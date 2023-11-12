Alan Wake 2 All Passwords And Codes

In Alan Wake 2, you will find many things locked behind different locks protected by passwords and codes. These will be safes, doors, and even computers. But knowing these can be a pain especially when you don’t know where to look. But the answers are always close by.

In this guide, we’ll teach you every we will tell you how to get the rewards behind the closed safes and whatever lock you can using every password, code, and safe combination available in Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 All Safe Codes

Alan Wake 2 has unlockable safes that hold interesting rewards, but you need to do some good old-fashioned investigation to open them.

We understand that sometimes these things can become hectic as a gamer, so here are all the safe codes in Alan Wake 2.

Coffee World Gift Shop Safe Code

You can find this Safe inside the Coffee World gift shop in the Watery area of Alan Wake 2. The combination to the Safe is “146”

Valhalla Nursing Home Toolbox Code

This toolbox is located in the Valhalla Nurshing Home’s basement in the Bright Falls area of Alan Wake 2. The combination to the toolbox is “273”

Alan Wake 2 All Cult Stash Codes

Where there is danger, a significant monetary reward must be made. That is why unlocking the hidden Stashes using their codes will reward you with some decent rewards. Here are all the cult stash codes in Alan Wake 2.

Cult Stash 1 Code

This Cult stash is near the murder site in the Caldurn Lake area in Alan Wake 2. To unlock this, you need to put 3 symbols correctly. The three symbols are as follows:

An hourglass Symbol 30 degrees to the left

An hourglass symbol standing straight

2 triangles pointing opposite each other, one left and the other right

Cult Stash 2 Code

This cult stash is near Witche’s Ladel in the Cauldurn Lake area in Alan Wake 2. To unlock this, you need to find a key. Follow the yellow arrows nearby where you find the stash, and you will discover the “Streamside Stash key”.

Cult Stash 3 Code

This cult stash is located in the private cabin on the streamside near the Cauldron Lake area of Alan Wake 2. The code to this is as follows:

658

Cult Stash 4 Code

This cult stash is located in the Hunting shack, in the Water area of Alan Wake 2. The Code to this stash is as follows:

527

Cult Stash 5 Code

This cult stash is located in the slow roaster, inside the Coffee World, in the Watery area of Alan Wake 2. The Code to this stash is as follows:

147

Cult Stash 6 Code

This cult stash is located in the Coffee world, in the Watery area of Alan Wake 2. To unlock this, you need to find the key. The key will be located behind the status of Mr.Drippy. After collecting it, go to the Houtari well and look for a tress to find the cult stash.

Cult Stash 7 Code

This cult stash is located in the Light House, in the Watery area of Alan Wake 2. To unlock this stash, you need to input 3 symbols. The 3 symbols are as follows:

2 triangles pointing opposite each other, one left and the other right

2 triangles stacked on each other, both pointing upwards

2 triangles side by side with their angles intersecting

Cult Stash 8 Code

This cult stash is located in the Downtown docks, in the Watery area of Alan Wake 2. The code to this stash is as follows:

496

Cult Stash 9 Code

This cult stash is located in the Buker Woods, in the Bright Falls area of Alan Wake 2. The code to this stash is as follows:

117

Cult Stash 10 Code

This cult stash is located in the South of Wellness Center, in the Bright Falls area of Alan Wake 2. To unlock this stash, you need to input 3 symbols. The 3 symbols are as follows:

2 triangles pointing opposite each other, one left and the other right

2 triangles side by side with their angles intersecting

An hourglass symbol standing straight

Cult Stash 11 Code

This Cult Stash is located south of the Sherif’s station, in the Bright Falls area of Alan Wake 2. But you will need a “Boltcutter” to access this location. The code to this stash is as follows:

697

Cult Stash 12 Code

This Cult Stash is located south of the Sherif’s station, in the Bright Falls area of Alan Wake 2. To unlock this stash, you need to input 3 symbols. The 3 symbols are as follows:

2 triangles side by side intersecting at an angle, both pointing upwards

2 triangles pointing opposite each other, one left and the other right

2 triangles stacked on each other, both pointing upwards

Cult Stash 13

This Cult Stash is located in the Kalevala Knights Workshop, in the Watery area of Alan Wake 2. The code to this stash is as follows:

542

Cult Stash 14

This Cult Stash is located in the basement of the Sherif’s station in the Bright Falls area of Alan Wake 2. The Code to this Stash is as follows:

146

Alan Wake 2 Weapons Case Password

Sometimes, the most powerful and overpowered weapons in a game are locked behind a safe or a weapons case. Alan Wake 2 also follows the same path. In this game, you need passwords to open the weapons case to access the amazing weapons. Here are all the weapons case passwords in Alan Wake 2

Weapons Case 1 Password

This Weapon case is in the General store, in the Cauldron area of Alan Wake 2. You will get rewarded with the Sawed-off shotgun. The Password for this case is as follows:

739

Weapons Case 2 Password

This Weapon case is located in the Sherif’s station, in the Bright Falls area of Alan Wake 2. You will get rewarded with the Pumped Action Shotgun. The Password for this case is as follows:

723

Alan Wake 2 Computer Password

There is also a computer located in Alan Wake 2 that will require to to input a password to unlock it. This is the Password of the Computer.

Computer Password 1

The Computer is located in the Wellness Center, in the Bright Falls area of Alan Wake 2. The password to the computer is as follows:

170823

Computer Password 2

This computer is in the Witchfinder’s station in Alan Wake 2. The password to the computer is as follows:

25477

Alan Wake 2 Door Lock Codes

Who knows what the locked doors hold behind them? Well, you will once you unlock them. These are the passwords/codes to the locked doors in Alan Wake 2

Door Lock 1

This locked door is in the Talk Show Studio, in the Dark Place. There are 2 codes to this door lock. They are as follows:

665

You must put “565” after the lock loops to finally unlock.

Door Lock 2

This locked door is located in the Oceans View hotels, in the Dark Place. The Code to unlock this door is as follows: