Aliens Fireteam Elite Technician Guide

Aliens Fireteam Elite puts you in the shoes of Colonial Marines fighting for their lives against waves upon waves of Xenomorphs. You get to select from a variety of classes based on your playstyle to combat the horde. This guide will introduce you to the Technician class in Aliens: Fireteam Elite and outline its weapons, abilities and perks.

Aliens Fireteam Elite Technician

Unlike the other classes in Aliens: Fireteam Elite, which are loaded with enough firepower to tear through waves of Aliens, the Technician Class has a skill set that allows them to play the supporting role. Let us discuss the different qualities of Technician Class one by one.

The Technician’s strategy is to act as a center point. Using the abilities in their kit, Technicians create a strong defensive position for their team.

With the coils slowing down enemies and turrets rapidly firing at the advancing enemies, this allows your teams to have massive support from your side.

The Technician plays an important role in the team by setting up a safe zone where teammates can fall back to if they are getting overwhelmed by the enemies. Crowd Control is the major job of a Technician.

Weapons

Like all other classes, Technicians have access to a Pistol and a Close-Quarter weapon. When you start with the class, you will get a Magnum pistol and a Shotgun. You will, later on, have the choice to swap out the Shotgun for automatic weapons.

Abilities

Technicians have two major abilities that allow them to manage multiple enemies. These are:

Charged Coils

Turrets

These abilities can be set up in different areas and can help you slow down and kill enemies advancing.

You can set up secure points with your turrets that will shoot any enemy in their radius. This allows you to take care of cannon fodder as your teammates with more firepower take care of the stronger and more difficult enemies.

The Charged Coils will zap any enemy in its attack radius, slowing them down as well as dealing minor damage. This allows you to slow down the armored enemies as you work on taking them down.

The Unique Ability Technicians have is Cross-Platform Synergy. With this, any teammate near your turrets or charged coils will take 10% less damage.

On the other hand, when you stand near the turrets, the turrets regenerate 5% of their health every second.

Core Perks and Modifiers

Technicians have the following Core perks.

Technician Handgun Training: Handgun accuracy and weak-point damage increased by 15%.

Handgun accuracy and weak-point damage increased by 15%. Technician CQW Training: Accuracy and reload speed of CQWs increased by 15%.

Accuracy and reload speed of CQWs increased by 15%. Resonating Impact: Turret gains a 10% chance to inflict Stumble. Stumbled enemies take 10% more damage for 6 seconds.

Turret gains a 10% chance to inflict Stumble. Stumbled enemies take 10% more damage for 6 seconds. Scalable Machine Learning : Turret reload speed and stability are increased by 10% when an enemy is killed. This buff can only be stacked 5 times.

: Turret reload speed and stability are increased by 10% when an enemy is killed. This buff can only be stacked 5 times. Strategic Tactics: +10% stun recovery, +20% debuff duration, +20% turret health.

Along these Core Perks, Technicians can use the following Modifiers,