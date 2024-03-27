How To Get All Grilled Meats In Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 features eight different types of grilled meats, which, upon consumption, grant the player different stat boosts and buffs in addition to restoring health. Given the somewhat complicated system, understanding and acquiring the different types and varieties can be quite confusing.

Grilling all eight types of meats unlocks the Barbecue-Maister trophy/achievement. In this guide, we’ll review all grilled meets in the game, how you can acquire them, and what buffs they provide your character. We’ll also go over their locations and the best way to farm them in the game.

How To Cook All Grilled In Dragon’s Dogma 2

Although the game has eight types of grilled meats, it builds on two base meats: Beast-Steak and Scrag of Beast. Each base type has three subsequent variants: aged, rotten, and exquisite/dry.

Below, we’ve discussed how you can acquire every variant of grilled meat in Dragon’s Dogma 2, along with their stat increases, buffs, and/or debuffs.

Meat How To Get Effect Value Beast-Steak Acquired after killing large enemies. Also dropped by smaller animals like deer and pigs but very rarely. Strength +4 Stamina +4 Defense +4 Health regeneration Low Aged Beast-Steak Can be acquired after letting Beast-Steak sit in your inventory for around one day. Strength +5 Stamina +5 Defense +5 Recovery +5 Health regeneration Low Rotten Beast-Steak To get this meat you must let Beast-Steak sit in your inventory for several days Strength +1 Defense +1 Health regeneration Very low Debuff Blighted Debilitation Exquisite Dried Meat This meat can be crafted by combining two Aged Beast-Steaks Strength +4 Stamina +4 Defense +4 Recovery +4 Health regeneration High Scrag of Beast Dropped by wildlife like boars and larger enemies like ogres Strength +3 Defense +3 Stamina +3 Health regeneration Low Aged Scrag of Beast Can be acquired after letting Scrag of Beast sit in your inventory for around one day. Strength +4 Stamina +4 Defense +4 Recovery +4 Health regeneration Low Rotten Scrag of Beast To get this meat you must let Scrag of Beast sit in your inventory for several days Strength +1 Defense +1 Health regeneration Low Debuff Blighted Debilitation Dried Meat This meat can be crafted by combining two Aged Scrags of Beast. Strength +3 Defense +3 Stamina +3 Health regeneration High

In most cases, aged meats are the best ones to use. They provide the most stat buffs, though the health regeneration is slightly lower than dry/exquisite variants. This tradeoff is small but well worth it. Rotten meats should be avoided as they are more trouble than worth. If you have a rotten piece of meat in your inventory, it is better to discard it.

FYI Blighted Debilitation slowly chips away at your health if left untreated. It can only be cured after crafting a detoxifying decoction.

Best meat farming location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The best place to farm meat in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the path along the eastern area of the Northern Vermund checkpoint. In this area, you’ll find several animals and beasts of varying sizes, which you can kill to acquire Beast-Steak and Scrag of Beast.

Once you’ve killed all the creatures in this area, create a campfire, rest, pass the time, and return the next day to repeat the process. The area above can be found near the beginning of the game. Having a campfire nearby will also making it easier to grill them.

It is always a good idea to kill any beasts or creatures you come along with as you’re journeying through the world, but if you’re low on meat, there is no better place than the area we’ve mentioned above.

How to grill meat?

Once you’ve acquired your desired cuts of meat, all you have to do to cook it is approach a campfire. Campfires can be built at designated spots using Camping Kits or you can go to a settlement to use the campfires there. You can only cook one piece of meat at a time.

When you’re at a campfire a “Cook” prompt will appear. Press the corresponding button to view all the meats in your inventory in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that are ready to cook.