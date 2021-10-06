Alan Wake Remastered Episode 4 Collectibles Locations Guide

Alan Wake Remastered has a lot of collectibles and trophies. In this guide, we will be covering the locations of all the collectibles you are going to find in Alan Wake Remastered Episode 4: The Truth.

Alan Wake Remastered Episode 4 Collectibles Locations

In Episode 4 the different collectibles you are going to find are Manuscript Pages, Coffee Thermoses, Radio Shows, TV Shows, Can Pyramids, Chests, Signs, and the Nightmare Manuscript Pages

Let’s talk about the locations of these Alan Wake Remastered episode 4 collectibles without any further delay.

Manuscript Pages

There are a total of 18 Manuscript Pages you are going to find in Episode 4 of the Alan Wake. Let’s talk about them one by one.

Manuscript Page # 1

When following Dr. Hartman you will reach a restaurant. There you will talk to some person and you’ll find the Manuscript Page titles “Thomas Zane’s Writing and Assistant”.

Manuscript Page # 2

While investigating the racket you will find this Manuscript Page in the room next to the stairs going down. It is titled the “Barry in the lodge”

Manuscript Page # 3

Go to the Dr. Hartman Office after collecting the Thermos # 3 and you will find the Manuscript page titled Hartman Watches Wake fall.

Manuscript Page # 4

Right, where you find TV Show # 2 you will find it on the sofa. Its title is Hartman’s Mission.

Manuscript Page # 5 & 6

Proceed through the garden and you will find it at the base of the tree inside the garden. It is titled “Wake Sees the Old God Stage “. Inside the garden, you will find the next one on a bench at the dead end. This one is titled “Hartman and the Power failure”.

Manuscript Page # 7

Inside the garden, you will find this in one of the small rooms on some sacks. This one is titled “Mott In Charge”

Manuscript Page # 8

In the garden, you will find this page close to the stairs and pillar of a structure made of rocks. This one is titled “Barry Attacked by a Taken”.

Manuscript Page # 9

From the location of the Coffee Thermos # 6 go left and upstairs you will find this page on the ground. It is titled “Hartman Sedates Wake”.

Manuscript Page # 10

From the Coffee Thermos # 7 location run on the bridge backward and you will see the railway track. Run-on that track and you will find this at the end of the track. This one is titled the “Walter at the Anderson Farm”.

Manuscript Page # 11

From the broken railway track move forward and you will see a wooden stair going up. Go there turn left and you will find this Manuscript Page on the wooden floor just a little ahead. This one is titled “Nightingale Arrests Wake”

Manuscript Page # 12

On the farm follow the bright light and you will find this floating in the air. This is titled “The Dark Presence at large”.

Manuscript Page # 13

From the previous location move forward and you will find this next to a green blinking light on the ground close to a broken structure. It is titled “The patients Escape the Lodge”.

Manuscript Page # 14

On a mat outside the front door of the house where you find the Coffee Thermos # 10, you will find this page. It is titled the Hartman Consider Mott and Wake.

Manuscript Page # 15

Get down from the stage and you will find this at the base along with some other controls. Its title is Mulligan Questions Nightingale’s Orders

Manuscript Page # 16

Go towards the Anderson house and you will find it on a cart next to a fence. Its title is Nightingale finds the Manuscript.

Manuscript Page # 17

In the Anderson house get upstairs turn around and you will find this Page at the far end of the house. It is titled “The Anderson Brothers in the 70s “.

Manuscript Page # 18

In the Anderson house get upstairs and you will find it on the floor in front of the door. It is titled “The Mystery of the Missing Week “.

Coffee Thermos Locations

There are a total of 18 Coffee Thermoses you are going to find in Episode 4 of the Alan Wake. Let’s talk about them one by one.

Coffee Thermos # 1

Follow Dr. Hartman inside and you will see the entrance for the staff only. Move forward and you will find the first Coffee Thermos on the reception counter.

Coffee Thermos # 2

From the location of TV Show # 1 move forward and turn left. You will find the thermos at the end.

Coffee Thermos # 3

When your objective is to save Barry go there and you will find it behind the Barry on a Window.

Coffee Thermos # 4

From the central structure outside go towards the entrance door you see in front, from there turn left and you will find it next to some plants.

Coffee Thermos # 5

In the garden, you will find the thermos inside the covered circular structure.

Coffee Thermos # 6

From the location of Can Pyramids, you can move towards the left and then take a right to find the Coffee Thermos on the front wall with an iron grill.

Coffee Thermos # 7

Go to the Farm and you will find this one on a wooden bridge-type structure on a wooden cylinder.

