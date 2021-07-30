Companions play an important role in Chernobylite. Whether it is acquiring skill points, crafting items, and exploring; is directly linked with your companions. In this guide, we will show you how to recruit Companions in Chernobylite.
How to Recruit Companions in Chernobylite
As you progress into the journey of Chernobylite, you’ll encounter certain characters on your way and will be provided with an option to recruit them. Recruiting gives you the chance to interact with your companions and train with them.
Complete Quests
Each companion comes with a questline and completing those questline helps you unlock these characters and recruit them.
Train with your Companions
Once you’ve recruited your companions, you can now train with them but that requires skill points. Skill points can be earned by crafting items, leveling up, and successfully completing missions.
Releasing Companions
You still have an option to release your companions from the team or they can leave on their own if you aren’t able to please them. Your relationship with your companions is denoted by a meter. If it surpasses the Terrible mark, they’ll simply leave your team; which is bad news for you. Therefore, it’s best to make the right decisions that don’t cost you your allies.
Chernobylite Companions
In total, there are 5 companions namely:
- Olivier
- Mikhail
- Olga
- Tarakan
- Sashko
Below is the detailed information as to How to Recruit Companions in Chernobylite.
How to Recruit Olivier
Not much is needed for Olivier to join your team. He’ll come across you during the initial stages of the campaign.
Skills
- Reflex: +3 points to Health Bar
- Parkour: Faster sprint speed and reduced fall damage
- Perfect Parkour: Sprint even faster and greatly reduce fall damage
- Patience: +25% Shotgun damage
- Perfect Patience: +50% Shotgun damage
How to Recruit Mikhail
Mikhail is found as a part of the “Mikhail in Trouble” (Moscow Eye) mission where you must save him which leads you to recruit him to your team.
Skills
- Capacity: Additional 12 inventory slots.
- Gathering: +15% boost to resources collected
- Perfect Gathering: +30% to boost to resources collected
- Survival Instinct: +10% chance of finding food while gathering Plants and Mushrooms.
- Perfect Survival Instinct: +20% chance of finding food while gathering Plants and Mushrooms.
How to Recruit Olga
Olga is found during “A Voice in the Woods” (Red Forest). Prior to this, there’s a mission called Traitor where Olivier tells you to kill a scavenger. Letting him go leads you to Olga’s camp where you find the same scavenger inside a cell.
He tells you his name and in return you can provide him with food for which he talks to Olga about your kind gesture, helping you recruit her into your team.
Skills
- Discipline: +3 points to Health Bar
- Organization: Additional 6 inventory slots
- Perfect Organization: Additional 6 inventory slots
- Control: +25% increase in Assault Rifle damage
- Perfect Control: +50% increase in Assault Rifle damage
How to Recruit Tarakan
Tarakan is really tricky to recruit. To recruit him first you’ll have to take part in “Old Documents” (Kopachi), leading you inside a room filled with gas. Escaping that room leads you to complete additional missions such as the “The Crumb Trail” (Kopachi) where you’ll have to deal with the NAR soldiers. Once they’re taken care of, you can now recruit Tarakan to your team.
Skills
- Camouflage: Enemies take longer to detect Igor
- Saving: Crafting and building items in the refuge is 10% cheaper
- Perfect Saving: Crafting and building items in the refuge is 10% cheaper
- Software Upgrade: You can now highlight enemies with the Environmental Analyzer
- Advanced Software Upgrade: Scan more frequently with Environmental Analyzer
How to Recruit Sashko
Sashko joins your team on the basis of trust. During “The Final Exam” (Pripyat Port), he asks you to take a leap of faith. Doing so will gain you his trust and you’ll be able to recruit him into your team.
Skills
- Reflex: +3 points to Health Bar
- Parkour: Faster sprint speed and reduced fall damage
- Perfect Parkour: Sprint even faster and greatly reduce fall damage
- Patience: +25% increase to Shotgun damage
- Perfect Patience: +50% increase to Shotgun damage