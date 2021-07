F1 2021 Car Setups Guide

F1 2021 is a fairly complex racing simulator. If you’re familiar with the game, you’ll be aware of the importance of small details. This guide will discuss F1 2021 Car Setups and the best setups for each location. Let’s begin.

F1 2021 Car Setups

F1 2021 provides its player with several options to play around with. If you can understand what these options do and how they will impact your vehicle, you’re set for success. You can change the setting of your cars and alter the components mentioned below to get the best performance while you’re on the tracks.

Although there’s no uniform setup for the cars, trial and error can always be the best way to go when it comes to F1 2021 Car Setups

F1 2021 Customization Options

To perform your best in each track you will have to alter different components of your car. These will include the following in your F1 2021 Car Setups.

Aerodynamics

Transmission

Suspension geometry

Suspension

Brakes

Tires

Every map is drastically different from each other and has weather conditions that must be kept in mind. So learning about customization becomes quite essential because you’ll be changing your setups quite often than you think. Each location has wet and dry weather and your F1 2021 Car Setups be tweaking your settings accordingly.

A little knowledge about your car components will help you have a strong baseline and an edge over your rivals when it comes to building your personal F1 2021 setup. We’ve discussed these components in detail below.

Aerodynamics

Learning about aerodynamics will play an essential role in helping you perform well as it’s responsible for your car speed. It’ll help you define the wing angles and the downforce that your car will generate.

You will have to tweak the settings for your front and rear wings in a way that you can achieve the aerodynamic performance you wish for your F1 2021 Car Setups.

Having wings at a higher level will create more downforce that will improve your grip but it will also increase drag which will reduce your straight-line speed.

Transmission

Tweaking the transmission settings in your F1 2021 Car Setups will help you determine how you want the rear wheels to rotate next to each other. When you change up the settings for the car’s differential, it will impact how power is transmitted to the rear wheels.

When the differential is unlocked, it’ll allow the wheel to turn at different speeds, whereas locked will have both wheels turning at the same speed in your F1 2021 Car Setups.

A locked setup will help with an advantage of outright traction, while open F1 2021 Car setups will help with the gradual transition of traction loss.

Suspension Geometry

The chamber angle option helps with defining how the car wheels will sit vertically. Adjusting and tweaking the chamber will help with switching the tire contact path with the track surface. Incorporating a negative chamber helps improving lateral grip, which provides benefits in harmful situations. Keep in mind, an excessive amount of chamber can negatively affect the tires in your Car Setup.

Toe options help you determine if the leading edge of the tire will point toe in or toe out from the opposite tire. The front wheel in a Formula 1 car uses toe out, which provides sharper turning responses but less stability. Whereas rear wheels use toe in, which increases the strength but lessens responsiveness.

Suspension

This is perhaps the only option that has experienced the biggest change in F1 2021. Stiff spring will help the car from lunging forward during any sudden or aggressive braking.

Although it helps with overall aerodynamic stability, overspringing the car will negatively affect the car tires, resulting in wear out.

It will also affect the tire performance on bumpy surfaces, which can cause negative impacts. A soft spring will take the bumps effectively, but it can hinge the car that can cause adversarial effects on aerodynamic stability because of excessive acceleration.

Stiff anti-roll bars reduce the body roll while turning into the corners but can put tires under excessive pressure. However, soft anti-roll bars give good traction while turning into the corners but lessen responsiveness.

Increased ride height will raise the vehicle’s drag profile, reduce straight-line speeds, and increase the center of mass, which negatively affects cornering.

Brakes

The brake pressure helps to determine the maximum potential braking power of the vehicle in F1 2021. Therefore, if you increase the brake pressure in the settings, it can result in shorter stopping distances.

However, setting the brake bias towards the front increases the chances of front lock-ups, resulting in understeering while doing corner entries. At the same time, backward brake bias has the opposite effect.

Tires

Tire settings have also experienced some changes from last year. Tweak your settings for a better grip and performance while you’re on the platform.

Soft tire possesses a larger surface area that helps with improving traction in high load situations. In addition, an increase in tire pressure can lessen the rolling resistance, leading to a slight improvement in the straight-line speed.

