Ace Combat 7 Aircrafts Unlocking Guide

Ace Combat 7 features 47 different Aircrafts that you can pilot. They range from standard F series fighter jets to more experimental and outlandish crafts like the DarkStar. Each Aircraft is unique in its weapon setups, stealth capabilities, health, speed, and more.

In this guide, we’ll go over how you can unlock every plane in Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. This guide covers both base game unlocks and DLC unlocks. Furthermore, we’ll also take a look at some of their most important stats and weapon setups.

All Aircraft have a standard weapon loadout along with three special weapons. In most cases, two of three special weapons have to be purchased separately.

F-104C Starfighter

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole 2900 2.05 120 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR SAAM GRKT HPAA 2400 64 06 18 20 20

How to Unlock: Complete the mission: ‘Rescue’.

A-10C Thunderbolt II

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Attacker 2200 2.20 105 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR UGB RKT (+12,000 MRP) 4AGM (+12,000 MRP) 4800 100 04 40 40 44

How to Unlock: Purchase for 120,000 MRP.

F-2A

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole 2700 2.20 100 1

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR LASM HVAA (+9,000 MRP) RKT (+9,00 MRP) 2400 88 05 14 20 20

How to Unlock: Purchase for 105,000 MRP.

F-14D Super Tomcat

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 2850 2.35 100 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR LAAM GPB (+7,500 MRP) 8AAM (+7,500 MRP) 2400 84 05 22 14 56

How to Unlock: Purchase for 70,000 MRP.

F-15C Eagle

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 3200 2.50 105 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR SASM 4AAM (+40,000 MRP) PLSL (+40,000 MRP) 2400 104 04 22 28 500

How to Unlock: Purchase aircrafts for 385,000 MRP in Ace Combat 7.

F-15J

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 3200 2.50 105 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR HCAA SAAM (+40,000 MRP) QAAM (+40,000 MRP) 2400 104 04 50 26 12

How to Unlock: Purchase for 385,000 MRP.

F-15E Strike Eagle

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole 3000 2.35 115 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR 6AAM SFFS (+70,000 MRP) TLS (+70,000 MRP) 2400 114 04 42 30 20

How to Unlock: Purchase for 680,000 MRP.

F-16C Fighting Falcon

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 2600 2.10 90 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR 4AAM GPB SASM 2400 70 05 16 10 14

How to Unlock: Available from the beginning.

F/A-18F Super Hornet

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole 2850 2.25 105 1

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR QAAM LASM (+30,000 MRP) EML (+30,000 MRP) 2400 98 04 10 16 22

How to Unlock: Purchase this variant of the f-18 aircrafts for 285,000 MRP in Ace Combat 7.

F-22A Raptor

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 3100 2.40 130 5

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR QAAM XSDB (+110,000 MRP) 8AAM (+110,000 MRP) 2400 136 03 18 48 80

How to Unlock: Purchase for 920,000 MRP.

F-35C Lightning II

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole 2800 2.30 125 6

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR SOD 4AAM (+90,000 MRP) 8AGM (+90,000 MRP) 2400 124 03 24 36 32

How to Unlock: Purchase for 840,000 MRP.

YF-23 Black Widow II

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 3200 2.45 125 6

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR HVAA 4AAM (+80,000 MRP) UGB (+40,000 MRP) 2400 124 03 30 40 34

How to Unlock: Purchase for 875,000 MRP.

Mirage 2000-5

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole 2750 2.25 120 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR GPB 4AAM (+9,000 MRP) LASM (+9,000 MRP) 800 86 05 16 24 14

How to Unlock: Purchase for 105,000 MRP.

FYI There are no cheats available in Ace Combat 7.

Rafale M

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole 2900 2.30 120 1

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR HCAA LACM (+40,000 MRP) LAAM (+40,000 MRP) 800 114 04 60 16 30

How to Unlock: Purchase for 440,000 MRP.

Typhoon

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 2950 2.40 120 1

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR LAAM 8AGM (+40,000 MRP) HCAA (+40,000 MRP) 800 112 04 30 24 60

How to Unlock: Purchase for 440,000 MRP.

Gripen E

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole 2850 2.25 100 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR SASM 6AAM (+30,000 MRP) LACM (+30,000 MRP) 800 96 05 18 36 14

How to Unlock: Purchase for 270,000 MRP.

MiG-21bis Fishbed

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 2600 2.20 80 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR MGP RKT SAAM 2400 62 06 3600 16 18

How to Unlock: Complete the mission: ‘Rescue’ to unlock this one of the MiG aircrafts in Ace Combat 7.

MiG-29A Fulcrum

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 2800 2.20 120 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR HPAA LAGM (+7,000 MRP) 4AAM (+7,000 MRP) 800 82 05 22 14 24

How to Unlock: Purchase for 65,000 MRP.

MiG-31B Foxhound

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 3450 2.40 120 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR LAAM SAAM (+30,000 MRP) PLSL (+30,000 MRP) 2400 96 04 26 24 450

How to Unlock: Purchase for 280,000 MRP.

Su-30M2 Flanker-F2

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 2950 2.35 120 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR HPAA 4AGM (+50,000 MRP) 4AAM (+50,000 MRP) 800 112 04 28 24 32

How to Unlock: Purchase for 560,000 MRP.

Su-30SM

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR 6AAM QAAM (+90,000 MRP) LAGM (+90,000 MRP) 800 126 03 60 16 20

How to Unlock: Purchase for 850,000 MRP.

