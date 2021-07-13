Forza Horizon 5 Uses Audio Ray Tracing To Make “The World Feel Alive”

Forza Horizon 5 will be using ray tracing to achieve not only realistic lighting but also high-​definition audio for increased immersion.

During a new Let’s iGo! episode (via VG247) earlier today, creative director Mike Brown and lead audio designer Fraser Strachan discussed how developer Playground Games designed a system to send ray traces all over the in-game world of Forza Horizon 5 to detect objects in real time.

The received data is then used to deliver an ultra-enhanced audio to give players an impression that sounds are actually bouncing off objects as they pass by.

Forza Horizon 5 will feature all types of environments and audio ray tracing will ensure that players are able to detect those environments with just sound. Foliage for example will give off a more muffled sound compared to buildings which will sound off in a more meaty and profound manner.

Playground Games believes that its innovative use of audio ray tracing will serve well in making “the world feel alive.”

The new installment will boast ultra-realistic skies for example, all thanks to a specialized camera setup which spent nearly three weeks capturing real-world pictures of Mexican skies. The captured data amounted to around 75TB which was used to create well over 2,000 sky presets.

Accompanying the realistic sky domes will be real-time weather events such as dust storms, tropical storms, and other dynamic seasonal changes over time.

Forza Horizon 5 has been shaping up as a true next-generation racing simulation. The game Forza Horizon 5 will official release for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on November 9, 2021.