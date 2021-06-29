Switch Pro Needs “More Power” Or It Becomes Another 3DS, Said Baldur’s Gate 3’s Larian To Nintendo

Larian Studios, the Belgian developer helming Baldur’s Gate 3, has sent a strong message to Nintendo about its rumored Switch Pro upgrade.

Speaking with 3DJuegos in a recent interview, newly opened Larian Studios Barcelona refrained from confirming if the Nintendo Switch Pro exists or not but did reveal that Nintendo asked for freedback regarding a potential future hardware upgrade.

“We have no idea what Nintendo is up to, and if we did, we couldn’t say it either,” said Larian Studios, “but, when Nintendo asked us for feedback as developers, we told them very clearly: either they bring out hardware with more power and memory or the Switch will become a new 3DS totally removed from the real world.”

The Divinity: Original Sin developer admitted that Nintendo has been successful in its hardware strategy so far but at the same time, “times are changing and they will have no choice but to adapt and get something in line with what has been rumored.”

Nintendo Switch Pro has been rumored to feature a larger display that will remove the black frames currently surrounding the current model. The display itself will be an OLED screen for 4K output. Some other aesthetic changes include a Microsoft Surface-like openable flap for tabletop gaming and a new dock with an ethernet network port and two USB 3.0 ports over the current USB 2.0 ports.

As for whether the Switch Pro will be good enough to run Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios cannot say but will not be surprised if the developer has to make another “herculean effort in a few years,” which is in reference to potentially porting Baldur’s Gate 3 to Nintendo Switch in the future.

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has already stated recently that Nintendo is in no rush to introduce any new hardware. The company will instead continue focusing on its upcoming lineup of new games for the existing Nintendo Switch.

That being said, new rumors have now pegged the Nintendo Switch Pro for a worldwide launch somewhere in 2022 opposed to an earlier late 2021 launch window.