Blizzard President Calls Abusive-Workplace Allegations “Extremely Troubling”

Damning allegations have been made against publisher Activision Blizzard for having an abusive workplace culture which allows sexism and discrimination across the board.

According to a lawsuit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) (via Bloomberg) earlier in the week, several top executives not only knew about their female employees being subject to abuse and constant sexual harassment, but also played their part in enabling the said behavior.

Those top executives include Blizzard president J. Allen Brack who the lawsuit claims was aware of the troubling happenings at the company but refrained from taking any action. Brack has now come forward to offer his help to all employees.

In a leaked email sent out to all Activision Blizzard employees last night, Brack stated that “the allegations and the hurt of current and former employees are extremely troubling.” He assured that the claims are being taken “very seriously” and employees can come forward “without fear of retaliation.”

Brack further stated that he has spent his entire career fighting against “bro culture” and as such, it is “completely unacceptable” for Activision Blizzard to be involved in the same “frat boy” workplace culture.

Blizzard president J. Allen Brack sent out an email to staff last night addressing the allegations from this week's explosive lawsuit, calling them "extremely troubling" and saying that he'd be "meeting with many of you to answer questions and discuss how we can move forward." pic.twitter.com/NsMV6CNdTE — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 23, 2021

DFEH noted in its lawsuit that in one case, Brack was made aware about serious allegations against a (former) creative lead on World of Warcraft who was “permitted to engage in blatant sexual harassment with little to no repercussions.” Brack however is said to have spoken to the creative lead instead of taking any disciplinary action.

The lawsuit against Activision Blizzard is riddled with bone-chilling incidences, especially one where a female employee took her own life after being subjected to intense sexual harassment by her male supervisor, “including having her nude photos passed around at a company holiday party.”

Activision Blizzard will not be sharing any specifics on the case as it continues with an open investigation.