Ace Combat 7 Aircrafts Unlocking Guide

Ace Combat 7 features 47 different Aircrafts that you can pilot. They range from standard F series fighter jets to more experimental and outlandish crafts like the DarkStar. Each Aircraft is unique in its weapon setups, stealth capabilities, health, speed, and more.
In this guide, we’ll go over how you can unlock every plane in Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. This guide covers both base game unlocks and DLC unlocks. Furthermore, we’ll also take a look at some of their most important stats and weapon setups.
All Aircraft have a standard weapon loadout along with three special weapons. In most cases, two of three special weapons have to be purchased separately.
F-104C Starfighter
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
|2900
|2.05
|120
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|SAAM
|GRKT
|HPAA
|2400
|64
|06
|18
|20
|20
How to Unlock: Complete the mission: ‘Rescue’.
A-10C Thunderbolt II
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Attacker
|2200
|2.20
|105
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|UGB
|RKT (+12,000 MRP)
|4AGM (+12,000 MRP)
|4800
|100
|04
|40
|40
|44
How to Unlock: Purchase for 120,000 MRP.
F-2A
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
|2700
|2.20
|100
|1
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|LASM
|HVAA (+9,000 MRP)
|RKT (+9,00 MRP)
|2400
|88
|05
|14
|20
|20
How to Unlock: Purchase for 105,000 MRP.
F-14D Super Tomcat
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|2850
|2.35
|100
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|LAAM
|GPB (+7,500 MRP)
|8AAM (+7,500 MRP)
|2400
|84
|05
|22
|14
|56
How to Unlock: Purchase for 70,000 MRP.
F-15C Eagle
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|3200
|2.50
|105
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|SASM
|4AAM (+40,000 MRP)
|PLSL (+40,000 MRP)
|2400
|104
|04
|22
|28
|500
How to Unlock: Purchase aircrafts for 385,000 MRP in Ace Combat 7.
F-15J
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|3200
|2.50
|105
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|HCAA
|SAAM (+40,000 MRP)
|QAAM (+40,000 MRP)
|2400
|104
|04
|50
|26
|12
How to Unlock: Purchase for 385,000 MRP.
F-15E Strike Eagle
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
|3000
|2.35
|115
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|6AAM
|SFFS (+70,000 MRP)
|TLS (+70,000 MRP)
|2400
|114
|04
|42
|30
|20
How to Unlock: Purchase for 680,000 MRP.
F-16C Fighting Falcon
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|2600
|2.10
|90
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|4AAM
|GPB
|SASM
|2400
|70
|05
|16
|10
|14
How to Unlock: Available from the beginning.
F/A-18F Super Hornet
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
|2850
|2.25
|105
|1
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|QAAM
|LASM (+30,000 MRP)
|EML (+30,000 MRP)
|2400
|98
|04
|10
|16
|22
How to Unlock: Purchase this variant of the f-18 aircrafts for 285,000 MRP in Ace Combat 7.
F-22A Raptor
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|3100
|2.40
|130
|5
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|QAAM
|XSDB (+110,000 MRP)
|8AAM (+110,000 MRP)
|2400
|136
|03
|18
|48
|80
How to Unlock: Purchase for 920,000 MRP.
F-35C Lightning II
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
|2800
|2.30
|125
|6
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|SOD
|4AAM (+90,000 MRP)
|8AGM (+90,000 MRP)
|2400
|124
|03
|24
|36
|32
How to Unlock: Purchase for 840,000 MRP.
YF-23 Black Widow II
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|3200
|2.45
|125
|6
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|HVAA
|4AAM (+80,000 MRP)
|UGB (+40,000 MRP)
|2400
|124
|03
|30
|40
|34
How to Unlock: Purchase for 875,000 MRP.
Mirage 2000-5
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
|2750
|2.25
|120
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|GPB
|4AAM (+9,000 MRP)
|LASM (+9,000 MRP)
|800
|86
|05
|16
|24
|14
How to Unlock: Purchase for 105,000 MRP.
Rafale M
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
|2900
|2.30
|120
|1
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|HCAA
|LACM (+40,000 MRP)
|LAAM (+40,000 MRP)
|800
|114
|04
|60
|16
|30
How to Unlock: Purchase for 440,000 MRP.
