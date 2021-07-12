Hogwarts Legacy Might Allow You To Learn The Dark Arts

Hogwarts Legacy will take place in the same wizarding world of Harry Potter and hence, players should be prepared to face all kinds of evil. There however stands a good chance that players will also be able to learn the Dark Arts during their progression, which includes the powerful unforgivable curses.

Taking to Twitter last week, lead writer DC Allen refrained from confirming (via ComicBook) if players will be able to curse (or kill) others in Hogwarts Legacy. He instead noted that the launch trailer of the game already confirms evil to be existing in the wizarding world.

“I don’t think I can answer your question directly but in the trailer you can see there is a lot of evil occurring in the wizarding world,” he replied in a now deleted tweet to a fan-posed question about whether or not killing will be an option.

Hogwarts Legacy will follow players as they attend classes at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and explore a rich open world consisting of locations like the Forbidden Forest. Learning new spells and potions, as well as mastering other abilities, will be central to the role-playing experience.

Hogwarts will never teach its students the Dark Arts but perhaps players will be able to find other ways to became a dark wizard or witch. Considering that the game will feature a morality system, chances of following in the footsteps of Lord Voldemort look to be high.

Hogwarts Legacy will have both the Dementors and Inferi as confirmed by its launch trailer. There will also be other dark elements including a mysterious antagonist who wears a mask and who can conjure up connotations of the Death Eaters.

Hogwarts Legacy carries a lot of hopes and dreams of Harry Potter fans. The action role-playing game remains without a release date and was recently pushed ahead into late 2022 for both previous- and current-generation consoles, and PC.