Monster Hunter Stories 2 features many unique and colorful Monstie eggs just waiting to be collected and hatched! In this guide, we’ll tell you what you can use the eggs for, how to hatch them and then list all the eggs in Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Eggs List

You can collect many different Eggs in Monster Hunter Stories 2. All eggs are different from each other in their appearance. Eggs of different species of Monstie will have different patterns while different variants of the same species will have the same pattern but a different color.

Eggs also have a unique smell attributed to them. With a better smell belonging to a rarer monstie.

What are the Eggs for?

These eggs have monsters in them, and you hatch these eggs for the monsters to bond with them. You can hatch and store them at the stables to be a part of your Monstie party and overall collection.

Egg Locations

You will find these eggs in the monsters’ nests, denoted by an egg symbol on the map. These symbols can be found throughout the map.

Hatching Eggs

You can hatch the eggs at the stables after collecting them. When you reach the stable with an egg a speech bubble will pop up above it. You can also manage your monsters at the stables.

MH Stories 2 Eggs List

Below you will find a list of all the eggs you will find in Monster Hunter Stories 2 along with some info about them.

Zamtrios egg

Type: Amphibian

It is a blue egg with brown vertical lines.

Blue Yian Kut-Ku egg

Type: Bird Wayren

It is a blue egg with yellow patches.

Crimson Qurupeco egg

Type: Bird Wayren

It is a red egg with yellow patches.

Gendrome egg

Type: Bird Wayren

It is a green egg with yellow patches.

Great Baggi egg

Type: Bird Wayren

It is a dark blue egg with yellow patches.

Great Jaggi egg

Type: Bird Wayren

It is a purple egg with red patches.

Gypceros egg

Type: Bird Wayren

It is a blue egg with pink patches.

Iodrome egg

Type: Bird Wayren

It is an orange egg with purple patches.

Kulu- Ya-Ku egg

Type: Bird Wayren

It is a light pink egg with orange patches.

Pukei-Pukei egg

Type: Bird Wayren

It is a green egg with yellow patches.

Purple Gypceros egg

Type: Bird Wayren

It is a purple egg with green patches.

Qurupeco egg

Type: Bird Wayren

It is a light green egg with purple patches.

Velocidrome egg

Type: Bird Wayren

It is a blue egg with orange patches.

Yian Garuga egg

Type: Bird Wayren

It is a purple egg with pink patches.

Anjanath egg

Type: Brute Wayren

It is a pink egg with blue zigzag stripes.

Barroth egg

Type: Brute Wayren

It is brown with dark yellow zigzag stripes.

Brachydios egg

Type: Brute Wayren

It is a dark blue egg with green zigzag stripes.

Fulgur Anjanath egg

Type: Brute Wayren

It is a light pink with brown zigzag stripes.

Jade Barroth egg

Type: Brute Wayren

It is a green egg with sea-green zigzag stripes.

Uragaan egg

Type: Brute Wayren

It is a yellow egg with brown zigzag stripes.

Arzuros egg

Type: Fanged Beast

It is a blue egg with green spikey splotches.

Ash Kecha Wacha egg

Type: Fanged Beast

It is a white egg with brown spikey splotches.

Bulldrome egg

Type: Fanged Beast

It is a brown egg with peach spikey splotches.

Congalala egg

Type: Fanged Beast

It is a purple egg with green spikey splotches.

Emerald Congalala egg

Type: Fanged Beast

It is a green egg with yellow spikey splotches.

Gammoth egg

Type: Fanged Beast

It is a purple egg with red spikey splotches.

Kecha Wacha egg

Type: Fanged Beast

It is a yellow egg with red spikey splotches.

Lagombi egg

Type: Fanged Beast

It is a white egg with purple spikey splotches.

Tobi Kadachi egg

Type: Fanged Wayvern

It is an egg with brown and peach stripes.

Zinogre egg

Type: Fanged Wayvern

It is an egg with blue and yellow vertical stripes.

Astalos egg

Type: Flying Wayvern

It is an egg with green and black zebra stripes.

Barioth egg

Type: Flying Wayvern

It is an egg with yellow and brown Zebra stripes.

Basarios egg

Type: Flying Wayvern

It is an egg with cream and brown Zebra stripes.

Brute Tigrex egg

Type: Flying Wayvern

It is an egg with brown and peach Zebra stripes.

Black Diablos egg

Type: Flying Wayvern

It is an egg with grey and black Zebra stripes.

Diablos egg

Type: Flying Wayvern

It is an egg with peach and lights brown Zebra stripes.

Gravios egg

Type: Flying Wayvern

It is an egg with white and brown Zebra stripes.

Black Gravios egg

Type: Flying Wayvern

It is an egg with red and black zebra stripes.

Green Nargacuga egg

Type: Flying Wayvern

It is an egg with yellow and green Zebra stripes.

Khezu egg

Type: Flying Wayvern

It is an egg with orange and blue Zebra stripes.

Legiana egg

Type: Flying Wayvern

It is an egg with white and black zebra stripes.

Nargacuga egg

Type: Flying Wayvern

It is an egg with blue and pink Zebra stripes.

Rathalos egg

Type: Flying Wayvern

It is an egg with purple and orange Zebra stripes.

Rathian egg

Type: Flying Wayvern

It is an egg with orange and blue Zebra stripes.

Red Khezu egg

Type: Flying Wayvern

It is an egg with red and pink Zebra stripes.

Ruby Basarios egg

Type: Flying Wayvern

It is an egg with green and purple Zebra stripes.

Sand Barioth egg

Type: Flying Wayvern

It is an egg with red and yellow Zebra stripes.

Seregios egg

Type: Flying Wayvern

It is an egg with orange and yellow Zebra stripes.

Tigrex egg

Type: Flying Wayvern

It is an egg with blue and yellow Zebra stripes.

White Monoblos egg

Type: Flying Wayvern

It is an egg with white and grey Zebra stripes.

Apceros egg

Type: Herbivore

It is a brown egg with yellow oval shapes.

Aptonoth egg

Type: Herbivore

It is a green egg with black oval shapes.

Lagiacrus egg

Type: Leviathan

It is an egg with red and green curved stripes.

Mitzutsune egg

Type: Leviathan

It is an egg with red and white curved stripes.

Purple Ludroth egg

Type: Leviathan

It is an egg with purple and light curved stripes.

Royal Lagiacrus egg

Type: Leviathan

It is an egg with yellow and green curved stripes.

Cephadrome egg

Type: Piscine Wyvern

It is an egg with a green and orange spider web shape.

Nerscylla egg

Type: Temnoceran

It is an egg with pink and purple vertical stripes.

Shrouded Nerscylla egg

Type: Temnoceran

It is an egg with white and yellow vertical stripes.