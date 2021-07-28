Fortnite Season 7 Week 8 Alien Artifact Locations Guide

Season 7 moves on with some more exciting new stuff. Every week players get to explore something new. Players looking to find all the Alien Artifacts to unlock the Kymera skin should read this article till the end. Here is a comprehensive guide for Fortnite Season 7 Week 8 Alien Artifacts locations.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 8 Alien Artifact Locations

Here are the locations of all five Alien Artifacts.

Alien Artifact #1 – Dockside Dish

The first Alien Artifact is to the southeast of the Corny Complex, near a satellite dish. The Alien Artifact can be found under a metal structure. The Alien Artifact is suspended in the air, so players will have to climb up a bit to get to the Alien Artifact. Here is a marked image showing the exact location on the map.

Alien Artifact #2 – South of Yellow Steel Bridge

This Alien Artifact can be found just by the side of the stream. Players need to look for it under the bridge. The following image shows the location clearly.

Alien Artifact #3 – Scenic Spot

The third one on the list is located at the Scenic Spot. After reaching this spot, look for purple trees. You will find the Alien Artifact close to these trees, suspended in the air. The following image will help you reach the location more easily.

Artifact #4 – North East of Flopper Pond

This can also be found near the purple trees. The location is southwest of Boney Burbs. Players need to reach the location by following the map image as shown below.

Artifact #5 – Hydro 16

The last Alien Artifact is located at Hydro 16 East of Slurpy Swamp. One can find the Alien Artifact under the roof of a large building. Players need to drop through the ceiling to get the Alien Artifact. The following marked image shows the location clearly on the map.

We hope this article explains the locations comprehensively and helps you to get to all the locations where Alien Artifacts are hidden. Players are now closer to unlock their new Kymera skin.