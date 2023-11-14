Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhyme Locations Guide 

Nursery Rhymes in Alan Wake 2 are side quests requiring you to crack some puzzles in secret locations. These puzzles are solved once you find the corresponding dolls and put these at the right symbols based on the verses in the rhyme.

Each Nursery Rhyme completion rewards you with a charm, which offers different bonuses to help you survive the horrors in your upcoming gameplay. The first thing for you to do is grab and read certain “test sites’’. These documents are usually found in different game landmarks in Witchfinder’s and Ranger Station.

Upon reading the documents, the locations of Nursery Rhymes will be marked in different map zones, which you can visit one by one now.

Cauldron Lake Nursery Rhyme Puzzles In Alan Wake 2

There are five Nursery Rhymes in the Cauldron Lake zone. Three of these can be solved in Return 2, while the other 2 need to be explored in Return 5. Below are the locations of all Nursery Rhymes and Dolls in Cauldron Lake.

Cauldron Lake Nursery Rhyme 1

Return 2: The Heart

Dolls Required: Crow

Go to the Streamside area of Cauldron Lake and approach the picnic spot on the eastern shore, west of the Private Cabin. Grab the Crow Doll from the table and put it on the Sun. This will solve the puzzle, causing the Hammer Charm to spawn on the nearby table. Pick the doll and the charm, and continue your journey ahead.

Cauldron Lake Nursery Rhyme 2

Return 2: the Heart

Dolls Required: Hero, Wolf

This one is situated outside the Witchfinder’s Station, northwest of the Picnic area Rhyme. Go inside the station and walk upstairs to find the two required dolls, Hero and Wolf. Place the Hero doll on the Boat and the Wolf doll on the Tree. Pick up both the dolls after solving the puzzle and grab the Coffee Mug Charm from the Playpen on the upper floor of the house.

Cauldron Lake Nursery Rhyme 3

Return 2: The Heart

Dolls Required: Crow, Wolf, Hero

This Rhyme is in the Private Cabin, in the southern part of Streamside. Hero, Crow, and the Wolf are the dolls required for this one. As you have all three already, you can use these to solve the puzzle. The Crow should be put on the Chick, the Wolf on the House, and the Hero on the Heart. Once you are done, take the dolls again in your possession.

Crouch, pass through the big trunk and start walking on the ramp to the lake. You will see a birdhouse fallen on the ground near a tree. Pick your reward, the Kalevala Knights Charm, from there, and then proceed further.

Cauldron Lake Nursery Rhyme 4

Return 5: Old Gods

Dolls Required: Monster, Crow, Hero.

Go to Rental Cabins and head inside by using the Boltcutter. Open the two doors in line to exit to the next area. Go left and crouch through the trunk to reach more cabins. Move inside the second cabin (with an open door) while ignoring the first one. Walk straight and open the door to exit to a new area. Walk to the left and enter this cabin to find the Nursery Rhyme.

Put the Monster doll on the Chick symbol, the Crow on the Eye, and the Hero doll on the Jewelry. Once the puzzle is solved, go outside and move to the cabin opposite your current position. Beware, as a fat Taken enemy is already inside and will abruptly come at you if you’re not on your guard. Once he’s slain, move inside to grab the Coffee Mug Charm right next to the TV.

Don’t forget to open the briefcase on the ground to get the Father Doll from inside. With that, you will also achieve the I’ll Find You trophy for obtaining all Nursery Rhyme dolls in Alan Wake 2.

Cauldron Lake Nursery Rhyme 5 (The Final Nursery Rhyme)

Return 5: Old Gods

Go to Witchfinder’s Station and head inside to listen to a persistent radio voice (Which hints at solving this Rhyme). This time, the puzzle pieces/ symbols are not in one place and are scattered throughout the station. There are five dolls to be placed at five distinct puzzles, the location and solution of which are given below.

Living Room desk: Place the Father Doll on the Eye

First-floor bedroom (left from the station entrance): Place the Hero Doll on the Sun.

First-floor kitchen (opposite the bedroom): Place the Mother Doll on the Heart

Second-floor Playpen: Place the Child Doll on the Egg

Second-floor bathroom: Place the Trickster Doll on the Waves.

Watery Nursery Rhyme Puzzles In Alan Wake 2

Eight Nursery Rhyme solutions are to be done in the Watery zone of the Alan Wake 2 map. Seven of these are in Return 3, while the remaining one will be solved in Return 5. Below are the locations of all Nursery Rhymes and Dolls in Watery.

Watery Nursery Rhyme 1

Return 3: Local Girl

Dolls Required: Moose

This Rhyme is located in the northwest of Downtown, between some trees. Pick the Deer Doll from the Musical Instrument and the Moose Doll from the wood structure on the right. Place the Moose doll on the Tree to solve the puzzle. Walk a few steps on the path to the left side of the Rhyme and grab the Coffee Mug Charm from the Moose statue.

Watery Nursery Rhyme 2

Return 3: Local Girl

Dolls Required: Deer

You can find this Rhyme in the woods of the Radio Tower area, at the starting part (North) of Watery. Place the Deer doll on the House symbol to solve the puzzle. After that, walk on the track opposite the Rhyme’s location. Beware once you see the street lamp ahead, as two aggressive wolves will shortly cut your way.

Take out your gun and shoot the wolves down. On your left is a deer’s body, from where you can grab the Deer Charm as your reward.

Watery Nursery Rhyme 3

Return 3: Local Girl

Dolls Required: Wise Elder, Bear

Note: You can approach this area only after completing the Overlap Encounter at the Coffee World. After that, the floodwater will recede, enabling you to access the dock.

