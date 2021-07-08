D&D Dark Alliance Wulfgar Builds Guide

You can choose from four unique heroes in D&D Dark Alliance, each with their own abilities, feats, and roles within the party. In this Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance guide, we’ll outline everything there is to know about the intimidating barbarian character, Wulfgar and include some great builds for Wulfgar.

D&D Dark Alliance Wulfgar Builds

Wulfgar is a Human Barbarian in Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliance. He’s mainly useful for heavy armor-breaking strikes. He is very strong and makes the monsters vulnerable to follow-up attacks as well. He can also start a team attack by performing an Empowered strike or Parry.

Wulfgar’s Abilities

Like the other characters in DnD Dark Alliance, Wulfgar comes with his own set of unique abilities. These abilities can be utilized for conducting some moves when needed. You will get different buffs, effects, and bonuses when a particular ability is activated. You can unlock abilities by spending the Feat Points.

The following abilities belong to Wulfgar:

Aegis Throw

This is an ability that is available from the start. In this, Wulfgar conjures a hammer of magical power and throws it in the forward direction.

Primal Instinct

This ability is also available from the start and with this Wulfgar gets Armor bonuses and scaling damage depending upon the number of hit points he is missing.

Shockwave

This ability is unlocked by unlocking the Shockwave Feat. This ability deals damage to all the monsters in the range of the attack and knocks them down.

Endurance of the Elk

For unlocking this ability first of all you have to unlock the Endurance of the Elk Feat. In this ability, Wulfgar gains strong strikes and gives his allies and himself Frenzy.

Wulfgar Builds

Now that you have a good idea about the feats and abilities of Wulfgar, let us get to the next most important step, making a build. Setting your stats and attributes best suited to your playstyle and making the best out of all of these requires a lot of attention. Here are a few suggestions to help you get started with Wulfgar builds in D&D Dark Alliance.

Glass Canon Wulfgar Build

One of the most limiting factor of Wulfgar is his attack speed and range. Though extremely heavy hitting, Wulfgar lacks range and speed. This build will focus highly on allowing him range options as well as better elemental damage so that Wulfgar can make the most out of his slow yet hard-hitting attacks.

While Wulfgar will hit hard, he’ll suffer from a low health pool due to the lack on points in the Constitution attribute.

Attributes

STR 28

DEX 10

CON 8

INT 13

WIS 5

CHA 6

Abilities

Hammer Throw, allowing you to take out enemies far away from you.

Endurance of the Elk, allowing you and your teammates to do additional damage to enemies.

Gear

For this build, use the entire Tempest Champion Set as this will grant you +0.5% Physical damage bonus per hit from combo meter and also +50% Reward Bonus Combo Meter threshold. This means the higher the number the of hits on the combo meter, the bigger the beast you will be dealing massive damage that just increases on every hit that you land.

Each individual gear can have any of your preferred individual bonuses. For individual bonuses of each gear, we suggest going for gears that increase critical chance and strength. You can also focus on armor penetration to be stronger against those armored enemies.

Last but not the least, have HP bonuses. It will really help as you will be throwing combos without stopping for breaks, so you need to be ready to take a hit, as well as any bonus that helps save stamina, either reduction, regen or even stamina bonus.

Details and Loadout

First, make sure you have the potion loadout all sorted out. Health Potion is the most obvious choice as the first potion. This is especially useful since you’ll have a low hit point maximum.

Second, go with Elixir of Resistance to stand against the hard hitting enemies and deal blows without the fear of losing too much health.

Use Potion of Heroism to restore your Ultimate Meter. Wulfgar’s Ultimate is good and using it freely allows you to have a much easier time, then having to save it for that one big bad enemy who may or may not come.

Elixir of Elemental Resistance is the last choice. Though not too handy, Elemental enemies are hard to deal with when you lack good range options. This allows you to last in such unfavorable conditions longer.

Focus on the Wolf (offensive) and Elk (defensive) feats. This allows you to maximize Wulfgar’s damage whilst making him as resilient as possible.