Hard tires are the slowest but will also degrade the slowest. At the same time, the medium tires are a combination of hard and soft tires.

F1 2021 Best Map Setups

As we’ve mentioned before, each map is different from the other one, and hence it becomes important to constantly tweak your car. Each time you play in a new location, you’ll have to go back to your settings and touch upon everything in your Car Setups.

Below, you’ll find the best F1 2021 Map Setups to provide you with a good starting point. You can use the exact setups below if you like, or start by tweaking from this basic structure and build your way up to one of the best F1 2021 Car Setups for different maps.

Bahrain (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 6 Rear Wing Aero 9 Transmission DT On Throttle 70% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.06° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 2 Rear Suspension 5 Front Anti-Roll Bar 2 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 5 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 55% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 22.3 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 22.3 psi

Bahrain (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 5 Rear Wing Aero 8 Transmission DT On Throttle 90% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.00° Rear Camber -1.50° Front Toe 0.10° Rear Toe 0.35° Suspension Front Suspension 7 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 2 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 55% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi

Spain (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 7 Rear Wing Aero 11 Transmission DT On Throttle 100% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.06° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 8 Rear Suspension 9 Front Anti-Roll Bar 9 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 9 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 54% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi

Spain (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 7 Rear Wing Aero 11 Transmission DT On Throttle 100% DT Off Throttle 11% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.06° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 8 Rear Suspension 9 Front Anti-Roll Bar 9 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 9 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 54% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi

Monaco (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 11 Rear Wing Aero 10 Transmission DT On Throttle 60% DT Off Throttle 54% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 1 Front Ride Height 1 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 54% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi

Monaco (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 11 Rear Wing Aero 10 Transmission DT On Throttle 60% DT Off Throttle 54% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 1 Front Ride Height 1 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi

Azerbaijan (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 4 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 82% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.70° Rear Camber -1.70° Front Toe 0.07° Rear Toe 0.26° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 1 Front Anti-Roll Bar 6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 7 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 5 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 22.7 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 22.7 psi

Azerbaijan (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 4 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 82% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.70° Rear Camber -1.80° Front Toe 0.07° Rear Toe 0.26° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 1 Front Anti-Roll Bar 6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 7 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 5 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 22.7 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 22.7 psi

Canada (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 8 Rear Wing Aero 4 Transmission DT On Throttle 55% DT Off Throttle 90% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.00° Rear Camber -1.50° Front Toe 0.12° Rear Toe 0.41° Suspension Front Suspension 7 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 2 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 57% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi

Canada (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 8 Rear Wing Aero 11 Transmission DT On Throttle 90% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.00° Rear Camber -1.50° Front Toe 0.12° Rear Toe 0.41° Suspension Front Suspension 7 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 2 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 57% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.79psi

France (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 10 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 80% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.06° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 2 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 8 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 8 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi

France (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 11 Rear Wing Aero 8 Transmission DT On Throttle 85% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.90° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.06° Suspension Front Suspension 7 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 2 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 55% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi

Austria (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 8 Rear Wing Aero 5 Transmission DT On Throttle 98% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.90° Front Toe 0.07° Rear Toe 0.23° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 1 Front Anti-Roll Bar 8 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 8 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi

Austria (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 10 Rear Wing Aero 8 Transmission DT On Throttle 95% DT Off Throttle 70% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.60° Rear Camber -1.40° Front Toe 0.08° Rear Toe 0.38° Suspension Front Suspension 9 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 7 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 1 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 10 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi

Britain (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 6 Rear Wing Aero 8 Transmission DT On Throttle 90% DT Off Throttle 56% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.08° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 7 Rear Suspension 4 Front Anti-Roll Bar 1 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 9 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 55% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.1 psi

Britain (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 11 Rear Wing Aero 10 Transmission DT On Throttle 80% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.60° Rear Camber -2.60° Front Toe 0.07° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 1 Front Anti-Roll Bar 2 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 9 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.8psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.8 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.1 psi

Hungary (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 11 Rear Wing Aero 10 Transmission DT On Throttle 70% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.06° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 2 Rear Suspension 5 Front Anti-Roll Bar 2 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 5 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 50% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.4psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 22.3 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 22.3 psi

