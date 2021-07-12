Gran Turismo 7 Beta Test Surfaces For PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment appears to be readying Gran Turismo 7 for a beta test on PlayStation 5 in the coming days.

While an official announcement remains pending at the time of writing, an Experience PlayStation promotional campaign was spotted (via GTPlanet) earlier today to be inviting players to take part in an upcoming Gran Turismo 7 beta test.

All players have to do is head over to the Experience PlayStation page on the official PlayStation website, select Start Quest and then Related Campaigns before picking Italia Quest. The Gran Turismo 7 beta test will appear as one of four options. Following that, players have to just watch the original Gran Turismo 7 launch trailer to unlock an early beta code for PlayStation 5.

Several players have already received their codes but which might as well be placeholders. There is also no way to redeem the codes and hence, it reasons that the Experience PlayStation promotional campaign possibly went live for backend developers instead of the public. That however does suggest Sony to announce a Gran Turismo 7 beta test fairly soon.

Take note that Gran Turismo 7 was originally presumed to be exclusive to PlayStation 5 but recently was hinted to be landing on PlayStation 4 as well. The cross-generation release did not fit well with players owing to concerns of the previous-generation hardware forcing limitations for console parity.

The upcoming beta testing being for only PlayStation 5 should not be taken as a confirmation of the scrapping of the previous-generation version. Sony may perhaps be just limiting its first beta test to its new console.

Gran Turismo 7 has been delayed to somewhere in 2022 because developer Polyphony Digital needed more development time to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. God of War: Ragnarok, while pegged for a 2021 release window, has also been hinted to be delayed to somewhere in 2022 as well.