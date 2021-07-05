Elden Ring’s Stealth Mechanics Use Environment, Weather, Time Of Day

Elden Ring will feature multiple world systems which players must first familiarize themselves with in order to hone their stealth skills.

According to an updated official website from earlier today, Elden Ring will give players the option to “practice stealth to avoid danger or catch enemies unaware” by using “the environment, the weather, and the time of day to gain an advantage.”

While developer FromSoftware already confirmed a dynamic weather system and a dynamic day-night cycle, both world systems have been featured in previous Souls or Souls-based games as well.

Bloodborne for example had various moon cycles but which were permanent. Elden Ring will evolve those systems by bringing in both night and day alongside different weather conditions; all on a dynamic basis.

FromSoftware also previously noted how Elden Ring will not only feature a large open world but which will also be interconnected to place a large emphasis on exploration. That design is probably where the environments come into play and as such, stealth-loving players will be able to take advantage of their surroundings to either escape or ambush enemies.

Gameplay footage to showcase stealth in action remains to be released but it is not hard to imagine players sneaking through foliage or climbing to a high vantage point during the night, spotting new routes or hidden tracks during the day, or using the rain to get flank enemies as they search for shelter.

The updated website further confirms (reminds) that Elden Ring will have dodge and parrying mechanics, which should not be surprising. FromSoftware has been relying on dodge/parrying systems since the first Demon’s Souls was released a decade back. Hence, learning enemy-intensions will be important because “a well-timed dodge or parry could be the difference between life and death.”

Elden Ring sees a collaborative effort between director Hidetaka Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin, and will be releasing for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on January 28, 2022.