Head to the ending (bottom) part of the dock in the Lighthouse Trailer Park. Pick the Bear and Wise Elder dolls from the Fish Cleaning Station, just to the left of the dock. Move to the dock and pick two more dolls from the pedestrian bench: the Mother doll and the Child.

Walk straight on the dock platform and turn left to reach the Rhyme. Solve it by placing the Wise Elder doll on the Waves and the Bear doll on Candy. Pick the dolls afterward, and track back your steps to reach the Fish Cleaning Station. There, you will have to take out the Taken enemy. Afterward, you can receive your reward (Coffee World Token Charm) from the table.

Watery Nursery Rhyme 4

Return 3: Local Girl

Dolls Required: Trickster, Wise Elder

This Nursery Rhyme is situated near the Watery Lighthouse. Pick the Trickster Doll from the entrance of the Lighthouse. Then, go to the right side of the Lighthouse to find the Rhyme symbols on the cliff. Place the Trickster doll on the Waves and the Wise Elder doll on the Eye.

After solving the puzzle, walk down the path beside the Lighthouse cliff. Fight or ignore the enemy in your way and keep moving ahead. Shift the path and start your journey to the left ramp until you reach the road. Walk a few steps to the right, crouch through the trunk, and then move to the left path. The reward (Lighthouse Charm) will be placed on the rock opposite the boat.

Watery Nursery Rhyme 5

Return 3: Local Girl

Dolls Required: Moose, Trickster, Deer

Go to Latte Lagoon once the floodwater recedes in this area of Coffee World. Head to the very end of the dock to reach the Rhyme symbols created on a paper sheet. Place the Moose doll on the Waves, the Trickster on the Jewelry, and the Deer doll on the Boat.

Wait for the mini boat to come near your platform and grab the Mr. Drippy Charm from there.

Watery Nursery Rhyme 6

Return 3: Local Girl

Dolls Required: Maiden, Bear

This Nursery Rhyme is situated behind the Ranger Cabin, northeast of the Coffee World. Use a screwdriver to open the house door and pick the Maiden the Monster dolls from the room on your right. You will find these on the table adjacent to the outer window.

Return to the Rhyme puzzle and solve it by placing the Maiden doll on the Tree and the Bear doll on the Heart. Finally, track back your steps to the same doll room (upstairs). Grab the FBC Charm as a reward from the bed.

Watery Nursery Rhyme 7

Return 3: Local Girl

Dolls Required: Maiden, Trickster

This Rhyme is situated in the house behind the Suomi Hall. Use the screwdriver to force-open the door and reach the far room by walking straight on the narrow path. Place the Maiden doll on the House and the Trickster doll on the Jewelry.

Grab both the dolls again once you finish the puzzle, and return to the house’s outer area. Your reward, the Coffee Mug Charm, is in the mailbox.

Watery Nursery Rhyme 8

Return 5: Old Gods

Dolls Required: Deer, Wise Elder

You can spot one strictly locked house in the Lighthouse Trailer Park of Watery. Use the Boltcutter to cut through the metal gates and enter the house. Go left and then straight to find the puzzle on the room floor. Place the Wise Elder doll on the Eye and the Deer doll on the Heart.

The reward for this feat, the Deerfest Charm, is placed on the opposite side of the puzzle room. But you’ll have to take out the cultist enemy there before you try to grab your reward.

Bright Falls Nursery Rhyme Puzzles In Alan Wake 2

Only four Nursery Rhymes in the Bright Falls region can be accessed and solved in Old Gods (Return 5) in Alan Wake 2. Below are the locations of all Nursery Rhymes and Dolls in Bright Falls.

Bright Falls Nursery Rhyme 1

Return 5: Old Gods

Dolls Required: Mother, Child

This Rhyme is located on the western portion of Bunker Woods, near the bridge that connects both parts of the area. Go to the rocky platform near the tripod to find the Rhyme symbols. Place the Mother doll on the House and the Child doll on the Tree.

After solving the puzzle, start walking toward the lower area. On your way, after a few steps, you will finally receive the Lantern Charm as your reward. Beware, as a wolf may attack you right after you pick the charm from its place.

Bright Falls Nursery Rhyme 2

Return 5: Old Gods

Dolls Required: Child, Monster

Go to the wooden cabin in the Ranger Station area. After opening the main door, walk straight and open the door to the last room to find the Ranger Station Nursery Rhyme. Place the Child doll on the House and the Monster doll on the Candy symbol.

Follow the dark footsteps as they take you upstairs. Finally, you can pick the Coffee Mug Charm on a bed.

Bright Falls Nursery Rhyme 3

Return 5: Old Gods

Dolls Required: Monster, Child, Mother

Start walking on the coastline from the Ranger Station main area until you reach the beach. Just before the Boatyard, you will find this Nursery Rhyme. Place the Monster doll on the Waves, the Child doll on the Jewelry, and the Mother Doll on the Boat symbol.

After solving the puzzle, keep following the dark footsteps to obtain the Valhalla Nursing Home Charm.

Bright Falls Nursery Rhyme 4

Return 5: Old Gods

Dolls Required: Mother, Monster

Make your way to Billie’s Boatyard in Bright Falls (from the Ranger Station). The Rhyme with puzzle symbols will be drawn on the dock. Place the Mother doll on the Waves symbol and the Monster on the Boat.

Go to the left side of the dock by getting past the small cabin. You can pick the Anchor Charm sitting near the abandoned boat. Beware, as you will have to deal with some minor enemies now.

And just like that, we have explored all the Nursery Rhymes and Dolls in Alan Wake 2.