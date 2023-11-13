The mysterious shards in AC Mirage are collectible items that will unlock rare and beautiful Isu artifacts. You get success to these shards after you have completed your first assassination from the mission ‘Old Wounds’.

After you find these shards in different places on your map, look for a yellow emblem that usually pops up when you are close to one of them. This guide will tell you how to find mysterious shards in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

AC Mirage All Mysterious Shards Locations

The mysterious shards are placed all over the map in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. When you reach one of them, a yellow emblem will glow on your map, indicating its presence. Here is the location of all the mysterious shards in AC Mirage.

Mysterious Shard #1

The first of the mysterious shards in AC Mirage will be located just outside the round city, between the Prince’s Palace and the upper harbor. The Shard will be located on a person, so its general location can vary, but it is in this vicinity. You can pickpocket the shard from the person, assassinate them, and then loot them for it.

Mysterious Shard #2

The second mysterious shard will be located northwest of the round city, near the soup bottler’s district. The Shard will be again located on a person, so its general location can vary, but it is in this vicinity. You can pickpocket the shard from the person, assassinate them, and then loot them for it. There will be guards protecting him, so be careful.

Mysterious Shard #3

The third of the mysterious shards will be located northeastern side of the Karkh, near the Harbour camp in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The Shard will be located on a person, so its general location can vary, but it is in this vicinity. You can pickpocket the shard from the person, assassinate them, and then loot them. There will be guards protecting him, so be careful.

Mysterious Shard #4

The fourth mysterious shard will be located near the southwestern side of the Karkh, near the Grand Bazar. The Shard will be on a person who will likely be dressed in dark clothing. We recommend pickpocketing the shard off of them as assassinations can complicate matters.

Mysterious Shard #5

The fifth of the mysterious shards will be located near the west side of the Karkh, in the Haylanah district in AC Mirage. The Shard will be located on a person in between the pharmacy and the Tax collector’s mansion. However, this particular individual likes to roam around, so its general location can vary. Deal with them however you like. Though, we recommend pickpocketing them.

Mysterious Shard #6

The sixth mysterious shard will be located near the west side of the round city, in the Yasiriyah district. The Shard will be located on a person just outside the house of wisdom. You can pickpocket the shard from the person, assassinate them, and then loot them for it. There will be guards protecting him, so be careful.

Mysterious Shard #7

The seventh of the mysterious shards will be located near the round city’s southern side, in the AC Mirage residential district. The Shard will be located on a person between the Harem and Basra gate. This person will wear black clothes and be followed by some guards. So be careful how you deal with this.

Mysterious Shard #8

The eighth mysterious shard will be located near the Northwestern side of the round city, in the Administrative district. The Shard will be located on a person between the Postal Bearue. Take out the guards silently and then pickpocket the shard off this person.

Mysterious Shard #9

The Ninth Mysterious Shard will be located east of the map, in the town of Anbar. The Shard will be located on a person who can usually be found outside the main gate; if they are not there, head into the gate and look around. You can pickpocket the shard from the person, assassinate them, and then loot them for it.

Mysterious Shard #10

The tenth of the mysterious and final shards in AC Mirage will be located in the far Southeastern of the map, in the small village of Jarjaraya. The Shard will be located on a person who can usually be found outside the village, near the huts and fields. if however, they are not there, head into the gate and look around. You can pickpocket the shard from the person, assassinate them, and then loot them for it.