How To Get All Grilled Meats In Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are different types of grilled meats in Dragon's Dogma 2 which you can prepare at any campfire. Here is how you can get them all.

By Ali Hasan

Dragon’s Dogma 2 features eight different types of grilled meats, which, upon consumption, grant the player different stat boosts and buffs in addition to restoring health. Given the somewhat complicated system, understanding and acquiring the different types and varieties can be quite confusing.

Grilling all eight types of meats unlocks the Barbecue-Maister trophy/achievement. In this guide, we’ll review all grilled meets in the game, how you can acquire them, and what buffs they provide your character. We’ll also go over their locations and the best way to farm them in the game.

How To Cook All Grilled In Dragon’s Dogma 2

Although the game has eight types of grilled meats, it builds on two base meats: Beast-Steak and Scrag of Beast. Each base type has three subsequent variants: aged, rotten, and exquisite/dry.

Below, we’ve discussed how you can acquire every variant of grilled meat in Dragon’s Dogma 2, along with their stat increases, buffs, and/or debuffs.

MeatHow To GetEffectValue
Beast-SteakAcquired after killing large enemies. Also dropped by smaller animals like deer and pigs but very rarely.Strength+4
Stamina+4
Defense+4
Health regenerationLow
Aged Beast-SteakCan be acquired after letting Beast-Steak sit in your inventory for around one day.Strength+5
Stamina+5
Defense+5
Recovery+5
Health regenerationLow
Rotten Beast-SteakTo get this meat you must let Beast-Steak sit in your inventory for several daysStrength+1
Defense+1
Health regenerationVery low
DebuffBlighted Debilitation
Exquisite Dried MeatThis meat can be crafted by combining two Aged Beast-SteaksStrength+4
Stamina+4
Defense+4
Recovery+4
Health regenerationHigh
Scrag of BeastDropped by wildlife like boars and larger enemies like ogresStrength+3
Defense+3
Stamina+3
Health regenerationLow
Aged Scrag of BeastCan be acquired after letting Scrag of Beast sit in your inventory for around one day.Strength+4
Stamina+4
Defense+4
Recovery+4
Health regenerationLow
Rotten Scrag of BeastTo get this meat you must let Scrag of Beast sit in your inventory for several daysStrength+1
Defense+1
Health regenerationLow
DebuffBlighted Debilitation
Dried MeatThis meat can be crafted by combining two Aged Scrags of Beast.Strength+3
Defense+3
Stamina+3
Health regenerationHigh

In most cases, aged meats are the best ones to use. They provide the most stat buffs, though the health regeneration is slightly lower than dry/exquisite variants. This tradeoff is small but well worth it. Rotten meats should be avoided as they are more trouble than worth. If you have a rotten piece of meat in your inventory, it is better to discard it.

FYI

Blighted Debilitation slowly chips away at your health if left untreated. It can only be cured after crafting a detoxifying decoction.

Best meat farming location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The best place to farm meat in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the path along the eastern area of the Northern Vermund checkpoint. In this area, you’ll find several animals and beasts of varying sizes, which you can kill to acquire Beast-Steak and Scrag of Beast.

Once you’ve killed all the creatures in this area, create a campfire, rest, pass the time, and return the next day to repeat the process. The area above can be found near the beginning of the game. Having a campfire nearby will also making it easier to grill them.

It is always a good idea to kill any beasts or creatures you come along with as you’re journeying through the world, but if you’re low on meat, there is no better place than the area we’ve mentioned above.

How to grill meat?

Once you’ve acquired your desired cuts of meat, all you have to do to cook it is approach a campfire. Campfires can be built at designated spots using Camping Kits or you can go to a settlement to use the campfires there. You can only cook one piece of meat at a time.

When you’re at a campfire a “Cook” prompt will appear. Press the corresponding button to view all the meats in your inventory in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that are ready to cook.

Related Topics
About the Author
Ali Hasan

Ali Hasan is writer at SegmentNext.com with a deep love for immersive action role-playing games and well-crafted narratives. His weapons of choice include controllers and keyboards.