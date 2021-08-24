Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival shooter in which you will be dropping in against different types of enemies with your team. For your ease, we have some tips for you to help you start in Aliens Fireteam Elite.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Tips

Getting your bearings when starting Aliens Fireteam Elite for the first time can be daunting. Lucky for you these tips will help you iron out any creases in your Alien killing experience.

Choose Demolisher Class as a beginner

In Aliens Fireteam Elite, there are four classes available for you to choose from Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, and Doc. Out of these, the Demolisher class is the best option to choose at the start of the game.

It is the tank of the team and has 2 powerful weapons, which can further be upgraded later on. It has high HP, so it will further help you ease into the mechanics of the game at the start. Demolisher’s minigun is really easy to use and powerful against a horde of enemies.

Don’t Play high-level missions with AI

In Aliens Fireteam Elite, you can also play with AI bots as your teammates. But they are really not that good and will become liabilities in high level missions. So, it is better to play with real players instead of bots, especially higher act missions.

Awareness is Key

In Aliens Fireteam Elite, enemies will attack you from all directions. So, it is really important that you stay aware of where the enemies are coming from so that you do not get overwhelmed by them at once. Your motion tracker will help you out in calling out locations of the enemies, so make sure to use it.

Beware of Friendly Fire

You can damage your teammates (at Intense difficulty) by firing at them in Aliens Fireteam Elite. This can create problems if you are surrounded by a horde of enemies. So, make sure you do not hit your teammates while fighting against the enemies.

Use the Dodge Roll

In Aliens Fireteam Elite, there is a standalone dodge roll button that can be used to roll out enemy attacks. This is a really useful defensive mechanic so make sure you can learn it well.

Keep moving

It is important to keep moving in Aliens Fireteam as if you stay stationary, you will be more prone to enemy attacks, and it will be easier for them to overwhelm you. So, make sure you are always continuously moving around.

Use Barrels to your advantage

While on missions, keep a lookout for explosive barrels which can be blown up by shooting at them. Wait for enemies to gather near them before blowing them up for maximum effect.

Preparation Stations

Use the preparation stations which pop up a couple of times during a mission to refill your ammo and other equipment. There are also consumable crates available that contain sentry guns and explosive equipment.

Customize and Upgrade your Class and Loadouts

Before heading out on a mission, make sure to customize your loadout according to your needs. You can also upgrade your class and loadouts as you collect XP and currencies.