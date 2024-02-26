Ace Combat 7 Aircrafts Unlocking Guide

With the help of our Ace Combat 7 Aircrafts Guide, you will be able to learn everything you need to know about unlocking all planes.

Ace Combat 7 features 47 different Aircrafts that you can pilot. They range from standard F series fighter jets to more experimental and outlandish crafts like the DarkStar. Each Aircraft is unique in its weapon setups, stealth capabilities, health, speed, and more.

In this guide, we’ll go over how you can unlock every plane in Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. This guide covers both base game unlocks and DLC unlocks. Furthermore, we’ll also take a look at some of their most important stats and weapon setups.

All Aircraft have a standard weapon loadout along with three special weapons. In most cases, two of three special weapons have to be purchased separately.

F-104C Starfighter

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole29002.051200

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRSAAMGRKTHPAA
24006406182020

How to Unlock: Complete the mission: ‘Rescue’.

A-10C Thunderbolt II

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Attacker22002.201050

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRUGBRKT (+12,000 MRP)4AGM (+12,000 MRP)
480010004404044

How to Unlock: Purchase for 120,000 MRP.

F-2A

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole27002.201001

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRLASMHVAA (+9,000 MRP)RKT (+9,00 MRP)
24008805142020

How to Unlock: Purchase for 105,000 MRP.

F-14D Super Tomcat

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter28502.351000

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRLAAMGPB (+7,500 MRP)8AAM (+7,500 MRP)
24008405221456

How to Unlock: Purchase for 70,000 MRP.

F-15C Eagle

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter32002.501050

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRSASM4AAM (+40,000 MRP)PLSL (+40,000 MRP)
2400104042228500

How to Unlock: Purchase aircrafts for 385,000 MRP in Ace Combat 7.

F-15J

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter32002.501050

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRHCAASAAM (+40,000 MRP)QAAM (+40,000 MRP)
240010404502612

How to Unlock: Purchase for 385,000 MRP.

F-15E Strike Eagle

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole30002.351150

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLR6AAMSFFS (+70,000 MRP)TLS (+70,000 MRP)
240011404423020

How to Unlock: Purchase for 680,000 MRP.

F-16C Fighting Falcon

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter26002.10900

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLR4AAMGPBSASM
24007005161014

How to Unlock: Available from the beginning.

F/A-18F Super Hornet

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole28502.251051

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRQAAMLASM (+30,000 MRP)EML (+30,000 MRP)
24009804101622

How to Unlock: Purchase this variant of the f-18 aircrafts for 285,000 MRP in Ace Combat 7.

F-22A Raptor

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter31002.401305

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRQAAMXSDB (+110,000 MRP)8AAM (+110,000 MRP)
240013603184880

How to Unlock: Purchase for 920,000 MRP.

F-35C Lightning II

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole28002.301256

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRSOD4AAM (+90,000 MRP)8AGM (+90,000 MRP)
240012403243632

How to Unlock: Purchase for 840,000 MRP.

YF-23 Black Widow II

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter32002.451256

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRHVAA4AAM (+80,000 MRP)UGB (+40,000 MRP)
240012403304034

How to Unlock: Purchase for 875,000 MRP.

Mirage 2000-5

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole27502.251200

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRGPB4AAM (+9,000 MRP)LASM (+9,000 MRP)
8008605162414

How to Unlock: Purchase for 105,000 MRP.

FYI

There are no cheats available in Ace Combat 7.

Rafale M

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole29002.301201

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRHCAALACM (+40,000 MRP)LAAM (+40,000 MRP)
80011404601630

How to Unlock: Purchase for 440,000 MRP.

Typhoon

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter29502.401201

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRLAAM8AGM (+40,000 MRP)HCAA (+40,000 MRP)
80011204302460

How to Unlock: Purchase for 440,000 MRP.

Gripen E

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole28502.251000

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRSASM6AAM (+30,000 MRP)LACM (+30,000 MRP)
8009605183614

How to Unlock: Purchase for 270,000 MRP.

MiG-21bis Fishbed

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter26002.20800

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRMGPRKTSAAM
2400620636001618

How to Unlock: Complete the mission: ‘Rescue’ to unlock this one of the MiG aircrafts in Ace Combat 7.

MiG-29A Fulcrum

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter28002.201200

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRHPAALAGM (+7,000 MRP)4AAM (+7,000 MRP)
8008205221424

How to Unlock: Purchase for 65,000 MRP.

MiG-31B Foxhound

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter34502.401200

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRLAAMSAAM (+30,000 MRP)PLSL (+30,000 MRP)
240096042624450

How to Unlock: Purchase for 280,000 MRP.

Su-30M2 Flanker-F2

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter29502.351200

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRHPAA4AGM (+50,000 MRP)4AAM (+50,000 MRP)
80011204282432

How to Unlock: Purchase for 560,000 MRP.

Su-30SM

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLR6AAMQAAM (+90,000 MRP)LAGM (+90,000 MRP)
80012603601620

How to Unlock: Purchase for 850,000 MRP.