Wrath of Tempus Build

Wulfgar’s Ultimate, Wrath of Tempus is one of the best Ultimate attacks in the game. This build will focus on using this ability as much as possible and to its full extent. We will work on increasing the damage, and Wulfgar’s ability to disable his enemies allowing his to land free multiple hits.

You’ll notice below that charisma is low even though it charges his ultimate. It’s a bit of a tradeoff, while you could bump charisma higher, you’ll need to sacrifice points from somewhere. You can opt to take points away from constitution but it’ll sacrifice health and stamina.

Attributes

STR 20

DEX 6

CON 17

INT 6

WIS 5

CHA 6

Abilities

Shockwave, allows Wulfgar to stun enemies, and then attack them. This helps land hits even with the slow attacks Wulfgar has.

Endurance of the Elk, allowing you and your teammates to do additional damage to enemies.

Gear

Use the Tempest Champion Braces, Tempest Champion Helm and Tempest Champion Pelt. Using three of the same set will increase your physical damage per combo hit by 0.2%. this seems low but with Wulfgar’s insane damage, this will work perfectly. You can chose any piece from these depending on their individual bonuses.

Next, use Blacksmith’s Apprentice Leg Guards, Blacksmith’s Apprentice Necklace and Blacksmith’s Apprentice Ring. Three of these will provide you +5% reduced damage taken as a bonus. Select the items with your preferred individual bonuses.

The last two items can be of your own choosing and you can pick whatever you like. It’s suggested using something that reduced stamina drainage or increases max HP.

Details and Loadout

First, make sure you have the potion loadout all sorted out. Health Potion is the most obvious choice as the first potion.

Second, go with Elixir of Resistance to stand against the hard hitting enemies and deal blows without the fear of losing too much health.

Use Potion of Heroism to restore your Ultimate Meter. Wulfgar’s Ultimate is good and using it freely allows you to have a much easier time, then having to save it for that one big bad enemy who may or may not come.

Elixir of Stamina is the last choice. Wulfgar uses a lot of stamina in his attacks and it’s best to be prepared for difficult situations where resting is not an option.

Focus on the Wolf (offensive) and Elk (defensive) feats. This allows you to maximize Wulfgar’s damage whilst making him as resilient as possible.

Tank Barbarian Wulfgar

One of the best features of Wulfgar is his ability to dish out massive damage whilst being a damage sponge himself. This build allows us to focus and amplify this quality of Wulfgar.

We shall focus on strength and constitution allowing Wulfgar to deal massive damage numbers while being as resilient to enemy attacks and disabling them as much as possible.

Attributes

STR 20

DEX 12

CON 14

INT 20

WIS 5

CHA 14

Abilities

Endurance of the Elk, allowing you and your teammates to do additional damage to enemies.

Primal Instinct, damage and armor increases as your health decrease, making you stronger and more resilient as you lose health.

Gear

For this build, we suggest completely using Corsair’s Panache gear. Using all eight items of this set will grant you +25% bonus damage to Elites and all critical hits on Elites have 50% chance of dropping healing item or Ultimate Fragments. This will benefit you as you face a lot of elites later on. Each individual gear can have any of your preferred individual bonuses.

For individual bonuses of each gear, we suggest going for gears that increase critical chance, strength charisma and provide Ultimate charge bonus. If you cannot get these, then focus on getting increased max HP and constitution.

Details and Loadout

First, make sure you have the potion loadout all sorted out. Health Potion is the most obvious choice as the first potion.

Second, go with Elixir of Concentration. This will allow you to use your abilities faster. With the combination of Endurance of the Elk and Primal Instinct, using your abilities as your health falls will turn you into a beast of the battlefield.

Use Potion of Heroism to restore your Ultimate Meter. Wulfgar’s Ultimate is good and using it freely allows you to have a much easier time, then having to save it for that one big bad enemy who may or may not come.

Elixir of Elemental Resistance is the last choice. Though not too handy, Elemental enemies are hard to deal with when you lack good range options. This allows you to last in such unfavourable conditions longer.

Focus on the Wolf (offensive) and Elk (defensive) feats. This allows you to maximize Wulfgar’s damage whilst making him as resilient as possible.