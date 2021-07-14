Battlefield 2042 Will Have Opt-Out Cross-Play, Cross-Progression Supports All Platforms

Battlefield 2042 will support cross-play and cross-progression across both generations of consoles as well as PC, albeit with a few caveats.

While answering fan-posed questions earlier today, senior design director Daniel Berlin confirmed that PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC players will be able to play Battlefield 2042 together without any issues.

Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players will similarly be able to play together. However, cross-play will not bridge previous- and current-generation consoles. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players will hence not be able to play together, and which goes the same between PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X for example.

Another important thing to note is that cross-play will be purely optional on consoles as well as PC. Call of Duty: Warzone made it mandatory, which in turn has made it a living nightmare for console players to deal with cheaters coming in from PC. Battlefield 2042 will allow console players to opt out of cross-play. Hence, saving them from the eventual horde of PC cheaters.

Coming to cross-progression, all progress unlocked and purchases made in Battlefield 2042 will carry over to other platforms. To further clarify, players will be able to carry over their progress and purchases saved on a PlayStation copy of the game to their Xbox or PC copies.

DICE has promised a true next-generation Battlefield experience with its upcoming installment. In that light, players will be happy to know that Battlefield 2042 will remain the same on all platforms. Even the previous-generation consoles will be able to experience dynamic weather and environmental hazards.

Battlefield 2042 will be the first installment in the franchise to support 128 players per match but only on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. The supported player-count will be reduced to the previous 64 on previous-generation consoles.

Battlefield 2042 officially launches on October 22, 2021 as a live service game. There will be seasonal battle passes to purchase in addition to free content delivered on a regular basis.