Su-33 Flanker-D

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter29002.351200

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRHVAALASM (+30,000 MRP)EML (+30,000 MRP)
8009804221622

How to Unlock: Purchase this one of the Su series aircrafts for 290,000 MRP in Ace Combat 7.

Su-34 Fullback

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Attacker27002.251200

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRSFFSHCAA (+35,000 MRP)4AGm (+35,000 MRP)
80011204304832

How to Unlock: Purchase for 390,000 MRP.

Su-35S Flanker-E

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter30002.301201

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRLAAM6AAM (+90,000 MRP)LASM (+90,000 MRP)
80012603346020

How to Unlock: Purchase for 850,000 MRP.

Su-37 Terminator

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter29002.251200

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRHPAA4AAM (+50,000 MRP)TLS (+50,000 MRP)
80011004283220

How to Unlock: Purchase for 550,000 MRP.

Su-47 Berkut

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole28002.401151

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRSAAMUGB (+60,000 MRP)QAAM (+60,000 MRP)
80011404303014

How to Unlock: Purchase for 640,000 MRP.

Su-57

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter30502.451304

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLR4AAMGPB (+110,000 MRP)PLSL (+110,000 MRP)
800140034428650

How to Unlock: Purchase for 900,000 MRP.

X-02S Strike Wyvern

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter33002.501205

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLR4AAMGPB (+110,000 MRP)PLSL (+110,000 MRP)
800140034428650

How to Unlock: Purchase for 2,000,000 MRP after completing the ‘Dark Blue’ mission.

F-4E Phantom II

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole29002.05850

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRUGBLAGMSASM
GUNMSLFLRUGBLAGMSASM
24006606181012

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘F-4E Phantom II + 3 Skins’ aircrafts DLC pack in Ace Combat 7.

ADF-11F Raven

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter30002.501436

Weapons Setup

PLSLMSLFLRTLSQAAMUAV
60015002302224

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘ADF-11F Raven Set’ DLC pack.

ADF-01 FALKEN

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter32002.501266

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRTLS4AAMFAEB
240025002305620

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘ADF-01 FALKEN Set’ DLC pack.

ADFX-01 Morgan

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole29002.651261

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRTLSMPBMIEWS
240016002302412

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘ADFX-01 Morgan Set’ DLC pack.

ASF-X Shinden II

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole28702.421433

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLR6AAMRKTLASM
240015003665622

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘ASF-X Shinden II Set’ DLC pack.

XFA-27

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole28502.411433

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRSODMSTMIEWS
2400160032810012

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘XFA-27 Set’ DLC pack.

CFA-44 Nosferatu

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole31202.481433

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRADMMEMLIEWS
800160031025210

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘CFA-44 Nosferatu Set’ DLC pack.

F-15 S/MTD

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole29852.351200

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRHPAAFAEBHVAA
240010804222026

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘Experimental Aircraft Services’ DLC pack.

F-16XL

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Attacker26002.15980

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRUGB4AAM4AGM
24009005363248

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘Experimental Aircraft Services’ DLC pack.

FB-22 Stroke Raptor

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Attacker29102.231204

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRXSDBLAAMSFFS
240013603522834

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘Experimental Aircraft Services’ DLC pack.

F-2A Super Kai

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole27002.24982

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRLASM6AAMIEWS
240012204204212

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘Cutting-edge Aircraft Series Set’ DLC pack.

F/A-18F Super Hornet Black III

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole29752.301203

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRLACM4AAM8AGM
240012404204848

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘Cutting-edge Aircraft Series Set’ DLC pack.

MiG-35D Super Fulcrum

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole30102.391253

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRSAAM6AAM4AGM
80012203205444

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘Cutting-edge Aircraft Series Set’ DLC pack.

DarkStar

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Attacker57501.211253

Weapons Setup

PLSLMSLFLRSASMXSDBPLSL
600140022652650

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set’ DLC pack.

F-14A Tomcat

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter28502.35980

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRLAAMSAAMSFSS
240010406262232

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set’ DLC pack.

F-14A Tomcat – Top Gun: Maverick

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter32502.561230

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRLAAMSAAMHPAA
240012403343022

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set’ DLC pack.

FYI

On PC, you can use All Aircrafts Unlocked mods to instantly gain access to every pilotable craft in Ace Combat 7

F/A-18E Super Hornet

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole28502.251071

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLR4AGM4AGMLAGM
240011004604022

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set’ DLC pack.

F/A-18E Super Hornet – Top Gun: Maverick

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Multirole29802.461231

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLRHCAAHVAAGPB
240012403603032

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set’ DLC pack.

5th Gen Fighter – Top Gun: Maverick

Key Stats

Aircraft TypeSpeed LimitAcceleration RateHealthStealth Level
Fighter28602.471345

Weapons Setup

GUNMSLFLR4AAMHCAALACM
80012403446022

How to Unlock: Purchase the ‘TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set’ DLC pack.

