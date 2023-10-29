Knowing how to save your game during the progression of your campaign is how you keep your progress intact in Alan Wake 2.

Considering the limited autosaves Alan Wake 2 provides you can become a bit of a hassle as they tend to roll after you’ve received a cut scene or completed a chapter making it harder for players to take a break and continue from where they last left off in the game.

How to save your game in Alan Wake 2

There are two ways to save your progression in Alan Wake 2. There is, firstly, the auto-save system that works just like any other modern game. There are then save points called Break Rooms which allow you to manually save your game.

The auto-saves take place quite frequently, meaning that you can safely exit the game without losing any major progression.

However, you will still have to start from the last auto-save point. This is why you will want to reach a manual save point location before ending your gameplay session. Otherwise, you may have to replay the last section before reaching a Break Room.

Using Break Rooms to create a save point

Break or Save Rooms are resting points where you can manually save your game; as well as store and manage inventory items, and swap between Alan Wake and Saga Sanderson for their distinct storylines.

The important thing to note here is that you will not be able to create a manual save point until the second chapter of Alan Wake 2.

You (Saga) will be tasked with fixing a fuse box at the Witch’s Hut in Cauldron Lake. Do that and you will transform the Witch’s Hunt into your first Break Room in the game.

It will take you around an hour or more playtime to complete the second chapter. Alan Wake 2 has several dedicated save points that you can transform into Break Rooms.

This sense of urgency to reach your next Save Room further adds to the eerie and tense atmosphere of the game.

When you have transformed the Witch’s Hut into your Save Room in Alan Wake 2, interact with the blue thermos on the table to quick-save or manually save in a new save slot.

The Witch’s Hut Break Room will not feature a shoe box, which is how you manage your inventory. You will get access to shoe boxes in your next Save Rooms.

The most unique feature of Break Rooms, though, is the ability to swap between the two protagonists. Alan explores the Dark Place while Saga explores Bright Falls. This can all be possible after you find water puddles placed outside of the Break Rooms.