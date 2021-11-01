Age of Empires 4 Cheats Guide

The Age of Empires franchise is known for some of the silliest cheat codes out there. Ranging from E=mc2 trooper with nuke missiles to roaming around in a Shelby AC Cobra, the franchise has a long history with cheat codes. Obviously, it makes sense that with the release of the new game, players would be interested in Age of Empires 4 cheat codes as well.

Age of Empires 4 Cheats

Cheating doesn’t have to be something bad; it can be as simple as quality-of-life changes or it can be something as ridiculous as cows spawning out of nowhere whilst firing lasers.

Age of Empires 4 is no different as the franchise always had a culture of introducing cheat codes for one thing or another.

The Age of Empire series has evolved with its fourth iteration. Many are looking forward to the game because of its graphical improvements and newly added mechanics.

But the fans of this series look forward to the freedom given when implanting whacky cheat codes in the middle of a seemingly serious strategic game.

Are there Cheats in AOE 4?

Unfortunately as of now, AoE 4 has no cheat codes or console commands despite being a PC game with a long history of cheats.

The developers do realize that their fans love cheat codes and that it is one of the most enjoyable factors of the game. They have confirmed that cheat codes for AOE 4 will be available in a post-launch update.

And are there any specific dates that we should look out for? Unfortunately, there is no information available for this future update. You can imagine how the Pandemic has delayed a lot of things and the same can be said about this game.

But as soon as any news of this topic pops up, you will be the first to know.