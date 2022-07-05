Amazon and Disruptive Games New IP Will be In Unreal Engine 5

Back in June, Amazon Games Studios announced that it’s entering in a publishing deal with independent developer, Disruptive Games for an “online multiplayer action-adventure game”. Now, thanks to Job Listings on Disruptive Games’ careers page, some interesting tidbits about the upcoming new game have come to light.

First, there are multiple job listings on Disruptive Games website mentioning “Unreal Engine 5” one way or another. So it’s safe to assume that their new “fully funded IP” will be developed using Unreal Engine 5.

Furthermore, Job listings also indicate that it could very well be a FPS with free-to-play elements in it. So an online action adventure multiplayer FPS with free-to-play model, what could it be? Well we could be getting a competitive shooter or another looter shooter game. Hopefully, we will get to hear about this title soon.

After the success of New World and Lost Ark, Amazon Games Studios has multiple projects in the works both external and internal. With the resources Amazon has at its disposal, with a right direction, Amazon Games Studio could be the next giant in the industry soon.

As for Disruptive Games’ new project, being in Unreal Engine 5 is a great news and we can be excited about it more as the studio has worked on some great games already including Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Godfall and Diablo II: Resurrected. While the future looks bright for Amazon Game Studios, the gaming division of retailer giant still has a long way to go and hiccups are expected. Let’s see how things turn out but being a gamer, we always welcome good new games regardless of their origin.