Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer Character Customization Guide

Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer Character Customization tips and how you can unlock all the options.

When we talk about Character Customization, you can change your character’s complexion, hair, face, and more.

How to Unlock Character Customization Later

You already know that you are required to customize your character at the very beginning of the game, but what if you want to do it later in the game?

In order to do so, you need to unlock ‘Styling Machine’ on the 2nd floor of your office AKA Nook’s Homes. To do so, you need to learn ‘Styling Machine’ course from the handbook acquired from Mr. Tom Nook.

Once you have acquired the handbook, you will be able to learn the lesson for 5 Play Coins.

To learn more about Happy Home Designer Handbook and How to Earn Play Coins, check out our Happy Home Designer Lesson Unlocks guide.

Face Customization Options

Face Customization options allow you to change your character’s eye color, skin tone, and face. There are a total of 6 eye colors, 12 faces, and 8 skin tones to choose from.

Hair Customization Options

When it comes to Hair Customization, you have the ability to change your character’s hair-styles and hair-colors. There are a total of 16 hair-styles and 16 hair-colors in the game to choose from.

Clothing Customization Options

As an interior designer, you are required to wear Happy Home Academy Jacket Uniform, but there are quite a lot of things that you can customize as per your preference.

In order to change your clothing and accessories, you need to head over to the 2nd floor of your office AKA Nook’s Homes and head inside the ‘Changing Area’ in the top-right corner of the screen.

Once inside, you will be able to change the following things:

Pants for Men and Skirts for Women

Hats

Accessories

Shoes

Socks

Throughout the course of the game, you will be able to unlock different clothing options and accessories.

This is everything we have on Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer character customization. If there is something else, you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!