Su-33 Flanker-D

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 2900 2.35 120 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR HVAA LASM (+30,000 MRP) EML (+30,000 MRP) 800 98 04 22 16 22

How to Unlock: Purchase this one of the Su series aircrafts for 290,000 MRP in Ace Combat 7.

Su-34 Fullback

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Attacker 2700 2.25 120 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR SFFS HCAA (+35,000 MRP) 4AGm (+35,000 MRP) 800 112 04 30 48 32

How to Unlock: Purchase for 390,000 MRP.

Su-35S Flanker-E

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 3000 2.30 120 1

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR LAAM 6AAM (+90,000 MRP) LASM (+90,000 MRP) 800 126 03 34 60 20

How to Unlock: Purchase for 850,000 MRP.

Su-37 Terminator

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 2900 2.25 120 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR HPAA 4AAM (+50,000 MRP) TLS (+50,000 MRP) 800 110 04 28 32 20

How to Unlock: Purchase for 550,000 MRP.

Su-47 Berkut

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole 2800 2.40 115 1

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR SAAM UGB (+60,000 MRP) QAAM (+60,000 MRP) 800 114 04 30 30 14

How to Unlock: Purchase for 640,000 MRP.

Su-57

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 3050 2.45 130 4

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR 4AAM GPB (+110,000 MRP) PLSL (+110,000 MRP) 800 140 03 44 28 650

How to Unlock: Purchase for 900,000 MRP.

X-02S Strike Wyvern

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 3300 2.50 120 5

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR 4AAM GPB (+110,000 MRP) PLSL (+110,000 MRP) 800 140 03 44 28 650

How to Unlock: Purchase for 2,000,000 MRP after completing the ‘Dark Blue’ mission.

F-4E Phantom II

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole 2900 2.05 85 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR UGB LAGM SASM GUN MSL FLR UGB LAGM SASM 2400 66 06 18 10 12

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘F-4E Phantom II + 3 Skins’ aircrafts DLC pack in Ace Combat 7.

ADF-11F Raven

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 3000 2.50 143 6

Weapons Setup

PLSL MSL FLR TLS QAAM UAV 600 150 02 30 22 24

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘ADF-11F Raven Set’ DLC pack.

ADF-01 FALKEN

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 3200 2.50 126 6

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR TLS 4AAM FAEB 2400 250 02 30 56 20

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘ADF-01 FALKEN Set’ DLC pack.

ADFX-01 Morgan

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole 2900 2.65 126 1

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR TLS MPBM IEWS 2400 160 02 30 24 12

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘ADFX-01 Morgan Set’ DLC pack.

ASF-X Shinden II

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole 2870 2.42 143 3

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR 6AAM RKT LASM 2400 150 03 66 56 22

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘ASF-X Shinden II Set’ DLC pack.

XFA-27

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole 2850 2.41 143 3

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR SOD MSTM IEWS 2400 160 03 28 100 12

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘XFA-27 Set’ DLC pack.

CFA-44 Nosferatu

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole 3120 2.48 143 3

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR ADMM EML IEWS 800 160 03 102 52 10

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘CFA-44 Nosferatu Set’ DLC pack.

F-15 S/MTD

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole 2985 2.35 120 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR HPAA FAEB HVAA 2400 108 04 22 20 26

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘Experimental Aircraft Services’ DLC pack.

F-16XL

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Attacker 2600 2.15 98 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR UGB 4AAM 4AGM 2400 90 05 36 32 48

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘Experimental Aircraft Services’ DLC pack.

FB-22 Stroke Raptor

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Attacker 2910 2.23 120 4

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR XSDB LAAM SFFS 2400 136 03 52 28 34

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘Experimental Aircraft Services’ DLC pack.

F-2A Super Kai

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole 2700 2.24 98 2

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR LASM 6AAM IEWS 2400 122 04 20 42 12

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘Cutting-edge Aircraft Series Set’ DLC pack.

F/A-18F Super Hornet Black III

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole 2975 2.30 120 3

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR LACM 4AAM 8AGM 2400 124 04 20 48 48

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘Cutting-edge Aircraft Series Set’ DLC pack.

MiG-35D Super Fulcrum

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole 3010 2.39 125 3

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR SAAM 6AAM 4AGM 800 122 03 20 54 44

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘Cutting-edge Aircraft Series Set’ DLC pack.

DarkStar

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Attacker 5750 1.21 125 3

Weapons Setup

PLSL MSL FLR SASM XSDB PLSL 600 140 02 26 52 650

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set’ DLC pack.

F-14A Tomcat

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 2850 2.35 98 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR LAAM SAAM SFSS 2400 104 06 26 22 32

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set’ DLC pack.

F-14A Tomcat – Top Gun: Maverick

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 3250 2.56 123 0

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR LAAM SAAM HPAA 2400 124 03 34 30 22

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set’ DLC pack.

FYI On PC, you can use All Aircrafts Unlocked mods to instantly gain access to every pilotable craft in Ace Combat 7

F/A-18E Super Hornet

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole 2850 2.25 107 1

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR 4AGM 4AGM LAGM 2400 110 04 60 40 22

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set’ DLC pack.

F/A-18E Super Hornet – Top Gun: Maverick

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Multirole 2980 2.46 123 1

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR HCAA HVAA GPB 2400 124 03 60 30 32

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set’ DLC pack.

5th Gen Fighter – Top Gun: Maverick

Key Stats

Aircraft Type Speed Limit Acceleration Rate Health Stealth Level Fighter 2860 2.47 134 5

Weapons Setup

GUN MSL FLR 4AAM HCAA LACM 800 124 03 44 60 22

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set’ DLC pack.