Typhoon
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|2950
|2.40
|120
|1
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|LAAM
|8AGM (+40,000 MRP)
|HCAA (+40,000 MRP)
|800
|112
|04
|30
|24
|60
How to Unlock: Purchase for 440,000 MRP.
Gripen E
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
|2850
|2.25
|100
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|SASM
|6AAM (+30,000 MRP)
|LACM (+30,000 MRP)
|800
|96
|05
|18
|36
|14
How to Unlock: Purchase for 270,000 MRP.
MiG-21bis Fishbed
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|2600
|2.20
|80
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|MGP
|RKT
|SAAM
|2400
|62
|06
|3600
|16
|18
How to Unlock: Complete the mission: ‘Rescue’ to unlock this one of the MiG aircrafts in Ace Combat 7.
MiG-29A Fulcrum
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|2800
|2.20
|120
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|HPAA
|LAGM (+7,000 MRP)
|4AAM (+7,000 MRP)
|800
|82
|05
|22
|14
|24
How to Unlock: Purchase for 65,000 MRP.
MiG-31B Foxhound
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|3450
|2.40
|120
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|LAAM
|SAAM (+30,000 MRP)
|PLSL (+30,000 MRP)
|2400
|96
|04
|26
|24
|450
How to Unlock: Purchase for 280,000 MRP.
Su-30M2 Flanker-F2
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|2950
|2.35
|120
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|HPAA
|4AGM (+50,000 MRP)
|4AAM (+50,000 MRP)
|800
|112
|04
|28
|24
|32
How to Unlock: Purchase for 560,000 MRP.
Su-30SM
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|6AAM
|QAAM (+90,000 MRP)
|LAGM (+90,000 MRP)
|800
|126
|03
|60
|16
|20
How to Unlock: Purchase for 850,000 MRP.
Su-33 Flanker-D
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|2900
|2.35
|120
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|HVAA
|LASM (+30,000 MRP)
|EML (+30,000 MRP)
|800
|98
|04
|22
|16
|22
How to Unlock: Purchase this one of the Su series aircrafts for 290,000 MRP in Ace Combat 7.
Su-34 Fullback
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Attacker
|2700
|2.25
|120
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|SFFS
|HCAA (+35,000 MRP)
|4AGm (+35,000 MRP)
|800
|112
|04
|30
|48
|32
How to Unlock: Purchase for 390,000 MRP.
Su-35S Flanker-E
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|3000
|2.30
|120
|1
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|LAAM
|6AAM (+90,000 MRP)
|LASM (+90,000 MRP)
|800
|126
|03
|34
|60
|20
How to Unlock: Purchase for 850,000 MRP.
Su-37 Terminator
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|2900
|2.25
|120
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|HPAA
|4AAM (+50,000 MRP)
|TLS (+50,000 MRP)
|800
|110
|04
|28
|32
|20
How to Unlock: Purchase for 550,000 MRP.
Su-47 Berkut
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
|2800
|2.40
|115
|1
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|SAAM
|UGB (+60,000 MRP)
|QAAM (+60,000 MRP)
|800
|114
|04
|30
|30
|14
How to Unlock: Purchase for 640,000 MRP.
Su-57
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|3050
|2.45
|130
|4
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|4AAM
|GPB (+110,000 MRP)
|PLSL (+110,000 MRP)
|800
|140
|03
|44
|28
|650
How to Unlock: Purchase for 900,000 MRP.
X-02S Strike Wyvern
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|3300
|2.50
|120
|5
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|4AAM
|GPB (+110,000 MRP)
|PLSL (+110,000 MRP)
|800
|140
|03
|44
|28
|650
How to Unlock: Purchase for 2,000,000 MRP after completing the ‘Dark Blue’ mission.
F-4E Phantom II
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
|2900
|2.05
|85
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|UGB
|LAGM
|SASM
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|UGB
|LAGM
|SASM
|2400
|66
|06
|18
|10
|12
How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘F-4E Phantom II + 3 Skins’ aircrafts DLC pack in Ace Combat 7.
ADF-11F Raven
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|3000
|2.50
|143
|6
Weapons Setup
|PLSL
|MSL
|FLR
|TLS
|QAAM
|UAV
|600
|150
|02
|30
|22
|24
How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘ADF-11F Raven Set’ DLC pack.