Hungary (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 9 Rear Wing Aero 11 Transmission DT On Throttle 90% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.00° Rear Camber -1.50° Front Toe 0.10° Rear Toe 0.35° Suspension Front Suspension 7 Rear Suspension 3 Front Anti-Roll Bar 6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 2 Front Ride Height 1 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi

Belgium (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 7 Rear Wing Aero 4 Transmission DT On Throttle 75% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.08° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 4 Rear Suspension 4 Front Anti-Roll Bar 8 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 8 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 546 Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi

Belgium (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 9 Rear Wing Aero 11 Transmission DT On Throttle 90% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 3 Rear Suspension 6 Front Anti-Roll Bar 3 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 5 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 7 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 55% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.1 psi

Netherlands (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 9 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 60% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.00° Rear Camber -1.50° Front Toe 0.10° Rear Toe 0.35° Suspension Front Suspension 7 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 2 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 54% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi

Netherlands (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 11 Rear Wing Aero 10 Transmission DT On Throttle 85% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.00° Rear Camber -1.50° Front Toe 0.10° Rear Toe 0.35° Suspension Front Suspension 5 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 2 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 7 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 54% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi

Italy (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 5 Rear Wing Aero 3 Transmission DT On Throttle 80% DT Off Throttle 56% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.08° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 7 Rear Suspension 4 Front Anti-Roll Bar 1 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 9 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 55% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.1 psi

Italy (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 6 Rear Wing Aero 7 Transmission DT On Throttle 60% DT Off Throttle 75% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.00° Rear Camber -1.20° Front Toe 0.09° Rear Toe 0.41° Suspension Front Suspension 8 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 8 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 1 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 7 Brakes Brake Pressure 95% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.1psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.1 psi

Russia (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 7 Rear Wing Aero 4 Transmission DT On Throttle 85% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.07° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 5 Front Anti-Roll Bar 1 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 7 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.8 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.8psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi

Russia (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 5 Rear Wing Aero 7 Transmission DT On Throttle 50% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.60° Front Toe 0.08° Rear Toe 0.35° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 11 Front Anti-Roll Bar 6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 2 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 5 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.1psi

Singapore (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 11 Rear Wing Aero 9 Transmission DT On Throttle 70% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.00° Rear Camber -1.50° Front Toe 0.10° Rear Toe 0.35° Suspension Front Suspension 8 Rear Suspension 3 Front Anti-Roll Bar 8 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 7 Front Ride Height 1 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 20.3 psi

Singapore (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 9 Rear Wing Aero 11 Transmission DT On Throttle 55% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.80° Rear Camber -1.30° Front Toe 0.10° Rear Toe 0.35° Suspension Front Suspension 5 Rear Suspension 1 Front Anti-Roll Bar 6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 1 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 7 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 55% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.1psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi

Japan (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 7 Rear Wing Aero 8 Transmission DT On Throttle 90% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.08° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 7 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 2 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.6 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.6psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi

Japan (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 8 Rear Wing Aero 11 Transmission DT On Throttle 72% DT Off Throttle 61% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.70° Rear Camber -1.20° Front Toe 0.07° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 3 Rear Suspension 4 Front Anti-Roll Bar 6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 5 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 5 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 54% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 24.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 24.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 20.7 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 20.7 psi

United States (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 9 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 80% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.06° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 3 Rear Suspension 3 Front Anti-Roll Bar 7 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 7 Front Ride Height 4 Rear Ride Height 7 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 22.7 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 22.7 psi

Mexico (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 9 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 70% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 1 Front Anti-Roll Bar 1 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 3 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 22.3 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 22.3 psi

Brazil (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 9 Rear Wing Aero 5 Transmission DT On Throttle 90% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.15° Rear Toe 0.35° Suspension Front Suspension 4 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 2 Front Ride Height 7 Rear Ride Height 4 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 56% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi

Australia (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 4 Rear Wing Aero 10 Transmission DT On Throttle 65% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -2.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 1 Front Anti-Roll Bar 8 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 9 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 7 Brakes Brake Pressure 96% Front Brake Bias 58% Tires Front Right Tyre Pressure 24.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 24.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 23.5psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 23.5 psi

Abu Dhabi (Dry)