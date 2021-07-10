How to Defeat Yian Garuga in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Yian Garuga, a bird wyvern, makes its return in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. To successfully help you defeat Yian Garuga in Monster Hunter Stories 2 with the help of your trusted monsties, we will be guiding you with its weaknesses and ideal party setup.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Yian Garuga Boss

Yian Garuga is known to be a formidable boss because of its deadly poisonous attacks and vicious nature. You should stock up on healing items, especially antidotes because if you or any monstie in your party gets poisoned, then it’s game over for you. We will be telling you what our party is comprised of and what are the weaknesses of Yian Garuga.

Yian Garuga Breakables and Strengths

Yian Garuga has a breakable head when it’s enraged and is generally weak against slashing attacks on the head and tail area. You have to pick your members and monsties based on this knowledge.

His main strength lies in his poison natured attacks that inflict massive and continuous damage until you use antidotes. And that’s why we advised you to stock up on heals and antidotes before the battle.

Party Setup

For the boss battle against Yian Garuga in MH Stories 2, our party consisted of the following members and monsties:

Pukei-Pukei: Speed Attacks

Leia: Power Attacks

Alwin: Charge Attacks and Healing

Shaulk: Power Attacks

How to Defeat Yian Garuga in MH Stories 2

Once you are ready, head towards the monster’s nest and start the cutscene that starts the fight. Alvin will tell you to be careful from its poisonous tail. Your goal here is to inflict heavy damage early on so start with a double head-on attack from Pukei-Pukei and Shaulk. Focus on Yian Garuga’s head first by attacking it with Leia and Alwin as well.

The monster will most likely attack you with a powerful poison attack and you have to rely on herbs and antidotes at the start of the next turn. Do a technical attack with Alvin and follow it up with an attack from Shaulk. Pukei-Pukei will also follow up with a tailspin attack.

Pukei-Pukei can also do poison-based attacks which can be followed up with Alvin’s power shot attack to stagger the beast.

Have Leia mount Pukei-Pukei and hit Garuga with a poison rain attack and then follow it up with Alvin’s Icicle Realm attack. This should do considerable damage to the monster forcing it to enter an enraged state.

Once Yian Garuga has entered an enraged state, you can break the head. Do that by focusing all of your offensive power on the head. Once the head breaks, the monster will helplessly wither on the ground allowing you to inflict a decent amount of damage to its tail.

You should also keep an eye on your party member’s health bars and drop potions and healing moves from time to time.

The tail will also break eventually because the monster is already immobilized making the fight fairly easy from this point onwards. You all of your power attacks after breaking both the head and tail to slay the beast and claim the loot.