ADF-01 FALKEN
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|3200
|2.50
|126
|6
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|TLS
|4AAM
|FAEB
|2400
|250
|02
|30
|56
|20
How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘ADF-01 FALKEN Set’ DLC pack.
ADFX-01 Morgan
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
|2900
|2.65
|126
|1
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|TLS
|MPBM
|IEWS
|2400
|160
|02
|30
|24
|12
How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘ADFX-01 Morgan Set’ DLC pack.
ASF-X Shinden II
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
|2870
|2.42
|143
|3
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|6AAM
|RKT
|LASM
|2400
|150
|03
|66
|56
|22
How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘ASF-X Shinden II Set’ DLC pack.
XFA-27
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
|2850
|2.41
|143
|3
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|SOD
|MSTM
|IEWS
|2400
|160
|03
|28
|100
|12
How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘XFA-27 Set’ DLC pack.
CFA-44 Nosferatu
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
|3120
|2.48
|143
|3
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|ADMM
|EML
|IEWS
|800
|160
|03
|102
|52
|10
How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘CFA-44 Nosferatu Set’ DLC pack.
F-15 S/MTD
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
|2985
|2.35
|120
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|HPAA
|FAEB
|HVAA
|2400
|108
|04
|22
|20
|26
How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘Experimental Aircraft Services’ DLC pack.
F-16XL
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Attacker
|2600
|2.15
|98
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|UGB
|4AAM
|4AGM
|2400
|90
|05
|36
|32
|48
How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘Experimental Aircraft Services’ DLC pack.
FB-22 Stroke Raptor
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Attacker
|2910
|2.23
|120
|4
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|XSDB
|LAAM
|SFFS
|2400
|136
|03
|52
|28
|34
How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘Experimental Aircraft Services’ DLC pack.
F-2A Super Kai
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
|2700
|2.24
|98
|2
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|LASM
|6AAM
|IEWS
|2400
|122
|04
|20
|42
|12
How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘Cutting-edge Aircraft Series Set’ DLC pack.
F/A-18F Super Hornet Black III
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
|2975
|2.30
|120
|3
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|LACM
|4AAM
|8AGM
|2400
|124
|04
|20
|48
|48
How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘Cutting-edge Aircraft Series Set’ DLC pack.
MiG-35D Super Fulcrum
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
|3010
|2.39
|125
|3
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|SAAM
|6AAM
|4AGM
|800
|122
|03
|20
|54
|44
How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘Cutting-edge Aircraft Series Set’ DLC pack.
DarkStar
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Attacker
|5750
|1.21
|125
|3
Weapons Setup
|PLSL
|MSL
|FLR
|SASM
|XSDB
|PLSL
|600
|140
|02
|26
|52
|650
How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set’ DLC pack.
F-14A Tomcat
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|2850
|2.35
|98
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|LAAM
|SAAM
|SFSS
|2400
|104
|06
|26
|22
|32
How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set’ DLC pack.
F-14A Tomcat – Top Gun: Maverick
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|3250
|2.56
|123
|0
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|LAAM
|SAAM
|HPAA
|2400
|124
|03
|34
|30
|22
How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set’ DLC pack.
On PC, you can use All Aircrafts Unlocked mods to instantly gain access to every pilotable craft in Ace Combat 7
F/A-18E Super Hornet
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
|2850
|2.25
|107
|1
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|4AGM
|4AGM
|LAGM
|2400
|110
|04
|60
|40
|22
How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set’ DLC pack.
F/A-18E Super Hornet – Top Gun: Maverick
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Multirole
|2980
|2.46
|123
|1
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|HCAA
|HVAA
|GPB
|2400
|124
|03
|60
|30
|32
How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set’ DLC pack.
5th Gen Fighter – Top Gun: Maverick
Key Stats
|Aircraft Type
|Speed Limit
|Acceleration Rate
|Health
|Stealth Level
|Fighter
|2860
|2.47
|134
|5
Weapons Setup
|GUN
|MSL
|FLR
|4AAM
|HCAA
|LACM
|800
|124
|03
|44
|60
|22
How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set’ DLC pack.