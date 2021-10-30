In Age of Empires 4, players can only win by destroying enemy landmarks and the Town Center. As a result, conducting a rush with the proper civilization early in the game is very successful. In this Age of Empires 4 guide, we’ll show you the build order for the Chinese Lancer Rush to launch an early game assault.

Age of Empires 4 Chinese Lancer Rush Build Order

Below we have listed down the build order to conduct the Chinese Lancer Rush in AoE 4. With this build, you’ll be able to rush out a sizable swarm of Chinese Lancers to quickly take out enemy landmarks for an early victory.

Chinese Lancer Build Order

For this rush to work, you must follow the instructions in the exact order as listed below.

Sheep- Send 6 Villagers to sheep.

Send 6 Villagers to sheep. Wood- Send 2 Villagers to wood.

Send 2 Villagers to wood. Gold Send 3 villagers to Gold.

Send 3 villagers to Gold. Deer- Send 4 Villagers to deer with mill research Survival Techniques.

Send 4 Villagers to deer with mill research Survival Techniques. Gold- Now drop off gold to get 200 gold make landmark with 2 villagers.

Now drop off gold to get 200 gold make landmark with 2 villagers. Deer – Send 2 villagers to deer.

Send 2 villagers to deer. Gold- Send 4 villagers to gold.

Send 4 villagers to gold. Deer- Send 5 villagers to deer.

Send 5 villagers to deer. Sheep- Now drop off food with 3 sheep villagers

Now drop off food with 3 sheep villagers Gold- Send 2 villagers to gold

Send 2 villagers to gold Wood- At the end, send 3 villagers to wood.

After this make 2 stables with a builder. This Chinese Lancer rush build is a really good build order to have because the Chinese villagers can construct defenses 50% faster and buildings at a 100% faster rate. This means you’ll have everything you need to Throw out Lancers at a rate other players won’t be able to keep up with.