Companions play an important role in Chernobylite. Whether it is acquiring skill points, crafting items, and exploring; is directly linked with your companions. In this guide, we will show you how to recruit Companions in Chernobylite.

How to Recruit Companions in Chernobylite

As you progress into the journey of Chernobylite, you’ll encounter certain characters on your way and will be provided with an option to recruit them. Recruiting gives you the chance to interact with your companions and train with them.

Complete Quests

Each companion comes with a questline and completing those questline helps you unlock these characters and recruit them.

Train with your Companions

Once you’ve recruited your companions, you can now train with them but that requires skill points. Skill points can be earned by crafting items, leveling up, and successfully completing missions.

Releasing Companions

You still have an option to release your companions from the team or they can leave on their own if you aren’t able to please them. Your relationship with your companions is denoted by a meter. If it surpasses the Terrible mark, they’ll simply leave your team; which is bad news for you. Therefore, it’s best to make the right decisions that don’t cost you your allies.

Chernobylite Companions

In total, there are 5 companions namely:

Olivier

Mikhail

Olga

Tarakan

Sashko

How to Recruit Olivier

Not much is needed for Olivier to join your team. He’ll come across you during the initial stages of the campaign.

Skills

Reflex: +3 points to Health Bar

Parkour: Faster sprint speed and reduced fall damage

Perfect Parkour: Sprint even faster and greatly reduce fall damage

Patience: +25% Shotgun damage

Perfect Patience: +50% Shotgun damage

How to Recruit Mikhail

Mikhail is found as a part of the “Mikhail in Trouble” (Moscow Eye) mission where you must save him which leads you to recruit him to your team.

Skills

Capacity: Additional 12 inventory slots.

Gathering: +15% boost to resources collected

Perfect Gathering: +30% to boost to resources collected

Survival Instinct: +10% chance of finding food while gathering Plants and Mushrooms.

Perfect Survival Instinct: +20% chance of finding food while gathering Plants and Mushrooms.

How to Recruit Olga

Olga is found during “A Voice in the Woods” (Red Forest). Prior to this, there’s a mission called Traitor where Olivier tells you to kill a scavenger. Letting him go leads you to Olga’s camp where you find the same scavenger inside a cell.

He tells you his name and in return you can provide him with food for which he talks to Olga about your kind gesture, helping you recruit her into your team.

Skills

Discipline: +3 points to Health Bar

Organization: Additional 6 inventory slots

Perfect Organization: Additional 6 inventory slots

Control: +25% increase in Assault Rifle damage

Perfect Control: +50% increase in Assault Rifle damage

How to Recruit Tarakan

Tarakan is really tricky to recruit. To recruit him first you’ll have to take part in “Old Documents” (Kopachi), leading you inside a room filled with gas. Escaping that room leads you to complete additional missions such as the “The Crumb Trail” (Kopachi) where you’ll have to deal with the NAR soldiers. Once they’re taken care of, you can now recruit Tarakan to your team.

Skills

Camouflage: Enemies take longer to detect Igor

Saving: Crafting and building items in the refuge is 10% cheaper

Perfect Saving: Crafting and building items in the refuge is 10% cheaper

Software Upgrade: You can now highlight enemies with the Environmental Analyzer

Advanced Software Upgrade: Scan more frequently with Environmental Analyzer

How to Recruit Sashko

Sashko joins your team on the basis of trust. During “The Final Exam” (Pripyat Port), he asks you to take a leap of faith. Doing so will gain you his trust and you’ll be able to recruit him into your team.

Skills