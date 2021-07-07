Another week comes with exciting new activities for players to complete around the Battlefield. The five new Alien Artifacts are back to be collected, which allows you to customize your Kymera Battle Pass Skin. In this Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 Alien Artifact Locations guide, we’ll be showing you where to find this weeks’ Alien Artifacts.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 Alien Artifact Locations

Alien Artifacts for week 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 season 7 can be found scattered throughout Misty Meadows, Retail Bow, Craggy Cliffs, Pleasant Park, and Believer Beach.

Alien Artifact #1 – Misty Meadows

The first Alien Artifact can be found at Misty Meadows, on the top of the clock tower. So, just reach the top of the tower, and underneath this clock tower, one can find the alien artifact. The following image marks the exact location of the Alien Artifact.

Alien Artifact #2 – Retail Bow

The second Alien Artifact is at Retail Bow. After reaching Retail Bow, move towards the bus stop, and behind this bus stop, you can find the Alien Artifact resting in a garden. The following image of a map marks the exact location, so it will be easier for you to find your destination.

Alien Artifact #3 – Craggy Cliffs

The third one in the list is located to the east of Craggy Cliffs. Move along the beach, and landing at the top of the cliff, one can easily find an Alien Artifact resting under a tree. Here is a marked image of the map showing the location clearly.

Alien Artifact #4 – Pleasant Park

The second last Alien Artifact is right in the middle of Pleasant Park. As you reach Pleasant Park, move towards the center of the park. Here, you will find a shelter, and under the roof of this shelter lies the Alien Artifact. Players can see the Alien Artifact suspended in the air. The following image will help you reach the exact location.

Alien Artifact #5 – Believer Beach

The last one can be found at the believer beach. After landing at the believer beach, move inside of the very first building on the left side. After reaching the roof, players can easily find the Alien Artifact resting under a chamber above the bedroom. The image below will help you understand the location exactly.