Festival is going to take place on each Sunday from 7 pm to midnight during August. So, you can only get boba tea and other items in this time frame on weekends.

Buying Bubble Tea

During the above-mentioned time, you can find Redd’s Raffle right outside the townhall. You can purchase a raffle ticket from Redd to participate in the raffle for items.

The ticket is cheap at only 500 bells a pop, so you can buy it again and again until you luck out and acquire the Boba Tea.

There are 5 different types of Boba drinks: Boba green tea, Boba mango tea, Boba milk tea, Boba coffee and Boba strawberry tea. You can acquire all these from Redd’s Raffle.

All Redd’s Raffle Prizes

Redd’s Raffle contains 12 distinct things with different animation or variations, including five flavors of bubble tea, four different types of cotton candy, and three different popsicles.

Here is the list of all the items: