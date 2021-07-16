Leviathan Lagiacrus is back again in Monster Hunter Stories 2 after disappearing from the franchise’s main series. In this guide, we will show you how to get Lagiacrus in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

How to get Lagiacrus in Monster Hunter Stories 2

Getting Lagiacrus to join your team in Monster Hunter Stories 2 is not an easy task. But once you get familiar with the game mechanics and get some game experience, then you will be able to tame it without any difficulty.

To get Lagiacrus, you need to do a bit of struggle and progress in your journey to face it in the Boss fight. Expect this story fight to happen at the very end of your journey in Lamure before you enter Terga. Once you have done this, then you can get your hands on Lagiacrus eggs in Monster Dens.

After the fight, you can find Lagiacrus as random spawn in the overworld and in Monster Dens, and in Pomore Garden.

Changing the time zones to reset the spawns and then Fast Traveling to the Pomore Garden stand is the quickest method of finding Lagiacrus. You may come across Lagiacrus directly itself or a Rare Monster Den.

If you find a Lagiacrus, fight him to make him retreat, back to his den. Throw a paintball and then use Rathalos’s Kinship Skill to increase the retreat rate. That will finish the Boss Fight.

Once it retreats, follow it to its den and quickly grab the Lagiacrus eggs from the nest that will give you the offspring you are looking for. You can also find the Lagiacrus eggs without this orange eye monster spawning in the Den, keep your eyes open for any danger while you’re busy grabbing your spoils.

MH Stories 2 Lagiacrus Boss Fight

Facing and defeating Lagiacrus in a boss fight is a little tricky and may take considerable time without proper preparation. It also depends on what weapons and attacks you are using. Try to use combos, kinship attacks and play on your strengths.

Lagiacrus’ weakest parts are his head and chest, try to hit him there to do the most damage. While fighting, make sure to dodge his thunder electric charge and tail lash.

If you lose your battle against this monster, do not lose heart as this battle is never meant to be easy. Learn from your defeat, prepare, and try again to defeat him.