Coffee Thermos # 8

While looking from the mountain top to the farm turn left and move forward. You will find this next to some camps in the jungle.

Coffee Thermos # 9

From the location of Manuscript Page # 13 go upstairs on the broken structure and you will find it in one of the windows.

Coffee Thermos # 10

Go to a wooden house on the farm and you will find this inside the Kitchen on the Shelf.

Coffee Thermos # 11

Get on the truck and go towards the farm. You will find it right next to a broken tractor on the way.

Coffee Thermos # 12

Move on in the truck from the previous location and stop where you see an electric pole in the way. From there get down and you will find the Coffee Thermos right next to another broken tractor.

Coffee Thermos # 13

From Chest # 4 get out and go towards the track and from there take a left and move forward till you reach wooden stands with a Coffee thermos on them.

Coffee Thermos # 14

On the stage, you will find it right next to the DJ instruments.

Coffee Thermos # 15

From the TV Show # 4 move forwards from the side of the stairs and you will find it on a table next to a car inside the Anderson house.

Coffee Thermos # 16

When you are going to open the Silo door for Barry you will find it on a shelf on the middle floor of the wooden structure.

Coffee Thermos # 17

Get to the Anderson house from the front entrance door open the door in the right of the entrance door to find the Thermos.

Coffee Thermos # 18

Now go to the kitchen area and you will find another Coffee Thermos on the shelf.

Can Pyramids

There are a total of 2 total Can Pyramids you are going to find in Episode 4 of the Alan Wake. Let’s talk about them one by one.

Can Pyramid # 1

From the location of Manuscript page # 8 turn back and you will find the Can Pyramid on the Grill next to a small pillar.

Can Pyramid # 2

While going toward the Anderson house you will find it on a big wooden wheel right next to a circular structure.

Radio Shows

You are going to find only 2 radio Shows in Episode 4 of Alan Wake. Let’s talk about them one by one.

Radio Shows # 1

After collecting Chest 3 from the move forward in the car till you see a wooden stair going up. Use the stairs and reach the top. get inside the structure and you will find the first radio right there.

Radio Show # 2

From here you find the Coffee Thermos 16 use the ladder to get up and you will find the radio on the table at the end. This will unlock the achievement for you as well.

TV Shows

There are a total of 4 TV Shows you are going to find in Episode 4 of Alan Wake. Let’s talk about them one by one.

TV Show # 1

Return to your room and you will see that collectible as you move close to the TV. Watch the short clip and this collectible will be collected.

TV Show # 2

During the objective escape from the clinic, go downstairs and went through the area you pick the first thermos from. From the hallway enter the storage area and pick up the flare.

Get to the restaurant area use a flare to open the path and you will see the TV right in the front wall. Use it and this collectible will be collected along with the achievement.

TV Show # 3

From the location of Thermos # 10 go upstairs and then enter the sleeping area and you will find the TV between the beds.

TV Show # 4

Get inside the Anderson house and you will find it on a table next to the stairs.

Chests

There are a total of 4 Chests you are going to find in Episode 4 of the Alan Wake. Let’s talk about them one by one.

Chests # 1

While proceeding through the garden you will find this chest next to some rocky structure. It will glare with the light so you will find it easily.

Chest # 2

Get to the Basement of the house from where you find the Coffee Thermos # 10 and you will find this chest on the ground.

Chest # 3

Continue to move forward in the truck and stop next to the mailbox. From the mailbox go inside the house you will find the chest inside it.

Chest # 4

From the Radio Show location go down and move towards the houses you see at far. Go there and enter the house with a broken tractor close to the door and you will find the chest next to the front wall of the house.

Signs

There are a total of 4 Signs you are going to find in Episode 4 of Alan Wake. Let’s talk about them one by one.

Sign # 1

Follow Dr. Hartman outside in the circular balcony and you will find the first Sign titled “Beyond the Shadow, you settle for, there’s a miracle illuminated”. Just next to a clock-type structure.

Sign # 2

Right from where you find the coffee thermos turn around and you will find this right next to the entrance door. It is titled “The Creator’s Dilemma”.

Sign # 3

Continue to follow Dr. Hartman and you will find this in the Hallway at the wall on the right side.

Sign # 4

From the Manuscript page located at the Anderson, the house moves forward and you will reach an end with something written on the wall.

Nightmare Manuscript Pages

You are going to find only 1 Nightmare Manuscript in Episode 4 of Alan Wake.

Get out of the house where you find Chest # 4 and then move up. You will see a wooden booth-type structure and you will find the Nightmare Manuscript right there.